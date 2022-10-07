ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

elpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso Giving Day kicks off with Early Giving celebration and Gator Tank

It’s time to show love and support to nonprofits working to better our community. El Paso Giving Day, our community’s largest day of charitable giving, begins October 13. The 7th annual Early El Paso Giving Day Kick-off Event takes place Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo, located at 250 E. Montecillo Blvd.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

City of El Paso Launches New Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard

The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) have launched a new web-based dashboard to provide essential information for emergency management officials, policymakers, media partners, and residents regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard will be updated daily...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Famed Actor to Attend the 12th El Paso Buddy Walk

Evan George Vourazeris, of the Netflix hit series Ozark, will headline the Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk. The walk will raise awareness of Down syndrome and raise funds for the Coalition’s many projects and El Paso Community College (EPCC) Buddy Walk Scholarship for students with disabilities.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond”

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An 18-year-old Marine recruit who recently graduated from Mayfield High School has died after collapsing during training at Camp Pendleton. According to a statement from the Marines obtained by the San Diego Tribune, Pfc. Javier Pong collapsed and became "unconscious and unresponsive" while participating in what the Marines have called The post Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond” appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso County receives $4M award for flood mitigation

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has approved an application from the El Paso County for $4 million dollars for a watershed within the cities of Socorro, Horizon and El Paso. The approved $4 million in financial assistance will consist of $2 million in financing and a $2 million grant. The […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
WPMI

Texas city ignores NYC mayor's call to stop sending migrant buses

A Texas city issued a response Friday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on El Paso's mayor and city manager to stop sending buses of migrants to New York. "El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending buses to New York. New York cannot accommodate the number of buses we have coming here to our city," Adams said at a news conference.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified

EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso

A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Division 1 for Fabens High School in UIL Contest

The Fabens High School band earned a Division 1 in the UIL Marching Band Contest held on October 8, 2022 at Franklin High School. Band director Miguel Soto stated “I feel very happy for my students, they have been working hard every day. I am very pleased with the results and very proud.”
FABENS, TX
KTSM

El Paso Corvette Club hosts Shine Car Show for Salvation Army

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Corvette Club had their annual Shine Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8. The car show took place at Applebee’s on George Dieter Drive. The club raised donations and funds for The Salvation Army at El Paso. The El Paso Corvette Club is not a nonprofit organization as they contribute […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?

The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
EL PASO, TX

