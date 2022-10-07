Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield OUT vs. Rams With Ankle Injury
OCTOBER 10 - PANTHERS LOSE MAYFIELD. The Carolina Panthers look to be without their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield next against the Los Angeles Rams, with Mayfield set to miss the game due to a high-ankle sprain. it is unclear how much time Mayfield will miss. In place of Mayfield, the...
Centre Daily
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs 49ers
Spread: 49ers -6.5 2 Star play on the 49ers covering: This will be tight for three quarters plus but similar to last week, the Panthers will let this one slip away late. The Panthers' offense has struggled to score all year and figuring things out against the league's top defense is very unlikely.
Centre Daily
Steelers Lose Two CBs to Injuries in Bills Game
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense continues to take a beating by the injury bug. Entering Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, the team was down Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon, now they'll add two more cornerbacks to that list. Late in the second quarter, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and James...
Centre Daily
49ers 37, Panthers 15: Grades
CHARLOTTE -- The 49ers just beat the Carolina Panthers 37-15. Here are the 49ers' grades. He was excellent in the first quarter when he completed 8 of 10 passes including some big-time throws downfield, then he cooled off and completed just 10 of 20 passes after the first quarter. To be fair, his receivers dropped a few passes, but the Panthers also dropped a couple easy interceptions, too. The 49ers won because when Baker Mayfield gave them interception opportunities, Emmanuel Moseley picked him off and scored a touchdown. That was the difference in the game. Mayfield and Garoppolo are extremely similar -- Garoppolo simply has a better team around him. And even though he hasn't thrown an interception in two consecutive games, he has thrown multiple passes that should have been picked off, which means he has been lucky. Let's see if his luck continues.
Centre Daily
Buffalo Bills Over Steelers: ‘We Got Smashed!’ Says Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin
Somebody was trying to be nice. But after the Buffalo Bills demolished his Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's 38-3 win, coach Mike Tomlin was in no mood for "nice.''. "Satisfied with the effort?'' Tomlin said, answering a postgame media question with a disbelieving question. "We just got smashed! What are we talking about here, guys?"
Centre Daily
NFC South Coach Fired: Falcons Rival Panthers Dismiss Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. Rhule - given enormous power to run the Panthers - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
Centre Daily
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a great 3-1 start this season, and they'll look to keep the good times rolling on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs have some recent history riding on their side heading into this game, as the club...
Centre Daily
Zac Taylor and La’el Collins Downplay Sideline Exchange During Bengals’ Loss to Ravens
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and starting right tackle La'el Collins had an animated conversation in the third quarter of Sunday night's 19-17 loss to the Ravens. "We got a great relationship, just talking through the situation," Taylor said after the game. The exchange happened after the Bengals didn't convert...
Centre Daily
Kenny Pickett Feels Respected Enough to Hold Steelers Accountable
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills and moved to 1-4 for the first time since 2019. As the 38-3 final score would indicate, the team needs to make improvements in just about every phase of the game. The offense has struggled to score...
Centre Daily
Dolphins QB Situation Unsettled
The Miami Dolphins have been forced to use three quarterbacks in their past two games, and there was little but question marks at the position the day after their Week 5 loss against the New York Jets. The Dolphins next face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium...
Centre Daily
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll: Rashaad Penny Injury ‘Breaks My Heart’
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny has been plagued with injuries during his five-year career. But after last season's final frame saw him dominate defenses with flashes of star-level potential, the 2022 campaign was supposed to be an official coming-out party for Penny. He'd been waiting for this since being a first-round pick in 2018.
Centre Daily
Dolphins face another week of quarterback concussion questions — now surrounding two passers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mike McDaniel probably anticipated there would be a lot of things he would have to learn quickly in his first season as Miami Dolphins coach. Becoming a quasi-neurologist or concussion expert was probably not among them. It has been the reality for the Dolphins the...
Centre Daily
Kirk Cousins Breaks Vikings Record for Consecutive Completions
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has broken Tommy Kramer's franchise record for consecutive completions, starting 17 for 17 against the Bears in the first half on Sunday. Kramer held the record for over 40 years, throwing 16 straight completions in 1979. Cousins and head coach Kevin O'Connell absolutely torched the Bears...
Centre Daily
Bears See Real Progress in Justin Fields
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is starting to see it. Bears fans have wanted to see it for a while and kept thinking they did, but to no avail. Justin Fields is getting comfortable with the team's offense and with playing in the NFL. Where this can lead is in quite the opposite direction of where many skeptics and analytical websites saw the Bears quarterback going only a few weeks ago.
Centre Daily
Seahawks still seeking answers after getting run over again
Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points. And they’ve lost twice. The reason? A defense that is broken. Incapable of stopping the run. Incapable of stopping big plays. And until that changes, no matter how many points Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense scores it may not be enough.
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
Centre Daily
Bills vs. Steelers Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Ticket Prices
The Buffalo Bills welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Highmark Stadium on Sunday, as two AFC teams seemingly headed in different directions meet. The Pittsburgh Steelers are still trying to recover from the retirement of former starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Rookie Kenny Pickett gets the start after replacing Mitch Trubisky in...
Centre Daily
No Packers Practice Squad Elevations vs. Giants: What That Means
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers did not announce any elevations from their practice squad for Sunday’s game in London against the New York Giants, a first this season. The Packers listed only three players as questionable on their injury report. One of them was rookie...
Centre Daily
Seahawks Add Backfield Depth, Claim RB Tony Jones Jr. Off Waivers From Saints
Moving quickly to replace injured running back Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers on Monday. As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle was awarded Jones, who New Orleans released on Saturday in a last-minute roster move. He appeared in two games earlier this year, rushing twice for eight yards and playing six snaps on special teams.
Centre Daily
Geno Smith Era: Why Seahawks Should Skip On Bryce Young, Other Top QBs In Next Year’s Draft
Many fans and media have assumed the Seattle Seahawks will be taking a top quarterback talent in next year's NFL Draft ever since the team traded away Russell Wilson. Currently, Seattle is projected to be taking a top quarterback talent like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud in most 2023 NFL Draft mock drafts.
