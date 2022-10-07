Oct. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news accounts with a dateline from Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. The day was Oct. 9. Readers learned that “This has been a stirring and eventful week in this usually quiet town. Tuesday evening the synod of Tennessee met as per previous announcement, and was opened by an excellent sermon from the retiring moderator, Rev. Harlan L. Cary, of Tusculum college, after which the permanent organization was affected by the election of Rev. Summer W. Boardman, D. D., of Maryville college, as moderator, and W. B. Minis, of New Market, as temporary clerk. There were something like eighty-five delegates in attendance, including ministers, elders, and ladies. Prominent among the dignitaries present were: Rev. Samuel Wilson and S. A. Bartlett, of Maryville; Drs. Kilmore, Price, Duncan and Bachman, of Knoxville, and others.”

