Merced, CA

Slain California family and suspect had longstanding dispute, authorities say; charges filed

By Thao Nguyen and Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee of the family who had a longstanding dispute with them that "got pretty nasty," authorities said Thursday.

Relatives of the deceased family told investigators that Jesus Salgado, 48, had sent angry text messages or emails to the family about a year ago after working with their trucking business, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press.

A farmworker reported a deceased person late Wednesday and local authorities found the bodies of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her 27-year-old mother, Jasleen Kaur; her 36-year-old father, Jasdeep Singh; and her 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh in a remote area near the town of Dos Palos, California, about 30 miles south of Merced, California. The slain family was among the rows of an almond orchard.

Warnke said he believed the family was killed before their relatives reported them missing Monday .

Warnke did not share the condition of the adults’ remains and said it was unclear how the baby died. He said the child had no visible trauma and an autopsy will be conducted.

"Our thoughts are with the family in their time of grief and we ask that everyone respect their privacy," the sheriff's office added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxfhS_0iPN0tCV00
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke is pictured at a news conference about the kidnapping of a family in Merced, Calif. All four bodies of the family were found dead late Wednesday, authorities confirmed. Andrew Kuhn, AP Images

All four victims were allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by Salgado from their business in Merced on Monday, authorities said. Salgado was identified as a person of interest Tuesday after detectives were notified that one of the victim's ATM cards was used at a bank in Atwater, California, a small town 8 miles west-northwest of Merced, according to the sheriff's office.

Salgado was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff's office announced Thursday night that Salgado was booked into the Merced County Jail. He was arrested on four counts of murder and four counts of kidnapping.

After attempting to take his own life, Salgado was admitted to a hospital in critical condition. He is still receiving medical treatment and being interviewed by investigators, authorities said.

Investigators are also seeking a person of interest who may have acted as Salgado’s accomplice, Warnke said. Detectives also believe Salgado destroyed unspecified evidence in an attempt to cover his tracks.

Officials are still searching for a motive in the kidnapping, Warnke said Wednesday. But Warnke said he believes the motive may have been financial, adding there is no evidence to suggest the incident may have been a hate crime.

The victims were Punjabi Sikhs, a community in central California that has a significant presence in the trucking business with many of them driving trucks, owning trucking companies, or other businesses associated with trucking.

Following the kidnapping Monday, a massive search was launched and the public was asked to help. Surveillance footage was also released and authorities narrated the footage, showing how the family was kidnapped.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Slain California family and suspect had longstanding dispute, authorities say; charges filed

Louis Dufour
3d ago

not trying to be the devil's advocate but many trucking companies are ripping drivers off and not paying them. it is becoming standard practice that the trucking companies withhold last pay from drivers stealing their employees money. I myself have been ripped off by several companies. rules of employment now have changed. do not work for indians,(sikh), Russians, and new companies with no credit

Lica Robles
3d ago

I don't believe in the death penalty but he deserves it anyone to go to that extreme has no conscience and should never be released from jail. This country has become I will take the law into my own hands I am above the law the ex president is above the law so why shouldn't I that's the perfect example of what trump has taught all those that live in the United States that they are above the law.

Toto Babu
3d ago

They were the business owner and worked at the their own business, they should have hired a manager,and never been known as the owner….every time you fired someone at the business you risk been killed, at the spot on down the road….you never know the mentality people have. It’s very dangerous to fire people, most people will just move on but there is a bunch of crazies

