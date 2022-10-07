Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: Oct. 7 through Oct. 14
Treasure Coast - Monday October 11, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports the following closures and construction areas below. For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information,...
WPTV
Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night
STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
veronews.com
In Memory: Oct. 7
Joseph R. Miranda (90) of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Fall River, Massachusetts where he graduated from Durfee High school in 1951. Joe is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife, Louise Gagne. Joe & Louise...
wqcs.org
High School Students Save Time and Money with IRSC Dual Enrollment
Fort Pierce - Sunday October 9, 2022: Area high school students can begin work on their college degree for free through Dual Enrollment at Indian River State College (IRSC). Students and parents attending upcoming information sessions at IRSC campuses in Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Stuart, Okeechobee and Vero Beach will discover how the program saves time and thousands of dollars in college tuition.
veronews.com
Upcoming development projects excite county officials
Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
spacecoastdaily.com
Space Coast Event Calendar: See Entertainment and Things to Do in Brevard County This Weekend
Do not forget about the karaoke competition! They just had an amazing semi-finals!. Check out the event calendar for Squid Lips! If you are in Cocoa or Melbourne there is always something to do. This Week. OKTOBERFEST FINALE at Rising Tide with Salt and Pepper DUO, Sunday (10/9) Location: Rising...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Main Street to Host Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Nov. 12
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is Brevard’s premiere culinary experience showcasing bites and sips from Space Coast restaurants, craft breweries, wine, spirits, coffee and desserts. One ticket provides access to all the festival offers, including food, drinks, live entertainment...
hometownnewstc.com
Hurricane Ian, Pointe West, Vero Beach
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County mostly dodged the Hurricane Ian bullet. There were…
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
South Florida doctor to bridge health care gap in Pahokee
A doctor is taking on rural health in underserved parts of Palm Beach County. This as health care, especially for women, is not so easily accessible in places like Pahokee.
click orlando
Ian caused 7.2M-gallon sewage spill into Indian River Lagoon, Brevard leaders say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian led to sewage overflow seeping through manholes, flooding streets and a 7.2 million-gallon spill into the Indian River Lagoon. It’s a concern to local biologists who said the lagoon was just starting to show small improvements. Brevard County officials reported the spill out...
cw34.com
Fatal crash in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash. According to officials the crash took place at Oslo Road and 27th Avenue SW. The intersection is back open after being closed for a short time.
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
wqcs.org
Martin County: Elevated Bacteria Levels in the Waters Near Sandsprit Park in Stuart and Leighton Park in Palm City
Martin County - Friday October 7, 2022: The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a bacteria advisory for the waters near Sandsprit Park in Stuart and Leighton Park in Palm City after confirmatory results from water samples taken on Wednesday showed higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria.
treasurecoast.com
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
cw34.com
Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
Anime-Inspired Notebook Titled "Death Note" Found At Florida Middle School
The notebook contained the names of students and employees at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Martin County on Thursday and the student who was found with it will be disciplined.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Animal Center Offering Free Adoptions for Month of October, Courtesy of Boniface Hiers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Animal Services is offering free adoptions on dogs and cats for the month of October after the contribution by Boniface Hiers Automotive Group. The offer includes spay/neuter, a microchip, current vaccinations, free medical insurance through Trupanion and a county tag ( with an...
cw34.com
Man from Fort Pierce found
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
‘It’s my home and I love it here’: Mims residents still reeling from Hurricane Ian flooding
MIMS, Fla. — The brunt of Hurricane Ian’s wrath spared Brevard County, but some people living near the Saint Johns River are still wading through floodwaters. It could be days before the water recedes enough for people to know the full extent of the damage. On Friday, Channel...
