California State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

01-07-16-31-35

(one, seven, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $182,000

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Evening” game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-five) (ten, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty)
MINNESOTA STATE
Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state’s list of residents with driver’s licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try. The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism — often unfounded — of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in the November midterms. Colorado’s Republican Party chair, Kristi Burton Brown, condemned Griswold for the error, saying in a Monday statement that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable errors just before ballots go out” by mail on Oct. 17.
COLORADO STATE
Washington state's fire season lightest in a decade

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state this year has had the fewest square miles burned in a decade following the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021. State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Friday that about 219 square miles (567 square kilometers) burned in 2022 wildfires, The Seattle Times reported. That’s compared to nearly 781 square miles (2,023 square kilometers) in 2021 and 1,316 square miles (3,408 square kilometers) burned in 2020. 2015 was the state’s worst fire season in recorded history, when more than 1,562 square miles (4,045 square kilometers) burned.
WASHINGTON STATE
Police name 3 men killed in 'terrible event' in Indiana town

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified three men who were fatally shot over the weekend in northern Indiana, including a 19-year-old suspected gunman who was killed by police. Bryar Wolfe of Fremont was shot early Sunday after exchanging gunfire with police in Angola, Indiana State Police said. Police were investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found outside an Angola home when they spotted Wolfe, who was considered a suspect. The other men were identified as Francisco Javier Velazquez Martinez, 23, and Fernando Reyes Fernandez, 21, the Steuben County coroner’s office said.
ANGOLA, IN
Jury in 3rd trial won't hear earlier results in Whitmer plot

The results of two federal trials won’t be shared with jurors hearing evidence against three men who are charged in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a judge said Monday. Defense lawyers pressed a judge in Jackson, Michigan, to let the jury know what happened to the six men who were separately charged with conspiracy in federal court. An FBI agent has presented text messages, social media posts and recorded conversations to try to tie the three men to the others who were considered bigger players in the scheme. But two of those six were acquitted earlier this year, a result that wasn’t revealed during Hank Impola’s testimony. “Bring it all in,” Leonard Ballard, an attorney for Joe Morrison, urged Judge Thomas Wilson with the jury out of the courtroom.
MICHIGAN STATE
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story. Yet turning on the lights in a wrecked mobile home that’s likely beyond repair and reeks of dried river mud and mold isn’t much solace to people who lost a lifetime of work in a few hours of wind, rain and rising seawater. Sorting through soggy old photos of her kids in the shaded ruins of her carport, Palmer couldn’t help but cry. “Everybody says, ’You can’t save everything, mom,′ ” she said. “You know, it’s my life. It’s MY life. It’s gone.” With the major search for victims over and a large swath of Florida’s southwest coast settling in for the long slog of recovering from a rare direct hit by a major hurricane, residents are bracing for what will be months, if not years, of work. Mourning lost heirlooms will be hard; so will fights with insurance companies and decisions about what to do next.
FLORIDA STATE
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,” Newsom’s attorney Elizabeth Fegan said in a statement. “She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life’s work to improve the lives of women.” Weinstein, the 70-year-old former movie mogul who is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York, has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving Newsom and four other women. All of them will testify as Jane Doe during the eight-week trial in a Los Angeles court, where jury selection began Monday. The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they’ve been sexually abused, but Newsom agreed to be named through her attorney.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California man charged in family’s kidnapping, slaying

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Monday charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. Jesus Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance devolved quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs. Vance said Ryan had supported policies as a congressman that led to a 10-year-old girl in Ohio being raped. Ryan said Vance had started a “fake nonprofit” to help people overcome addiction issues. The two accused each other of being beholden to their party, with Ryan calling Vance an “a— kisser” to...
OHIO STATE
McGarvey, Ray debate in Congress race for open 3rd District

Democratic congressional candidate Morgan McGarvey warned Monday night that the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol remains an ongoing threat to American democracy, while Republican rival Stuart Ray pointed to concerns about an “out-of-control” Russia. The candidates competing in Kentucky’s 3rd District also wrangled over abortion and...
KENTUCKY STATE
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

