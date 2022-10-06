Read full article on original website
Related
protos.com
This website ranks doxxed Celsius users by how much they lost
A website has launched that claims to rank every doxxed Celsius user by the amount of money they lost after the crypto lender went bankrupt. Celsiusnetworth.com told Protos that the leaderboard features more than 600,000 out-of-pocket customers. Records detail their full names alongside the types of crypto they held and precisely how much of each was left locked on the platform when it shuttered in June this year.
protos.com
Spice Girl Mel B targeted by wannabe crypto scammer
Former Spice Girl Mel B — ‘Scary Spice’ to her friends — was this week at the center of a crypto scam that targeted her “A-list contacts” and tried to get them to deposit charity donations through Binance in exchange for cheap bitcoin rates.
Comments / 0