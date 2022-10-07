Read full article on original website
Framingham & Shrewsbury Battle To 2-2 Tie
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys soccer team battled to a 2-2 tie with Shrewsbury this afternoon at the turf field at Fuller Middle. The Flyers fell behind 1-0 on a turnover and a breakaway goal by Shrewsbury. Framingham tied it up late in the first half on a...
Framingham Flyers Fall To Needham Rockets at Babson College
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team suffered a loss against the Needham High Rockets last night at Babson College’s pool. The meet opened up with the diving event, with Framingham Flyer Emma Richardson placing first in the 1-meter dive. Needham controlled the meet in...
Flyers and Warriors Battle To Scoreless Tie
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High co-ed field hockey team battled to a scoreless tie against the Warriors of Brookline High Friday, October 7, at Phil Read Field. This was the second meeting this season between the Flyers & the Warriors. Flyers managed to find the back of the goal...
Southbridge Defeat Keefe Tech Broncos 43-15
FRAMINGHAM – Southbridge High defeated Keefe Technical High 43-15 at the Maple Street field on the campus of Framingham State University last night. The final score was 43-15 Pioneers. Keefe Tech is still seeking its first win of the season.
David Ortiz Visits Natick Mall To Support EternalHealth
NATICK – Red Sox legend and Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz was at the Natick Mall this morning, October 10, to promote “walking.”. Ortiz is the new spokesperson for eternalHealth, a Boston-based HMO Plan with a medicare contract for HMO and PPO offerings. Big Papi talked about...
Framingham State Easily Defeats UMass Dartmouth 8-0
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State field hockey team cruised to a 8-0 win over UMass Dartmouth in Little East play Saturday morning at Maple Street Field in Framingham. Framingham State improved to 3-3 in the Conference and are 7-4 overall. UMass Dartmouth drops to 2-8 overall and is winless...
Photo Gallery: Musterfield Street Hockey Tournament
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Housing Authority hosted the first-ever Musterfield street hockey tournament this morning, October 8. The event was organized by Officer Chris Pisano and Ryan Carey. The tourney was won by the “Mavericks.”. “I would like to thank Officer Chris Pisano for putting together a terrific street...
Rams Defeat Trailblazers 1-0
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State women’s soccer team defeated MCLA in MASCAC action Saturday afternoon at Maple Street Field by a score of 1-0. Framingham State improved to 2-9-1 overall and 2-2 in the MASCAC. MCLA dropped to 1-7-2overall, and 0-3-1in the Conference. HOW IT HAPPENED:. In the...
Rams Destroy Falcons 47-0 at Bowditch Field
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University football team held Fitchburg State University to negative yards of offense as the Rams defeated the Falcons 47-0 Saturday afternoon in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tilt at Bowditch Field. With the victory, Framingham State improves to 3-3 overall and 2-2...
Lady Rams Finish 12th at Earley Invitational Meet
WESTFIELD – The Framingham State University women’s cross country team was back on the course with a strong showing this morning finishing 12th at the James Earley Invitational hosted by Westfield State University. INSIDE THE NUMBERS:. Emily Newcomb led the Rams completing the 5K course in a time...
Richard Stephen Belli, 88
SOUTHBOROUGH – Richard “Dick” Stephen Belli, 88, of Southborough passed away on October 6, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Stephen & Josephine (Sannicandro) Belli. Dick grew up with his sister, Ginger, & his beloved Nona, Ardovina Belli, in Framingham. He graduated...
Paul Spooner, Executive Director of MetroWest Center For Independent Living
FRAMINGHAM – The Boston Center for Independent Living announced the sudden death of Paul Spooner. “We are most saddened to share the news that Paul Spooner, a disability rights leader for four decades, passed unexpectedly over the weekend,” wrote the organization in an email. “Paul was Executive Director of the Metrowest Center for Independent Living in Framingham since the early 1990s, a past president of the National Council of Independent Living, and always a fierce advocate for independent living, equal access, and the dignity of people with disabilities.”
SLIDESHOW: 5th Annual Framingham Repair Cafe
FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham Rotary Club, Transition Framingham, and Open Spirit held the 5th annual Framingham Repair Cafe Saturday afternoon, at Open Spirit on the grounds of Edwards Church in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham. There was a huge crowd for the event, with a wait for...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, October 6, 2022
1 Framingham Parks & Recreation is holding a community meeting about the Arlington Street playground & park tonight via Zoom. 2. Due to the Jewish holiday this week, the City Council moved its normal Tuesday night meeting to tonight at 7 in the Blumer Community room at the Memorial Building.
What’s Open & Closed on the Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day Holiday in 2022
FRAMINGHAM – Monday, October 10 is Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day in Massachusetts. Columbus day is still a federal holiday, although many don’t celebrate the holiday. Some celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. And some communities celebrate both. Federal, state, and municipal offices, including the City of Framingham’s Memorial Building...
Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
Stephen D. Flynn, 71, Marian High Teacher & Theatre Director
FRAMINGHAM – Stephen D. Flynn, 71, of Framingham and Medford passed away at Lahey Clinic in Burlington on October 4, 2022 after a brief illness. Mr. Flynn was the son of the late Daniel Flynn and Ann (Comeau) Flynn and the devoted companion and best friend of Cammy Morteo.
Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Hoops & Homework on October 17
FRAMINGHAM – Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Hoops & Homework program in Framingham with its founder Herb Chasan on Monday, October 17. The Zoom event is from 7 to 8 p.m. Register at: https://buff.ly/3bnFZ1P. Hoops and Homework is an afterschool program for kids ages 5-14 where they engage...
Home of the Week: Framingham 9-Room Home Priced at $1,149,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 9-room 3 bedroom home in Framingham,. The 32 Waveney Road property is priced at $1,149,900. Built in 1995, the property has 3,249 square feet of living space, and sits on a one acre lot. On the...
PHOTOS: Downtown Framingham Host Oktoberfest
FRAMINGHAM – Downtown Framingham Inc. held its annual Oktoberfest today, October 8. The four-hour event drew a small crowd. There were about a couple dozen people at the beer garden in the parking lot at the intersections of Route 126 and 135 around 1 p.m. The crowd had grown to two to three dozen by 4 p.m., where those in the gated area enjoyed brews from Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers and Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company.
