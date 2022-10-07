Read full article on original website
Ex-grad student held in Arizona professor’s fatal shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona graduate student arrested in the fatal shooting of a hydrology professor was being held without bond Friday after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to try him on charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault. An interim complaint...
Cops: Ex-grad student suspected in Arizona professor killing
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A University of Arizona professor who authorities say was fatally shot on campus by a former graduate student was an expert on desert water issues who faculty and former students described as a kind and brilliant colleague. School officials identified Thomas Meixner, who had headed...
More healthcare help on the way for rural Arizona
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110.
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge has ordered 46-year-old Murad Dervish held without bond is the killing of a University of Arizona professor on Wednesday. Police say Dervish killed Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, where Dervish had studied and been expelled.
University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner shot and killed on campus
A professor at the University of Arizona was shot to death on campus Wednesday, and a former student has been arrested in connection with the killing.
Charges filed after killing of UA professor
Former University of Arizona student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following Wednesday’s shooting. UAPD officials say before the shooting, they were in the process of filing an exclusionary order against the suspect but were not able to make...
A professor was shot dead on University of Arizona's main Tucson campus. A suspect is in custody, authorities say
A professor was shot and killed Wednesday on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, authorities said, and a suspect has been arrested.
Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona
TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.
Ex-graduate student arrested after professor shot, killed at University of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — An ex-graduate student has been arrested after a professor was shot and killed Wednesday at the University of Arizona located in Tucson. Updated 10/6 at 11:55 p.m. EDT: The University of Arizona on Twitter on Thursday confirmed that the professor that was shot and killed on campus Wednesday was Dr. Thomas Meixner.
Suspected shooter who killed UArizona professor was previously banned from campus, court docs show
TUCSON, Ariz. — The man who allegedly shot and killed University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner was a previous university student who had been expelled and banned from campus earlier this year, Pima County Superior Court records show. The ex-student, named Murad Dervish, was expelled from the university after...
Alleged UArizona Shooter: ‘i Felt Degraded By That Entire Department’
On Wednesday, Arizona professor Thomas Meixner was shot and died, and court filings have shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The interim complaint filed in Pima County Superior Court alleges that the alleged shooter, Murad Dervish, was dismissed from UArizona in February 2022 and prohibited from campus following many allegations of threats to staff members at the Harshbarger building.
U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
Tucson Parks and Rec Receives Two Tohono O’Odham Nation Grants
The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department was selected by the Tohono O’odham Nation as a recipient of the 12% Gaming Distribution grant funding in the amounts of $150,000 to enhance a new splash pad project at Santa Rita Park and $80,000 to add a shade structure at Mansfield Pool.
Multiple officers in neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway
On October 9, 2022, the Tucson Police Department arrived at a home located at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
This Pima Medical Graduate is a Health Care Triple-Threat Thanks to Her Multiple Degrees
Elizabeth Medina began her health care career journey with Pima Medical’s Pharmacy Technician program at the Tucson campus. After graduating in 2013, she went on to earn her associate and bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration. Her ultimate goal- health care leadership and changing the world. “I was...
Five totally Tucson things to do to introduce your family to the Old Pueblo
Mom and dad are coming to town, and after two months, you may have gotten used to the Tucson way of life. Now it's time to show your parents most of it. You might want to keep a few things a secret, but the great places that make Tucson unique should be on your personal Family Weekend to-do list.
UArizona shooting victim identified as Professor Thomas Meixner
A gunman shot and killed a University of Arizona professor on campus Wednesday. UA police arrested a suspect in connection with the crime.
Man rescued from ledge of Baboquivari Mountains
A man was rescued from the Baboquivari Mountains by helicopter, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
Changes to abortion law pushes young women to vote
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The back and forth on abortion law in Arizona has politicians and voters more engaged on the issue. They say abortion will drive political policy and voter decisions in the upcoming election. “Before Roe v. Wade, abortion wasn't my main issue that I was looking...
