Edmonds, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds scenic: Saturday at sunset

EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Do you recognize this man? Man enters U-District home, assaults resident

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a resident inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds to mark Indigenous Peoples Day Monday

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a U.S. holiday that celebrates and honors Native American peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. The City of Edmonds is also marking the day — on Monday, Oct. 10 — for the fifth year. In September 2017, the Edmonds City Council passed...
EDMONDS, WA
Hiker Falls to Death Through Waterfall in North Bend

A young hiker fell through a waterfall to his death Saturday morning while on the Denny Creek Trail in North Bend. The King County Sheriff's Office declined to give the hiker's age, saying only that a "juvenile male" fell through Keekwulee Falls, which has two sections, with a combined drop of around 125 feet.
NORTH BEND, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds scenics: Smoky Friday sunset

EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Police searching for missing Australian man in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A man from Australia was reported missing on Friday while visiting Renton. Stanley Haviland, 68, was experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while he was staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area, according to the Renton Police Department. He was taken to Valley Medical Center on...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent

SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Anna Hauksdottir: Celebration of life Oct. 23 at Edmonds Yacht Club

Anna was born January 9 1933 in Signyjarstodum, Halsahr, Borg Iceland. She was born in a traditional Icelandic sod house on the family farm near Reykholt. When she was a child the family moved to Akureyri in the north of Iceland where her parents build a house near downtown Akureyri. There, she was raised there with her two younger brothers and sister, Stephan, Snorri, and Astridur. Later Stephan and Astridur would move to the Seattle area.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County wants feedback on Future of Arts and Culture project  

Snohomish County is seeking input through Dec. 31, 2022 on preferences for arts and culture experiences, activities and community spaces to support economic growth opportunities across the county. Residents, cultural workers, businesses and those who are interested in Snohomish County arts and culture are urged to weigh in through two...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA

Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Oregonian

Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes

For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
WASHINGTON STATE
SouthSoundTalk

Ghosts and Spirits and Entities Oh My! The Homes We Share With Ghostly South Sound Residents

Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious presence in the Pacific Northwest, as hauntings of the paranormal kind have been reported throughout the great state of Washington. Even here in the South Sound community, there have been reported sightings of ghosts, spirits, entities, and the like in various places and buildings that still consider our home theirs. Talk about spooky!
PUYALLUP, WA

