LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Saturday begins is the start of the fifth annual Tree Week in Lexington. It’s a celebration of trees and green spaces in the city. It’s organized by the Urban Forest Initiative from the University of Kentucky. Organizers with the non-profit “Trees Lexington” say the goal is to educate the community on the importance of what trees do for us.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO