ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Southwest Virginia church hosting free health fair

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A free health fair is happening on October 15 in one Southwest Virginia town, and everyone is welcome. It’s being hosted by Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon in partnership with the Washington County Health Department, Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition, Marsh Blood Mobile and Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corp. Reverend Kevin […]
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough

Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy a one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. inside and surrounding the Historic Jonesborough Visitors...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Unicoi County Apple Festival

The 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival saw a successful final day on Saturday. Over 100,000 people and 350 vendors came to downtown Erwin for the county’s biggest annual festival.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

WETS-FM launches fall fund drive

WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Society
Kingsport, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Local Life#Localevent#Festival
Johnson City Press

ETSU Health accepting hat, scarf donations for chemo patients

From accepting hat and scarf donations for cancer patients to offering an innovative team approach to breast cancer treatment, ETSU Health is making efforts to honor cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Unicoi County Apple Festival sees successful first day

Artisans, crafters and shoppers alike all packed into downtown Erwin for the 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival’s kickoff on Friday. The festival brings over 350 vendors and over 100,000 visitors from across the region to Erwin.
ERWIN, TN
John M. Dabbs

Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big Event

Halloween decorating in Gray, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. There's something about Halloween. In the United States, people choose to really begin decorating their homes for fun and for the enjoyment of others more than any other holiday earlier in the calendar year. The only holiday which trumps Halloween for lawn and home decorating (and even competitions) is Christmas - at least in the United States.
GRAY, TN
WJHL

What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wcyb.com

Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Haunted Forest opens for first weekend in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Haunted houses, trails and all of the spooky attractions you could ask for are opening for the season this weekend. The Haunted Forest in Elizabethton kicked off Friday evening. The Short family said they’ve been hosting the attraction for about 16 years. “Bring your whole family, come out here, have fun,” […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Church's Pumpkin Patch serves up fun, good will

KINGSPORT — Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes; so too does good will. The Pumpkin Patch at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church has plenty of both to go around. “Our hope is that we can create an enriching space for the church and the community to connect while supporting our own children's and youth ministry,” said David Randolph, pastor.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 10

Oct. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news accounts with a dateline from Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. The day was Oct. 9. Readers learned that “This has been a stirring and eventful week in this usually quiet town. Tuesday evening the synod of Tennessee met as per previous announcement, and was opened by an excellent sermon from the retiring moderator, Rev. Harlan L. Cary, of Tusculum college, after which the permanent organization was affected by the election of Rev. Summer W. Boardman, D. D., of Maryville college, as moderator, and W. B. Minis, of New Market, as temporary clerk. There were something like eighty-five delegates in attendance, including ministers, elders, and ladies. Prominent among the dignitaries present were: Rev. Samuel Wilson and S. A. Bartlett, of Maryville; Drs. Kilmore, Price, Duncan and Bachman, of Knoxville, and others.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail

BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
MENDOTA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy