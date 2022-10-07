Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KVIA
Beto O’Rourke to make El Paso stop as part of his College Tour of campuses across Texas
EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke will stop at UTEP as part of this 15-campus tour of college campuses across Texas. The event will be held at the El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center on 500 W University Ave. The 5:30 p.m. event is open to...
elpasoheraldpost.com
El Paso Giving Day kicks off with Early Giving celebration and Gator Tank
It’s time to show love and support to nonprofits working to better our community. El Paso Giving Day, our community’s largest day of charitable giving, begins October 13. The 7th annual Early El Paso Giving Day Kick-off Event takes place Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo, located at 250 E. Montecillo Blvd.
KFOX 14
Boxing coach voices concern about lack of activities available to kids in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cross town Boxing, a boxing school in Las Cruces, expressed to city council that there was a large drug problem near their location and they would like to see something done about it by Las Cruces city council. KFOX14 spoke with Michael Clark, the coach...
elpasoheraldpost.com
City of El Paso Launches New Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard
The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) have launched a new web-based dashboard to provide essential information for emergency management officials, policymakers, media partners, and residents regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard will be updated daily...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Famed Actor to Attend the 12th El Paso Buddy Walk
Evan George Vourazeris, of the Netflix hit series Ozark, will headline the Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk. The walk will raise awareness of Down syndrome and raise funds for the Coalition’s many projects and El Paso Community College (EPCC) Buddy Walk Scholarship for students with disabilities.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office participates in job fair at Holloman Air Force Base
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office participated in a job fair at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The job fair took place Sept. 29 and Alexa Enciso from human resources, Deputy Carolina Perez and Detention Officer Marlette Hidalgo represented the department in its efforts to recruit from […]
Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond”
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An 18-year-old Marine recruit who recently graduated from Mayfield High School has died after collapsing during training at Camp Pendleton. According to a statement from the Marines obtained by the San Diego Tribune, Pfc. Javier Pong collapsed and became "unconscious and unresponsive" while participating in what the Marines have called The post Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond” appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso County receives $4M award for flood mitigation
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has approved an application from the El Paso County for $4 million dollars for a watershed within the cities of Socorro, Horizon and El Paso. The approved $4 million in financial assistance will consist of $2 million in financing and a $2 million grant. The […]
WPMI
Texas city ignores NYC mayor's call to stop sending migrant buses
A Texas city issued a response Friday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on El Paso's mayor and city manager to stop sending buses of migrants to New York. "El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending buses to New York. New York cannot accommodate the number of buses we have coming here to our city," Adams said at a news conference.
KVIA
Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified
EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
Chaos surrounding rookie El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales fuels concerns about Walmart massacre prosecution
The office of El Paso County District Attorney should be preparing for one of the most high-profile murder trials in Texas -- seeking a death sentence for the man accused in a racist massacre at a Walmart that killed 23.
2 New Cookie Plug Locations Are Coming To West & East El Paso
El Paso LOVES cookies. If it's any evidence by our local places like Bella Cora Bakery, or Insomnia Cookies... it's pretty clear that El Paso has a sweet tooth. We love whenever a new spot opens; whether it's local or a chain (like Tiff's Treats or Baked Bear). El Paso...
Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
4 El Paso Bars Proudly Owned By El Paso Musicians
We love getting a drink around El Paso; some bars allow open mic nights or concerts every week. But did you know some bars are owned BY El Paso musicians?. 1. The Lucky Boy Bar & Grill, 2706 N Piedras St. The Lucky Boy is owned by Nando Gallardo. You...
KVIA
EPCSO: 3 killed in head-on crash in far east El Paso, 1 person hospitalized
UPDATE: (9:30 a.m.) - Three people between 18 and 20 were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the three were from one car. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries and is reported in stable condition.
Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso
A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Division 1 for Fabens High School in UIL Contest
The Fabens High School band earned a Division 1 in the UIL Marching Band Contest held on October 8, 2022 at Franklin High School. Band director Miguel Soto stated “I feel very happy for my students, they have been working hard every day. I am very pleased with the results and very proud.”
Clash of the Titans: Who is the toughest cop on the beat, detention officer on the block?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What agency has the toughest law-enforcement officers in the Borderland? You can find out during the 11th annual Clash of the Titans Oct. 28 at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first bout is at 7 p.m. The event features boxers […]
El Paso Corvette Club hosts Shine Car Show for Salvation Army
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Corvette Club had their annual Shine Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8. The car show took place at Applebee’s on George Dieter Drive. The club raised donations and funds for The Salvation Army at El Paso. The El Paso Corvette Club is not a nonprofit organization as they contribute […]
Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?
The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
