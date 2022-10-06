Man charged with assault of jogger in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS — A man was charged Thursday in connection with an assault on a woman who was jogging.

Alexander Lesuer Russell, 40, was charged with first-degree assault on an elderly person and first-degree reckless endangerment. Police said that they could not find a certain address for Russell.

Police added that around 9:54 a.m. Thursday, a 70-year-old woman was walk-jogging on Old County Road when Russell allegedly ran up behind her and struck her in the back of the head with a closed fist, causing her to fall to the ground.