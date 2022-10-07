Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Winchester Fire Department educates community about fire safety
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Winchester and Clark County fire departments partnered together Saturday for a Winchester Safety Event. The event is part of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The event was held on Depot Street. It featured fire safety tips and information, along with demonstrations on the life-saving equipment...
WTVQ
What to expect at Kentucky’s congressional district forums
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With Election Day a little less than a month away, candidates are in full swing promoting their stances. One race includes Lexington Urban County City Council. The two candidates facing off in the forum at the Lexington Public Library’s Beaumont branch are Whitney Baxter and...
WTVQ
Lexington Fire Department brings back annual Fire Prevention and Wellness Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- October is Fire Prevention Month. And to kick it off, the Lexington Fire Department held its annual Fire Prevention and Wellness Festival. The event, held at Masterson Station Park, included a touch-a-truck, free games and food, jaws of life demonstrations, and a live wildfire burn session. The...
WTVQ
East Jessamine High School student passes away
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nicholasville community is mourning the death of a high schooler. East Jessamine High School shared condolences on social media over the weekend for Jacoby Pittman, a football player at the school. Pittman died on Friday and a high school football game scheduled for that...
WTVQ
Annual walk raises money for autism awareness
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- For the first time since the pandemic, the Autism Society of the Bluegrass brought back one and only fundraiser of the year Sunday. “You get to walk around the field to participate and support the autism walk,” said Brian Kiser. The fourteen year old has been...
WTVQ
Golfers tee off to benefit Foster Care Council
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Teeing off for a cause, golf enthusiasts gathered at the Lexington Country Club Monday for the seventh annual Tee It Up For The Kids to benefit the Foster Care Council. Business Development Director for the Council Lindy Hester explained its mission:. “We’re out here on...
WTVQ
Tree Week kicks off in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Saturday begins is the start of the fifth annual Tree Week in Lexington. It’s a celebration of trees and green spaces in the city. It’s organized by the Urban Forest Initiative from the University of Kentucky. Organizers with the non-profit “Trees Lexington” say the goal is to educate the community on the importance of what trees do for us.
WTVQ
No Levis, No. 13 Kentucky falls to South Carolina
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 126 yards on 22 carries but 13th-ranked Kentucky, playing without starting quarterback Will Levis, lost to South Carolina 24-14 on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Levis suffered a lower body injury in last week’s loss at Ole Miss and...
