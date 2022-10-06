ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Man charged with assault of jogger in Windsor Locks

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

WINDSOR LOCKS — A man was charged Thursday in connection with an assault on a woman who was jogging.

Alexander Lesuer Russell, 40, was charged with first-degree assault on an elderly person and first-degree reckless endangerment. Police said that they could not find a certain address for Russell.

Police added that around 9:54 a.m. Thursday, a 70-year-old woman was walk-jogging on Old County Road when Russell allegedly ran up behind her and struck her in the back of the head with a closed fist, causing her to fall to the ground.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Potvin twins propel Suffield past South Windsor

Twins Sienna and Summer Potvin have been stalwarts for the Suffield High girls volleyball team throughout the 2022 season. They proved their worth again Saturday. The juniors each recorded 16 kills to lead the Wildcats to a 3-1 win at South Windsor in a non-conference match Saturday.
SUFFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most

A government agent once described the area around Clay Arsenal in the 1930s as a slum “now mainly occupied by Negros.” The predominantly Black Hartford neighborhood sloped toward the river, subject to floods. The community was congested. Agriculture was scattered. It was considered a “Hazardous” place for mortgage lenders to invest their money, the worst grade possible for any locality.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Windsor Locks, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Windsor Locks, CT
Journal Inquirer

Volunteers needed to assess water quality of Vernon streams

VERNON — Volunteers are needed to help assess water quality in the Tankerhoosen River watershed during the town’s annual Riffle Bioassessment. The event, sponsored by the Conservation Commission, is held every year to provide data to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on water quality in town. This year, it will be held on Oct. 22.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Mandirola wins at Wickham Invitational

With the postseason fast approaching, the 40th Wickham Park Invitational cross country race was the perfect chance for Suffield High’s Griffin Mandirola to see how he stacked up against the top competition from around New England. The junior showed he can compete with anyone, winning the boys small division...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

College roundup: Galley, Xavier blank UConn

From the first time she stepped onto the field for the Xavier University women’s soccer team, freshman goalie Maria Galley has seemed right at home. That trend continued Sunday as the South Windsor High grad posted her ninth shutout of the season as the Muskateers topped UConn 1-0 in a Big East game in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
Journal Inquirer

Town has chance to buy 23 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm

GLASTONBURY — The Town Council on Tuesday will consider a proposal for the town to buy another 23.18 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm on Matson Hill Road for $1.09 million. The town in 2018 bought development rights to almost 52 acres of the farm, while a private company, BHO Enterprises LLC, bought a “fee interest” in the same land to continue orchard operations there, Town Manager Richard J. Johnson said in a letter to the council.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
302
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy