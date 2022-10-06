A website has launched that claims to rank every doxxed Celsius user by the amount of money they lost after the crypto lender went bankrupt. Celsiusnetworth.com told Protos that the leaderboard features more than 600,000 out-of-pocket customers. Records detail their full names alongside the types of crypto they held and precisely how much of each was left locked on the platform when it shuttered in June this year.

