myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds scenic: Saturday at sunset
q13fox.com
Do you recognize this man? Man enters U-District home, assaults resident
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a resident inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds to mark Indigenous Peoples Day Monday
Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a U.S. holiday that celebrates and honors Native American peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. The City of Edmonds is also marking the day — on Monday, Oct. 10 — for the fifth year. In September 2017, the Edmonds City Council passed...
Chronicle
Hiker Falls to Death Through Waterfall in North Bend
A young hiker fell through a waterfall to his death Saturday morning while on the Denny Creek Trail in North Bend. The King County Sheriff's Office declined to give the hiker's age, saying only that a "juvenile male" fell through Keekwulee Falls, which has two sections, with a combined drop of around 125 feet.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds scenics: Smoky Friday sunset
KOMO News
Photos: Juvenile humpback whale Malachite spotted near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge
TACOMA, Wash — Local photographer Craig Craker captured these stunning photos of Malachite, a juvenile humpback whale, in the waters off Point Defiance on Friday. Malachite was born in 2021. He is the calf of Slate and has been in the inland Puget Sound waters for over two months feeding, the Orca Network said.
Police searching for missing Australian man in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A man from Australia was reported missing on Friday while visiting Renton. Stanley Haviland, 68, was experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while he was staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area, according to the Renton Police Department. He was taken to Valley Medical Center on...
KOMO News
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
myedmondsnews.com
Anna Hauksdottir: Celebration of life Oct. 23 at Edmonds Yacht Club
Anna was born January 9 1933 in Signyjarstodum, Halsahr, Borg Iceland. She was born in a traditional Icelandic sod house on the family farm near Reykholt. When she was a child the family moved to Akureyri in the north of Iceland where her parents build a house near downtown Akureyri. There, she was raised there with her two younger brothers and sister, Stephan, Snorri, and Astridur. Later Stephan and Astridur would move to the Seattle area.
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County wants feedback on Future of Arts and Culture project
Snohomish County is seeking input through Dec. 31, 2022 on preferences for arts and culture experiences, activities and community spaces to support economic growth opportunities across the county. Residents, cultural workers, businesses and those who are interested in Snohomish County arts and culture are urged to weigh in through two...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA
Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
Teenage Hiker Falls To Their Death After Slipping At Waterfall
Authorities don't suspect any foul play in the young hiker's death.
The Stranger
Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes
For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
SouthSoundTalk
Ghosts and Spirits and Entities Oh My! The Homes We Share With Ghostly South Sound Residents
Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious presence in the Pacific Northwest, as hauntings of the paranormal kind have been reported throughout the great state of Washington. Even here in the South Sound community, there have been reported sightings of ghosts, spirits, entities, and the like in various places and buildings that still consider our home theirs. Talk about spooky!
myedmondsnews.com
Nightly closures starting Monday at I-5 and 236th ST SW due to Sound Transit work
As early as Monday, Oct.10, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the collector-distributor (C/D) lane from Interstate 5 to 236th Street Southwest. This work will require the closure of the I-5 northbound on-ramps from SR 104 as well as the C/D lane from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Oct. 10-27, excluding weekends.
q13fox.com
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
Highway 2 closed again as crews remove tree damaged by Bolt Creek Fire
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. 2 has closed Sunday morning while crews remove a tree that has fallen across the roadway after it was damaged by the Bolt Creek Fire, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The closure went into effect shortly before 8 a.m.
Hiker dies after falling over waterfall near Snoqualmie Pass
NORTH BEND, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a hiker fell through a waterfall along the Denny Creek Trail and died. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, the victim was hiking on Denny Creek Trail near Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday morning when they fell over the Keekwulee Falls.
