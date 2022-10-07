ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

earnthenecklace.com

Bryanna Idzior Leaving WTVC-TV: Where Is the Chattanooga Reporter Going?

Bryanna Idzior’s growth as a journalist and news anchor at WTVC-TV has been remarkable. As far as Chattanooga is concerned, she has been a shining star. People enjoyed her reporting and weekend news, but now Bryanna Idzior is leaving WTVC-TV. After this announcement, locals had many questions. They want to know about her next path and can’t wait to follow her on her next career adventure. Find out what Bryanna Idzior said about her departure from WTVC-TV.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee

First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Oktoberfest at the First Horizon Pavilion

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Ketner's Mill Fair

WHITWELL, Tenn — Ketner's Mill Country Arts & Crafts Fair is two days packed with unique arts & crafts, delicious southern-style foods, live music, and activities for the whole family. Step back in time to see the old mill churn out freshly ground cornmeal, and pet farm animals, and...
WHITWELL, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests October 3-9

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 3-9. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
mcnewstn.com

Marion County COC Spotlight: Raulston Woods & Gardens

Periodically, we feature a story provided by the Marion County TN Chamber of Commerce to encourage residents to “shop local” regardless of the need. Tabb and Sarah McNabb, and our business is Raulston Woods & Gardens. Sarah has lived in Marion County for over fifteen years. She brings...
MARION COUNTY, TN
Person
David Jeremiah
crossvillenews1st.com

LAST REMAINING ORIGINAL MEMBER OF CUMBERLAND COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PASSES AT 94

Dad, brother, granpa, great grandpa and uncle Bob was born June 22, 1928 in New Castle, Indiana and his parents were Oscar and Tressie (Upchurch) Austin. He is one of 10 children. The family moved to Kentucky then to Allardt, TN. Bob has 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews all of which are dear to his heart. Bob is of Christian Faith and a member of Central Baptist Church, he served in the United States Army and was a Master Sergeant from 1946 to 1952. Bob was a fireman in Dayton, Ohio and helped start the Cumberland County Fire Department. (1974 – Bob was one of three firemen to be hired once the Cumberland County Fire Department was created. Jim Isham was the Chief and Bob Austin along with Roy Hall were assistant Fire Chief’s)
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke gains Biden appointment

President Joe Biden has appointed former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke as Administrator of the Rural Utilities Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Throughout his career, Andy has demonstrated a clear and constant vision to improve the lives of rural Americans,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Andy’s advocacy for better services, safer streets and improved infrastructure makes him an inspired choice for the role of Rural Utilities Service Administrator. I look forward to his continued leadership at USDA.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
SODDY-DAISY, TN
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Christian#Turning Point Ministries
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for October 11

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 11. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Nathaniel Bailey – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Public Intoxication, Drug Paraphernalia. Danny Botts – Suspended DL/Alias Cap, Speeding. Jonathan Brown – Suspended DL,...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Altercation results in shooting on Amnicola Highway

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 2514 Amnicola Highway Saturday around three in the morning. Police were notified of a verbal altercation between two women that resulted in a shooting. According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County constable pleads guilty

Grant Bromley reports: Former Bradley County 6th District constable, Timothy Colbaugh Jr., pleaded guilty on one charge of official misconduct during a hearing held in the Bradley County Criminal Court on Wednesday morning, Oct. 5. The indictment states the incident occurred May 29 to 30, 2020, and says, “Bradley County...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

East TN boater’s body found in Watts Bar Lake

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after an 81-year-old man’s body was discovered in Watts Bar Lake. Officers from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said they responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Dalton man charged with beating woman to death

DALTON, Ga. — A man in Dalton faces homicide charges after the woman he was living with died from her injuries Monday morning. Dalton Police say 44-year-old Justin Pippin beat a woman to death last Thursday. Police were called that morning to the couple's home on the 900 block...
DALTON, GA
WBIR

81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
RHEA COUNTY, TN

