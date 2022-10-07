Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s “Project Build a Future” is hosting a homebuyer education course. The free class walks participants through the entire process of buying a home. It covers all the fundamentals of homeownership, including the pros and cons of purchasing a home, the role of realtors, mortgages, financial management, and proper budgeting. Other topics include down payments, closing costs, and insurance.

