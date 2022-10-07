ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton Serial Killer: Homeless population staying vigilant and defiant

By Brady Halbleib
 4 days ago

Stockton homeless residents on serial killer who targeted their own: "We'll be waiting" 02:09

STOCKTON - With a serial killer on the loose in Stockton, people living on the streets are the most vulnerable.

Community advocates are concerned for the safety of homeless people after a series of killings that included victims who were homeless.

Nancy Veal, a homeless woman, says she's not afraid. "If he wants to come out here, he's more than welcome. We'll be waiting for him," Veal said.

Veal lives in a small encampment in south Stockton. She says she and her neighbors are staying vigilant by traveling in groups, especially at night.

"If he thinks he's going to come around here and mess with any of us, he's got another think coming," Veal said.

The homeless population isn't the only one standing defiantly. Jesse Giloun Sr., a longtime Stockton resident, says he's also not afraid. Living through the Zodiac killings, he understands why some people are on edge.

"We had the Zodiac Killer here in Stockton and the same thing happened back in the '60s," Giloun Sr. said.

Unlike the Zodiac Killer, police have a small piece of video surveillance of a person of interest. While the footage isn't identifiable, Dr. Robert Schug, a forensic psychologist, says it still may help the community identify them.

"Looking at the way he's walking would perhaps help identify him on the street," Dr. Schug said.

The suspected serial killer in Stockton. Stockton PD

The Stockton Police Dept. is offering a $125,000 reward to anyone who gives them information that could lead to an arrest.

#Homelessness#Violent Crime#Stockton Serial Killer
