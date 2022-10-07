It didn’t take long for Marlon Moraes to realize he wasn’t “ready to live that life” as a retired fighter. That’s why he chose to return to MMA competition with PFL. After announcing his plans to hang up the gloves in April, Moraes (23-10-1) admits there were some “peaceful” times where he didn’t have to worry about training for a particular fight or opponent.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO