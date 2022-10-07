ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions fans vent after shutout loss to Matt Patricia

For fans of the Detroit Lions who were hoping to be able to stick it to former head coach Matt Patricia this afternoon at Gillette Stadium, they’ll have to wait for another opportunity. The new ‘de facto’ offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, whom he won several Super Bowl titles with while serving as defensive coordinator before his ill-fated tenure as Lions coach, helped guide the Patriots to a 29-0 shutout victory over his former squad.
