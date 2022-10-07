Read full article on original website
Get creative with fall and Halloween pottery at Fire Escape this season
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fire Escape in Downtown Oshkosh welcomes people to get creative this fall. The paint your own pottery studio has fall and Halloween projects for you to choose from. Co-owner Rebecca Graf, says people can take pride in having their own decorated decor on display. There are a...
Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra replaces 'Holiday Tour of Homes' this year with raffle
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- An annual holiday tradition in Manitowoc has been canceled. For 30 years, the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has held its fundraising event Holiday Tour of Homes. During this event, attendees enjoy homes beautifully decorated by professional florists and decorators while helping the symphony to continue providing classical...
Wohlt Cheese Fund provides $100,000 grant for Weyauwega Library addition
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- The sale of a cheese factory continues to make a difference in the New London-Fremont area. The Wohlt Cheese Fund is providing $100,000 for a new addition at the Weyauwega Library. The grant is spread out over three years with $50,000 to be awarded in 2023...
Keller Inc. honors police departments, raises $40,000
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Officers from 16 police departments from across northeast Wisconsin were honored and thanked in Kaukauna Friday. Customers and employees at Keller Inc. gathered for the companies eighth annual police dedication ceremony. The ceremony is held to show appreciation to law enforcement and raise funds for the departments.
Two people displaced in Appleton house fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Two people are displaced after an early morning fire at a home in Appleton. Crews were called to the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the back of the home. A search of the home...
Green Bay police locate missing man
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are trying to locate a missing man. He is 23-year-old Khriston Seymour. He was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Berner Street, wearing a gray peacoat, blue sweatpants and eyeglasses with clear frames. Police say there are concerns...
Fall foliage nearing peak for some in Northeast Wisconsin
Beautiful blue skies made a perfect backdrop for the fall foliage at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico on Monday. Plenty of golden yellows are coming out around the Interpretive Center, with some orange and red splashes. It's a big reason why some, like Brittany Walczyk and her children, were coming...
UWGB's new studio named for Sinclair broadcast engineer Harvey Arnold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay showed off its new broadcasting studio Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, the parent company of WLUK FOX 11 and WCWF CW 14, provided a donation to help make this possible. It's named for Harvey Arnold, a UWGB alumnus who's now the Vice President of Engineering for Sinclair.
Patient who walked away from Winnebago Mental Health Institution located
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A patient who walked away from the Winnebago Mental Health Institution has been found. Just after 11 a.m. Monday police were notified that a patient from the institution had walked away from the facility at 4100 Treffert Drive. Police say they searched the area and the patient...
Oshkosh Area Job Fair Happening on Wednesday
The Oshkosh Job Fair will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Oshkosh Arena. Bobbie from the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board joined Living with Amy with more details. More than 90 booths will be at the event and all job seekers are...
Kimberly's A-plus performance topples Neenah
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Kimberly entered Friday's Game Time Game of the Week looking to wash that sour taste out of its mouth after losing its first game of the season a week before at Fond du Lac. If the Papermakers were to do that, it would have to come against...
HSGT: Kimberly, Appleton North, Bay Port, Little Chute post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night was Week 8 of the high school football season and here are the scores from the games covered by FOX 11, along with highlights:. #7 Kimberly 31, #2 Neenah 10: Teams now tied for FVA lead. #1 Bay Port 42, De Pere 14: Bay...
Green Bay Starbucks workers take steps to form union
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Employees of a Starbucks on Green Bay's east side are hoping to form a union. Workers United says the employees at the 2230 Main St. store petitioned the National Labor Relations Board Monday morning to be able to hold a union election. A majority of the...
Manitowoc police investigating two child death cases
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Manitowoc Police are investigating the death of two children. According to state records, the cases are separate. The first death happened on Oct. 1 and involved a 13-month-old boy. The suspected incident description is listed as death/alleged maltreatment. The second death happened on Oct. 6 and...
Week 8 Overtime: Kimberly, Southern Door win big conference games
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Well, Kimberly is still Kimberly. After suffering its first loss of the season at Fond du Lac in Week 7 and putting its conference title hopes in jeopardy the Papermakers responded in Week 8 with a resounding 31-10 win over previously undefeated Neenah. Kimberly dominated the Rockets on Friday and is in position to least share the Fox Valley Association title with the Rockets.
Gas prices drop in Green Bay but rise nationwide
(WLUK) -- Gas prices are on the rise nationwide but dropping slightly in Green Bay. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Neighboring areas and their current gas...
