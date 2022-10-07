ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Security increased at Fremont Street Experience following mass stabbing

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
The City of Las Vegas announced on Twitter that security is being increased on the Fremont Street Experience following a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Associated Press

Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack, according to a California TV station. In a video taken Tuesday by photographer Jorge Lopez for NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52, a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios approached Lopez outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had. “He kept telling me, ‘I just want an opportunity, I just want to start from scratch,’” said Lopez, who was in downtown Los Angeles on assignment at the time. The TV station said Lopez didn’t realize the significance of the video until Barrios’ arrest Thursday in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in west valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in the west valley. According to police, officers initiated a follow-up investigation in the 8300 block of West Charleston Boulevard at approximately 12:33 a.m. During the investigation, police say officers located a vehicle...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Survivor of deadly Las Vegas stabbing speaks out about attack

Anna Westby, a survivor from the Las Vegas stabbing attack, opens up to NBC’s Maura Barrett about her condition following the unprovoked ambush that killed two people and injured her. The alleged assailant, Yoni Barrios, will face two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.Oct. 9, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million

The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elaborate camera network helps officers stop crime on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With millions of people visiting the iconic Las Vegas Strip each year, the challenge to keep everyone safe is daunting. In a special report, FOX5 went inside the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) inside of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to see officers and operators using an extensive network of 600 cameras in action.
LAS VEGAS, NV
