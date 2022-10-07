On September 1, 2022, the Idaho Legislature wisely set aside $410 million in a lockbox for education. Of these funds, $80 million was specifically earmarked to help educate students enrolled in post-secondary education. These funds represent the Idaho Legislature’s best chance for being able to directly support and improve access to post-secondary education for thousands of students across the Gem State. The duty to see this task through to the end now rests with the incoming 67th Legislature, as it will be up to them to determine the specifics of how these precious tax dollars should be allocated to do the most good.

IDAHO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO