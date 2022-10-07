ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 2

Related
KOLD-TV

Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge has ordered 46-year-old Murad Dervish held without bond is the killing of a University of Arizona professor on Wednesday. Police say Dervish killed Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, where Dervish had studied and been expelled.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gila Bend, AZ
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
azpm.org

Charges filed after killing of UA professor

Former University of Arizona student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following Wednesday’s shooting. UAPD officials say before the shooting, they were in the process of filing an exclusionary order against the suspect but were not able to make...
TUCSON, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona

TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The University Of Arizona#Nursing Student#Violent Crime#Dervish
californiaexaminer.net

Alleged UArizona Shooter: ‘i Felt Degraded By That Entire Department’

On Wednesday, Arizona professor Thomas Meixner was shot and died, and court filings have shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The interim complaint filed in Pima County Superior Court alleges that the alleged shooter, Murad Dervish, was dismissed from UArizona in February 2022 and prohibited from campus following many allegations of threats to staff members at the Harshbarger building.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Parks and Rec Receives Two Tohono O’Odham Nation Grants

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department was selected by the Tohono O’odham Nation as a recipient of the 12% Gaming Distribution grant funding in the amounts of $150,000 to enhance a new splash pad project at Santa Rita Park and $80,000 to add a shade structure at Mansfield Pool.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Five totally Tucson things to do to introduce your family to the Old Pueblo

Mom and dad are coming to town, and after two months, you may have gotten used to the Tucson way of life. Now it's time to show your parents most of it. You might want to keep a few things a secret, but the great places that make Tucson unique should be on your personal Family Weekend to-do list.
TUCSON, AZ
CBS News

CBS News

560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy