Southwest Virginia church hosting free health fair
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A free health fair is happening on October 15 in one Southwest Virginia town, and everyone is welcome. It’s being hosted by Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon in partnership with the Washington County Health Department, Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition, Marsh Blood Mobile and Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corp. Reverend Kevin […]
Johnson City Press
Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough
Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy a one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. inside and surrounding the Historic Jonesborough Visitors...
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County Apple Festival
The 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival saw a successful final day on Saturday. Over 100,000 people and 350 vendors came to downtown Erwin for the county’s biggest annual festival.
Johnson City Press
WETS-FM launches fall fund drive
WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Johnson City Press
Virginia author speaking at Kingsport Public Library
The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen. Quillen will be discussing her newest book "Some Notes You Hold."
Johnson City Press
Kingsport city staff highlighting supereating goats on Facebook page
Cement Hill may be home to the newest line of superstars. The cast of characters, though, aren’t even human. They are goats -superstar goats.
Vehicle burns on side of I-26 E in Johnson City
A vehicle fire at mile marker 18 on I-26 eastbound closed both lanes earlier Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful seeking volunteers for 321 Expressway cleanup next Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is seeking volunteers to help with a cleanup of U.S. Highway 321, the Elizabethton-Johnson City expressway, on Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m. The highway is one of the most traveled routes in Carter County. Many work trucks and...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Health accepting hat, scarf donations for chemo patients
From accepting hat and scarf donations for cancer patients to offering an innovative team approach to breast cancer treatment, ETSU Health is making efforts to honor cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities....
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County Apple Festival sees successful first day
Artisans, crafters and shoppers alike all packed into downtown Erwin for the 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival’s kickoff on Friday. The festival brings over 350 vendors and over 100,000 visitors from across the region to Erwin.
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big Event
Halloween decorating in Gray, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. There's something about Halloween. In the United States, people choose to really begin decorating their homes for fun and for the enjoyment of others more than any other holiday earlier in the calendar year. The only holiday which trumps Halloween for lawn and home decorating (and even competitions) is Christmas - at least in the United States.
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
wcyb.com
Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
Johnson City Press
Local church hosts community graveside service for unclaimed individuals
KINGSPORT– A local church in Kingsport hosted its fifth annual inurnment service to honor and remember unclaimed individuals who have passed away. The event started with a processional from Shades of Grace to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery on October 8.
Haunted Forest opens for first weekend in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Haunted houses, trails and all of the spooky attractions you could ask for are opening for the season this weekend. The Haunted Forest in Elizabethton kicked off Friday evening. The Short family said they’ve been hosting the attraction for about 16 years. “Bring your whole family, come out here, have fun,” […]
Johnson City Press
Church's Pumpkin Patch serves up fun, good will
KINGSPORT — Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes; so too does good will. The Pumpkin Patch at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church has plenty of both to go around. “Our hope is that we can create an enriching space for the church and the community to connect while supporting our own children's and youth ministry,” said David Randolph, pastor.
wjhl.com
Introducing Spring Street Sandwich Company & Bar
Amy takes us for a visit to this brand new restaurant and bar located in downtown Johnson City!
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 10
Oct. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news accounts with a dateline from Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. The day was Oct. 9. Readers learned that “This has been a stirring and eventful week in this usually quiet town. Tuesday evening the synod of Tennessee met as per previous announcement, and was opened by an excellent sermon from the retiring moderator, Rev. Harlan L. Cary, of Tusculum college, after which the permanent organization was affected by the election of Rev. Summer W. Boardman, D. D., of Maryville college, as moderator, and W. B. Minis, of New Market, as temporary clerk. There were something like eighty-five delegates in attendance, including ministers, elders, and ladies. Prominent among the dignitaries present were: Rev. Samuel Wilson and S. A. Bartlett, of Maryville; Drs. Kilmore, Price, Duncan and Bachman, of Knoxville, and others.”
Johnson City Press
Teacher Spotlight falls on East High's Dillon Faver
BLUFF CITY — Coach and teacher Dillon Faver is this month's Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight nominee from Sullivan East High School.
Johnson City Press
Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail
BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
