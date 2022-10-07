ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Trinity School: Teen who made racist homecoming proposal is no longer a student

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Trinity High School in Manchester, N.H., has confirmed that the student responsible for a racist homecoming proposal that sent shockwaves through the community is no longer a student at the school.The school pushed back against online rumors that said the student was only suspended for one day and was still allowed to participate in athletics. Officials say the administration took action immediately, but can't release more details, citing privacy concerns."The Trinity administration took action within a matter of hours of receiving an internal report of this image," Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Manchester, David Thibeault, said in a statement. "Issues surrounding privacy prevent us from providing certain student information, however, the young person is no longer a student at Trinity High School."The school said Friday that it received threats of violence following the proposal.All athletic events are postponed this weekend.
MANCHESTER, NH
103.7 WCYY

Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
BARRINGTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Education
Manchester, NH
Government
whdh.com

Teen pictured in racist homecoming proposal no longer attending Trinity High

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A teenager pictured in a homecoming proposal that referenced slavery is no longer a student at Trinity High School, school officials said Oct. 8. “We are called to treat every person with dignity and respect,” the letter from David Thibault of the Office of Catholic Schools said. “The sentiment expressed in that photo has no place in our community.”
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH high school cancels weekend sporting events amid backlash over a racist homecoming poster

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire high school has canceled all weekend sporting events as the school deals with threats of violence over a racist homecoming poster that has been circulating on social media. The poster in question is highlighted in a picture that shows a now former Trinity High School student asking a girl to the school’s Homecoming Dance.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America

NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th.  Click here to see the full list.
NASHUA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Slavery#Highschool#The Trinity High School#Wmur#The Catholic Church
WMUR.com

Nashua company shares voices of diverse community

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire podcast and business is aimed at empowering the community it serves. Oscar Villacis, founder and creative executive director of First Gen Multimedia, said he's focused on highlighting the successes and hardships of those in the Hispanic community. "I'm not doing this as somebody...
NASHUA, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WMUR.com

New Hampshire churches celebrate pets at annual Blessing of the Animals

MEREDITH, N.H. — Granite Staters are giving thanks for their animal friends at this year's Blessing of the Animals. In Meredith, people brought their pets to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. This is the event's 20th year running and involved collaboration between three local churches. Guests were invited to...
MEREDITH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Common Ground: Media should be a mirror to the real New Hampshire

Take a stroll around Manchester, and you’ll likely pass by some beautiful Hispanic restaurants and shops. Once those smells and flavors pass my nose, my mouth waters instantaneously. I see hard-working people, and whether American-born or newly arrived, they’re strong in their cultures, music, foods and dance. This adds to the diversity of New Hampshire, and I think it should be a welcomed addition. Sometimes, American citizens forget that somewhere in their history, their ancestors had a similar story of coming to America and carving out a path for themselves.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS News

Climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

WEARE, N.H. - A person climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at about 4 p.m. Authorities did not immediately release any identifying information about the victim, pending family notification.
WEARE, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy