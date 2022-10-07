Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions fans vent after shutout loss to Matt Patricia
For fans of the Detroit Lions who were hoping to be able to stick it to former head coach Matt Patricia this afternoon at Gillette Stadium, they’ll have to wait for another opportunity. The new ‘de facto’ offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, whom he won several Super Bowl titles with while serving as defensive coordinator before his ill-fated tenure as Lions coach, helped guide the Patriots to a 29-0 shutout victory over his former squad.
Detroit Lions defense set to get huge break vs. Patriots
What huge break will the Detroit Lions’ defense get?The Lions know Bailey Zappe well. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their second win of the season when they travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots. Heading into the game, the Lions have...
DeShon Elliott responds to rumor he ‘needs to get the (bleep) out of Detroit’
If you happened to tune in for the start of Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots, you may have noticed that veteran S DeShon Elliott did not get the start on defense. Now, you may think there is nothing to Elliott not starting against the...
Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Game Day availability for matchup vs. Patriots
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has been dealing with an injured ankle and the fear was that he would end up missing today’s game against the New England Patriots. After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, St. Brown returned in a limited fashion on Friday and he was listed as “questionable” on the Lions’ final injury report of the week.
Jim Harbaugh comments on horse-crap call during Michigan’s win over Indiana
If you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game between Michigan and Indiana, there is no way you watched the first half and did not leave thinking about how bad the referees were. Well, it sounds like Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was not too happy either. During the...
AJ Hinch explains decision to shake up Detroit Tigers coaching staff
What did AJ Hinch say about coaching changes?AJ Hinch’s goal is to enhance the Tigers’ coaching staff. 2022 did not go as planned for manager AJ Hinch and the Detroit Tigers. In fact, things went so poorly for the Tigers that Owner Chris Ilitch made the decision to...
Mike Hart suffers medical emergency, Jim Harbaugh gives update
If you tuned in for Saturday’s game between Michigan and Indiana, you know that Wolverines’ running backs coach Mike Hart suffered a medical emergency on the field. At the time, it was reported that Hart was alert as he was carted off the field but that he was taken to the hospital for observation.
Dan Campbell says he does not regret decision during loss to Patriots
What did Dan Campbell say about not regretting his decisions?Dan Campbell admits he is aggressive by nature. Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity on Sunday when they took on the New England Patriots, who were rolling with their third-string QB, Bailey Zappe. Unfortunately, that golden opportunity...
Detroit Lions move on from WR Maurice Alexander
The Detroit Lions are heading into their bye week, which could not come at a better time for a team dealing with a plethora of injuries. One spot that has been hit hard is the wide receiver position as it seems like just about everybody in the room has been dealing with one thing or another.
Could have been Detroit Lions K Matthew Wright sets record on MNF [Video]
Matthew Wright could be the Detroit Lions kicker right now, but he’s not. During training camp prior to the 2021 season, the Lions announced they were waiving Wright and signing Zane Gonzalez to take his place on the roster. If you are a fan of the Lions, you are...
Dan Campbell gives update on Saivion Smith, who left field in ambulance
If you happened to tune in to today’s game (if you can call it that) between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots, you saw a very scary scene unfold involving Lions’ defensive back, Saivion Smith. As you will see in the video below, Smith just hit the...
Dan Campbell did not see Detroit Lions 1-4 start coming
What did Dan Campbell say about the 1-4 start?Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions are not going to lay down. On Sunday afternoon, Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions had an opportunity to get within a game of the .500 mark as they headed into their bye week but the New England Patriots had other plans.
Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for matchup vs. Patriots
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 2-3 on the season when they take on the New England Patriots. As you may have heard by now, the Patriots will be wearing their throwback uniforms for their Week 5 matchup vs. the Lions. Which uniforms will the...
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: How to watch, listen to, and stream
How can I watch the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?Taylor Decker is ‘dying to win’ with the Detroit Lions. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will head to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots in what seems like an early season must-win game. There is...
Detroit Tigers fire Scott Pleis after 15 seasons
The Detroit Tigers have decided to move on from Scott PleisThe Tigers have a new President of Baseball Operations. It was a rough season for the Detroit Tigers and the changes have already been rolling in as the franchise looks to turn things around as soon as the 2023 season.
Quintez Cephus will miss at least a month with Detroit Lions
Quintez Cephus gets bad newsWhat this means for Quintez Cephus. Heading into the 2022 season, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would play a role in the Detroit Lions‘ offense. Unfortunately, that will not be the case. Just moments ago, the Lions announced a handful of roster moves,...
Detroit Lions included on ‘Time to Panic?!’ list
Where do the Lions fall on the ‘Time to Panic?!’ list?What’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would get off to a hot start and eventually make a run at a wild-card playoff spot.
