Colorado teenager Chloe Campbell has been found alive at a home in the state after disappearing 10 days ago, police have said.The 14-year-old was discovered at a home in the state, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced on Monday evening.The teenager was last seen on 30 September near Boulder High School where she attended a football game with two older men who her family have described as “sketchy.”Officials say that she was found at a home in Thornton, Colorado, at around 5pm, and she was taken to hospital for evaluation, police told reporters.Investigators say it appears she ran away...

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO