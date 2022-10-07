ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Report: Joel Embiid Not Expected to Face Cavs on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will be shorthanded on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, the Sixers’ All-Star big man Joel Embiid is expected to sit out of Monday night’s game. Per Vardon’s report, Embiid has a “personal training plan” in place. Therefore,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Al Horford Discusses Celtics’ Comradery and Welcoming Blake Griffin: ‘He’s one of us already’

Ime Udoka's suspension for the 2022-23 season hasn't proven to be a distraction, disrupted the Celtics' focus, or soured the vibe around a team that's been upbeat and energetic throughout training camp and the preseason. That's not to say they won't miss Udoka at all, but with Boston returning the mainstays from its playoff rotation, the group has rallied around interim-head coach Joe Mazzulla and each other.
BOSTON, MA
Mavs Players Want to Silence Critics: ‘People Think Last Year Was a Fluke’

Expectations were tempered for the Dallas Mavericks in coach Jason Kidd's first season. However, the team proceeded to win 52 games, secure home-court advantage in the playoffs, win a first-round playoff series and advance to the Western Conference Finals before ultimately falling to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. That...
DALLAS, TX
Lakers News: This Famous Celtics Fan Can Still Appreciate All-Time Lakers Players

Can fans of your Los Angeles Lakers' arch-rival, the Boston Celtics, actually root for L.A. players? According to one TV star, they can indeed. View the original article to see embedded media. Multi-hyphenate actress/rapper/singer KaMillion, star of the hit HBO Max series "Rap Sh!t," spoke about her Boston Celtics fandom...
BOSTON, MA

