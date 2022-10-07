Read full article on original website
Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night
STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
High School Students Save Time and Money with IRSC Dual Enrollment
Fort Pierce - Sunday October 9, 2022: Area high school students can begin work on their college degree for free through Dual Enrollment at Indian River State College (IRSC). Students and parents attending upcoming information sessions at IRSC campuses in Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Stuart, Okeechobee and Vero Beach will discover how the program saves time and thousands of dollars in college tuition.
Melbourne Main Street to Host Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Nov. 12
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is Brevard’s premiere culinary experience showcasing bites and sips from Space Coast restaurants, craft breweries, wine, spirits, coffee and desserts. One ticket provides access to all the festival offers, including food, drinks, live entertainment...
South Florida doctor to bridge health care gap in Pahokee
A doctor is taking on rural health in underserved parts of Palm Beach County. This as health care, especially for women, is not so easily accessible in places like Pahokee.
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: Oct. 7 through Oct. 14
Treasure Coast - Monday October 11, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports the following closures and construction areas below. For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information,...
'Death Note' causes investigation at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A notebook inspired by a popular anime caused an investigation at a Martin County middle school. The Martin County School District sent out a call to parents of Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School students to inform them that a notebook titled "Death Note" was found in the possession of a student on Thursday, October 6.
Melbourne Fall Art & Craft Expo
Oct. 8 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 9 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. A celebration of the arts, crafts and the human spirit! 250+ booths of creativity and inspiration by exhibitors from all over Florida and the USA. Live music, food, adult beverages, and a kid zone.
In Memory: Oct. 7
Joseph R. Miranda (90) of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Fall River, Massachusetts where he graduated from Durfee High school in 1951. Joe is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife, Louise Gagne. Joe & Louise...
Heartland Announces Long-term Onsite Leachate Management Services Project with Indian River County Solid Waste Disposal District
The Indian River County Solid Waste Disposal District Facility has secured a long-term, onsite, cost-certain solution for managing its growing volumes of landfill leachate. The county’s strategic service partner, Heartland Water Technology, will furnish, install and operate a state-of-the-art leachate treatment facility using Heartland’s award-winning Heartland Concentrator™. The plant has commenced construction and will begin service early next year.
Fallen Army soldier finally honored decades after dying in Vietnam
A very special tribute was paid to a fallen soldier from Fort Pierce, Pondextuer Eugene Williams, more than 52 years after he was killed serving in the Army in Vietnam.
Space Coast Event Calendar: See Entertainment and Things to Do in Brevard County This Weekend
Do not forget about the karaoke competition! They just had an amazing semi-finals!. Check out the event calendar for Squid Lips! If you are in Cocoa or Melbourne there is always something to do. This Week. OKTOBERFEST FINALE at Rising Tide with Salt and Pepper DUO, Sunday (10/9) Location: Rising...
Indian River County avoids worst of Hurricane Ian
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County mostly dodged the Hurricane Ian bullet. There were many inconveniences, but residents avoided the true hurricane experience this county knows all too well. The county Emergency Operations Center was activated on Sept. 28. In addition to a robust social media presence, they held...
Brevard County Animal Center Offering Free Adoptions for Month of October, Courtesy of Boniface Hiers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Animal Services is offering free adoptions on dogs and cats for the month of October after the contribution by Boniface Hiers Automotive Group. The offer includes spay/neuter, a microchip, current vaccinations, free medical insurance through Trupanion and a county tag ( with an...
City supports Cocoa police chief despite complaint, unpopularity with officers
COCOA, Fla. – Since he was sworn in last year, the city of Cocoa says Chief Evander Collier has helped reduce crime and led a more diverse police force. But a report from July says the city’s first Black police chief was investigated for racial comments to two of his officers.
FEMA disaster team assesses damage in Okeechobee Co. from Ian
The impacts of Hurricane Ian are being felt across Florida, including in Okeechobee County. Damage there is proving to be a difficult challenge for some residents more than a week after the storm.
City of Port St. Lucie approves Torino town home project
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Sept. 26 to approve the Torino Parc Planned Unit Development and its accompanying conceptual development plan for 163 townhomes on first reading in hopes of convincing the developer to do a land swap for the long-planned Torino Regional Park.
First Time On The Market, This $23M Intracoastal Masterpiece Estate in Jupiter offers Five Star World Class Amenities with The Unparalleled Perfection
Intracoastal Masterpiece Estate in Jupiter for Sale. The Estate in Jupiter, an intracoastal masterpiece in The Club of Admirals Cove was executed by the talents of the design team of Affiniti Architechts, Parker-Yannette Landscape, Decorators Unlimited and Turtle Beach Construction is now available for sale. This home located at 192 Spyglass Ct, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Henderson (Phone: 586-491-3777) at Illustrated Properties LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jupiter.
This $11M Grand Waterfront Estate in Jupiter has Everything and More
The Estate in Jupiter, a luxurious home on a quiet cul-de-sac street close to The Club features perfect outdoor living space including covered and screen outdoor living room with summer kitchen, fireplace, amazing water view pool is now available for sale. This home located at 109 Schooner Ln, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Thomson (Phone: 561-743-0344) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jupiter.
YSF sails to win in season’s first Florida East Coast Series
YSF sailors started the Fall 2022 Season with first place finishes in both the high school 420 and the elementary/middle school Opti class sailboats. The first Florida East Coast Series regatta was sailed on the Indian River Lagoon at the U.S. Sailing Center Martin County on Sunday, October 2. Conditions were ideal for dinghy sailing with a steady 10 knot breeze out of the north.
Adopt Chaos & Lil Girl! Pets of the Week!
Chaos is all smiles! This happy, 2-year-old boy is all wiggles and muscle – weighing in at 66 lbs! Chaos knows basic commands but will need to continue additional training and reinforcement in his new home. Luckily, HSTC offers a wonderful 6-week basic obedience training to help him on his journey. Chaos would love an active home where he can run and play!
