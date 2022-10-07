Read full article on original website
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
The Strange Story Of An African Leader And His Two Vietnamese Daughters
A controversial historic African leader and two Vietnamese women were involved in a unique story that joins Africa and Vietnam in a recent period of history. Jean-Bédel Bokassa, also called Bokassa I, was one of the most controversial African leaders of the 20th century. The son of a village headman, Bokassa was born in 1921 in Bobangui, Central African Republic. After the loss of his father, he spent his childhood in local mission schools before joining the French army in 1939.
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday. The U.N. children's fund, or UNICEF, said the strike occurred in Tabayin Township in the Sagaing region...
Uganda removes president's son from army role after Kenya invasion tweets
NAIROBI (Reuters) - President Yoweri Museveni has removed his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as commander of Uganda’s land forces, the military said on Tuesday, after Kainerugaba repeatedly threatened on Twitter to invade neighbouring Kenya.
Israel says it is to compensate family of Palestinian who died after detention
Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad was subjected to force by IDF soldiers at a West Bank checkpoint
U.S. sanctions target Myanmar junta-linked businessman for procuring Russian-made weapons
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Myanmar businessman and two others involved in procuring Russian-made weapons from Belarus for the junta that seized power in the Southeast Asian country early last year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
'Medical terrorist' who tampered with IV bags is indicted on 10 counts
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County anesthesiologist dubbed a medical terrorist by the U.S. Attorney's Office has now been indicted on 10 counts. The indictment spells out five times in August, when Dr. Ray Ortiz is accused of tampering with IV bags. Tampered IV bags raise questions over safety of medical products In four of those cases, the indictment says patients were seriously injured. Federal investigators believe Ortiz began spiking IV bags with dangerous drugs in May, but have not been able to retrieve surveillance video from that far back. Ortiz will be back in court Friday, where he is expected to plead not guilty to these charges.Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. has been under federal investigation in connection with tainted IV bags that may have caused the death of a colleague and caused complications in patients during routine surgeries.
Vietnamese Facebooker arrested for posting “anti-state video”
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Nguyen Minh Son, 60, a Facebook user who often speaks out about Vietnam’s political and social issues, has been detained by the Security Investigation Agency of the Hanoi Police Department, which also searched his house.
U.S. sanctions Myanmar company for buying junta weapons from Russia, Belarus
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday sanctioned a Myanmar company, its founders and director on accusations of abetting the military junta's ability to carry out human rights abuses by procuring it weapons from Russia and Belarus. The Treasury Department identified Dynasty International Company Limited, its founders --...
