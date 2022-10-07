ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wqcs.org

FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: Oct. 7 through Oct. 14

Treasure Coast - Monday October 11, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports the following closures and construction areas below. For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information,...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night

STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Oct. 7

Joseph R. Miranda (90) of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Fall River, Massachusetts where he graduated from Durfee High school in 1951. Joe is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife, Louise Gagne. Joe & Louise...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

High School Students Save Time and Money with IRSC Dual Enrollment

Fort Pierce - Sunday October 9, 2022: Area high school students can begin work on their college degree for free through Dual Enrollment at Indian River State College (IRSC). Students and parents attending upcoming information sessions at IRSC campuses in Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Stuart, Okeechobee and Vero Beach will discover how the program saves time and thousands of dollars in college tuition.
FORT PIERCE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Society
County
Indian River County, FL
Indian River County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
veronews.com

Upcoming development projects excite county officials

Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Melbourne Main Street to Host Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Nov. 12

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is Brevard’s premiere culinary experience showcasing bites and sips from Space Coast restaurants, craft breweries, wine, spirits, coffee and desserts. One ticket provides access to all the festival offers, including food, drinks, live entertainment...
MELBOURNE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#5k Run#Emergency Shelters#Substance Abuse#South Beach#Charity#The Source#The Freedom 5k#Christian#Dignity Catering#Dignity Buses
cw34.com

Fatal crash in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash. According to officials the crash took place at Oslo Road and 27th Avenue SW. The intersection is back open after being closed for a short time.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
islandernews.com

Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
treasurecoast.com

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man from Fort Pierce found

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy