Centre Daily
Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Has Some Thoughts About Bronny James As An NBA Prospect
New York high school basketball legend Lenny Cooke was such a prospect that he was once ranked higher nationally than Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James, still going strong at age 37, and 2021-22 Lakers power forward Carmelo Anthony, currently a 38-year-old free agent squarely in the role player phase of his career.
NBA・
Centre Daily
Report: Joel Embiid Not Expected to Face Cavs on Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers will be shorthanded on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, the Sixers' All-Star big man Joel Embiid is expected to sit out of Monday night's game. Per Vardon's report, Embiid has a "personal training plan" in place. Therefore,...
Centre Daily
Al Horford Discusses Celtics’ Comradery and Welcoming Blake Griffin: ‘He’s one of us already’
Ime Udoka's suspension for the 2022-23 season hasn't proven to be a distraction, disrupted the Celtics' focus, or soured the vibe around a team that's been upbeat and energetic throughout training camp and the preseason. That's not to say they won't miss Udoka at all, but with Boston returning the mainstays from its playoff rotation, the group has rallied around interim-head coach Joe Mazzulla and each other.
Centre Daily
Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors
A key component to the Golden State Warriors dynasty, Draymond Green may be nearing the end of his time in The Bay. During a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith said that Green expects this to be his last year in Golden State.
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike
The company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old to an endorsement deal.
NBA・
Centre Daily
Mavs Players Want to Silence Critics: ‘People Think Last Year Was a Fluke’
Expectations were tempered for the Dallas Mavericks in coach Jason Kidd's first season. However, the team proceeded to win 52 games, secure home-court advantage in the playoffs, win a first-round playoff series and advance to the Western Conference Finals before ultimately falling to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. That...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: This Famous Celtics Fan Can Still Appreciate All-Time Lakers Players
Can fans of your Los Angeles Lakers' arch-rival, the Boston Celtics, actually root for L.A. players? According to one TV star, they can indeed. Multi-hyphenate actress/rapper/singer KaMillion, star of the hit HBO Max series "Rap Sh!t," spoke about her Boston Celtics fandom...
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Gives Praise To Former Teammate Ahead of NLDS
The brotherhood of the MLB can't be understated, even if it means praising an NL West rival player. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw knows greatness when he sees it and he doesn't hold back when talking about his former teammate Manny Machado. Machado spent the second half of one season with...
