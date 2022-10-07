ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Centre Daily

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield OUT vs. Rams With Ankle Injury

OCTOBER 10 - PANTHERS LOSE MAYFIELD. The Carolina Panthers look to be without their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield next against the Los Angeles Rams, with Mayfield set to miss the game due to a high-ankle sprain. it is unclear how much time Mayfield will miss. In place of Mayfield, the...
NFL
Centre Daily

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll: Rashaad Penny Injury ‘Breaks My Heart’

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny has been plagued with injuries during his five-year career. But after last season's final frame saw him dominate defenses with flashes of star-level potential, the 2022 campaign was supposed to be an official coming-out party for Penny. He'd been waiting for this since being a first-round pick in 2018.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Kenny Pickett Feels Respected Enough to Hold Steelers Accountable

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills and moved to 1-4 for the first time since 2019. As the 38-3 final score would indicate, the team needs to make improvements in just about every phase of the game. The offense has struggled to score...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Centre Daily

Steelers Lose Two CBs to Injuries in Bills Game

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense continues to take a beating by the injury bug. Entering Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, the team was down Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon, now they'll add two more cornerbacks to that list. Late in the second quarter, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and James...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

NFC South Coach Fired: Falcons Rival Panthers Dismiss Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. Rhule - given enormous power to run the Panthers - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a great 3-1 start this season, and they'll look to keep the good times rolling on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs have some recent history riding on their side heading into this game, as the club...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Person
Russell Wilson
Centre Daily

Seahawks still seeking answers after getting run over again

Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points. And they’ve lost twice. The reason? A defense that is broken. Incapable of stopping the run. Incapable of stopping big plays. And until that changes, no matter how many points Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense scores it may not be enough.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Falcons’ Arthur Smith Comments on Controversial Penalty vs. Bucs

View the original article to see embedded media. Sunday’s game between the Falcons and the Buccaneers ended on a controversial note after Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was called for an iffy roughing the passer penalty on Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady that effectively ended the contest. After picking...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Bears Activate Receiver N’Keal Harry from IR

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears will have a new pass target for Justin Fields on Thursday night at Soldier Field. N'Keal Harry was activated Monday afternoon from injured reserve after going through practice last week. If they could do it on Monday, it goes without...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs 49ers

Spread: 49ers -6.5 2 Star play on the 49ers covering: This will be tight for three quarters plus but similar to last week, the Panthers will let this one slip away late. The Panthers' offense has struggled to score all year and figuring things out against the league's top defense is very unlikely.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

49ers 37, Panthers 15: Grades

CHARLOTTE -- The 49ers just beat the Carolina Panthers 37-15. Here are the 49ers' grades. He was excellent in the first quarter when he completed 8 of 10 passes including some big-time throws downfield, then he cooled off and completed just 10 of 20 passes after the first quarter. To be fair, his receivers dropped a few passes, but the Panthers also dropped a couple easy interceptions, too. The 49ers won because when Baker Mayfield gave them interception opportunities, Emmanuel Moseley picked him off and scored a touchdown. That was the difference in the game. Mayfield and Garoppolo are extremely similar -- Garoppolo simply has a better team around him. And even though he hasn't thrown an interception in two consecutive games, he has thrown multiple passes that should have been picked off, which means he has been lucky. Let's see if his luck continues.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

BREAKING: Panthers Fire Matt Rhule

Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper has seen enough and has fired head coach Matt Rhule following Sunday's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule was in the third year of a seven-year, $62 million contract that he signed in 2020. In two-plus seasons as the team's head coach,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Kirk Cousins Breaks Vikings Record for Consecutive Completions

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has broken Tommy Kramer's franchise record for consecutive completions, starting 17 for 17 against the Bears in the first half on Sunday. Kramer held the record for over 40 years, throwing 16 straight completions in 1979. Cousins and head coach Kevin O'Connell absolutely torched the Bears...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL
NFL
NFL
Football
Football
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Centre Daily

Dolphins QB Situation Unsettled

The Miami Dolphins have been forced to use three quarterbacks in their past two games, and there was little but question marks at the position the day after their Week 5 loss against the New York Jets. The Dolphins next face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium...
NFL
Centre Daily

Seahawks Add Backfield Depth, Claim RB Tony Jones Jr. Off Waivers From Saints

Moving quickly to replace injured running back Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers on Monday. As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle was awarded Jones, who New Orleans released on Saturday in a last-minute roster move. He appeared in two games earlier this year, rushing twice for eight yards and playing six snaps on special teams.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Bears See Real Progress in Justin Fields

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is starting to see it. Bears fans have wanted to see it for a while and kept thinking they did, but to no avail. Justin Fields is getting comfortable with the team's offense and with playing in the NFL. Where this can lead is in quite the opposite direction of where many skeptics and analytical websites saw the Bears quarterback going only a few weeks ago.
CHICAGO, IL

