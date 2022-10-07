Township supervisors in Lehigh County deny, table major warehouse proposals after staff resignations

The Lowhill Township Board of Supervisors tabled and denied warehouse proposals Thursday night after the township administrator and solicitor resigned. Kristen Harrison/The Morning Call/TNS

Once again earning applause from an audience of local residents, the Lowhill Township Board of Supervisors tabled one proposed warehouse and denied another Thursday night after township administrator Brian Carl and solicitor Keith Strohl resigned, creating a void of legal representation to consider a proposal.

The township’s planning commission previously denied the two warehouses during a meeting late September.

Supervisor and Chair Richard Hughes said he expects the situation isn’t over, and the applicants for the Betz Court proposal could take legal action.

Supervisor Rob Werley also resigned because of a lack of time and availability.

The proposal, which includes three warehouses in total, has drawn the ire of township residents. In a news release leading up to the September meeting, a citizens group, Northwestern Lehigh Residents for Smart Growth, voiced its opposition to the warehouse proposals citing traffic concerns, environmental impact and the potential decline in both quality of life for residents and property values.

“Where I live right now, I’ve got trucks ... coming down the back of my hill hitting the jake brake at 5 in the morning,” Terry Green of Weisenberg Township said to applicants. “That’s fantastic. I’m sure none of you gentlemen live near a warehouse. We do.”

The smallest of the warehouses, at 100,569 square feet, is proposed to be built on nearly 22 acres at 7503 Kernsville Road and developed by Core5 Industrial Partners, which also has industrial properties in Berks and Monroe counties. This is the proposal already tabled prior to Thursday’s meeting.

About a one-half mile up Kernsville Road, the second-biggest warehouse would sit on 52 acres at 2951 Betz Court and take up 299,800 square feet. It is the only site of the three that already has a business on it, The Mulch Spot . The land is owned by township Supervisor Vice Chair George Wessner Jr. and the developer is CRG Acquisition LLC. Supervisors voted Thursday to deny this proposal.

Of the three warehouses, the biggest would be just over 312,000 square feet on 43 acres at 2766 Route 100, just south of the traffic light at Kernsville Road. Texas-based Trammell Crow Co. , which is also developing warehouses near Dutch Springs in Lower Nazareth Township, is the builder for this site.

Blake Marles, an attorney representing the applicants for the Betz Court proposal, said the township zoning ordinance allows for the project and is meant to give notice to residents about the development that could take place in a community. He added that the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said the proposal was “generally consistent” with land usage plans.

“At some point, the process has to come to an end,” he said. “We believe that we’ve complied with every aspect of the requirements for preliminary plan approval in this township.”