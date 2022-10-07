‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Krista Vernoff on Meredith’s Future With Nick, the New Class of Interns, and That Big Twist About [SPOILER]

Season 3 of “Derry Girls” opens with a dramatic montage set to the tune of uilleann pipes, depicting Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla McCool (Louisa Clare Harland), Clare Devlin (“Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn) and Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) leaning pensively against walls, playing soccer and doing cartwheels, interspersed with shots of burning cars and soldiers carrying guns. It’s the sort of montage that belongs in a period piece about growing up in Ireland during the ’90s — and, as it’s revealed, the kind that Erin, Orla, Clare, James and Michelle want to be remembered for, as they’ve created it themselves using James’ video camera. “They told us we were young,” Erin intones in a comically ponderous voiceover, “yet we understood the enormity of it. We understood what was at stake. Our fear was replaced with something altogether more terrifying…hope. Hope is so much worse.”

