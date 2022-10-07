ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Krista Vernoff on Meredith’s Future With Nick, the New Class of Interns, and That Big Twist About [SPOILER]

By Kate Aurthur
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

In the ‘Derry Girls’ Series Finale, [SPOILER] Finally Receives Erin’s Letter

Season 3 of “Derry Girls” opens with a dramatic montage set to the tune of uilleann pipes, depicting Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla McCool (Louisa Clare Harland), Clare Devlin (“Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn) and Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) leaning pensively against walls, playing soccer and doing cartwheels, interspersed with shots of burning cars and soldiers carrying guns. It’s the sort of montage that belongs in a period piece about growing up in Ireland during the ’90s — and, as it’s revealed, the kind that Erin, Orla, Clare, James and Michelle want to be remembered for, as they’ve created it themselves using James’ video camera. “They told us we were young,” Erin intones in a comically ponderous voiceover, “yet we understood the enormity of it. We understood what was at stake. Our fear was replaced with something altogether more terrifying…hope. Hope is so much worse.”
TV SERIES
SFGate

Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘I’ve Already Written to Disney’ About Making a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed on “The View” that she has “already written to Disney” regarding another “Freaky Friday” movie. Curtis starred opposite Lindsey Lohan in the body-swapping comedy, which Disney released in 2003 to $160 million at the worldwide box office. The actor recently told a crowd in Mexico City while promoting “Halloween Ends” that she would “absolutely” do another “Freaky Friday.”
MOVIES
SFGate

Brooke Karzen Exits Warner Horizon as Head of Unscripted Television

Brooke Karzen is stepping down from her post as executive vice president and head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, Variety has learned. She shared the news with staff via a memo on Monday. Karzen, who is best known for spearheading “The Bachelor” franchise, has been at Warner Horizon for 22...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Kevin Smith Says Directing a Marvel or Star Wars Movie Is a ‘Fool’s Errand’: ‘Fandom Is Rabid’ and You’ll ‘Piss Somebody Off’

Kevin Smith is a diehard Marvel movie and Star Wars fan, but that doesn’t mean he’d ever want to be behind the camera to direct an installment in one of these franchises. Smith, who once had to publicly battle toxic fans who hated his Netflix animated series “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” recently told The Guardian that fandom is too “rabid” for him to direct a Marvel or Star Wars movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chandra Wilson
Person
Krista Vernoff
Person
Camilla Luddington
Person
Kevin Mckidd
Person
Nick Marsh
Person
Scott Speedman
Person
Caterina Scorsone
Person
Harry Shum Jr.
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Nick
Person
Kim Raver
SFGate

‘Barbarian’ Sets HBO Max Release Date

“Barbarian” is hitting streamers just in time for your Halloween movie marathon. Zach Cregger’s bloody feature film will arrive on HBO Max on Oct. 25. Alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, the digital version will also include never-before-seen bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage and extra commentary. Cregger’s debut horror...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy