ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

MT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Big Sky Bonus

03-04-17-25, Bonus: 1

(three, four, seventeen, twenty-five; Bonus: one)

Estimated jackpot: $8,603

Lucky For Life

08-13-17-21-45, Lucky Ball: 15

(eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 410,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 378,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seventeen#Powerball Lottery#Mt Lottery
The Associated Press

Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state’s list of residents with driver’s licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try. The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism — often unfounded — of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in the November midterms. Colorado’s Republican Party chair, Kristi Burton Brown, condemned Griswold for the error, saying in a Monday statement that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable errors just before ballots go out” by mail on Oct. 17.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

State pays $2.75 million to Monroe woman in highway crash

MALTBY, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has agreed to pay $2.75 million to a woman who was seriously hurt in a rollover crash involving a state Department of Transportation vehicle on Highway 522. On March 5, 2018, Kara Janneh of Monroe was driving her Jeep Cherokee east on the highway near Maltby with her toddler son in the back. Her lawsuit said she didn’t have time to stop when a Washington State Department of Transportation truck made an illegal U-turn. Her vehicle flew into the air and rolled over twice. Her son escaped serious injury but the lawsuit said Janneh suffered serious harm including a traumatic brain injury. In 2019, she sued the state Department of Transportation.
MONROE, WA
The Associated Press

Police name 3 men killed in 'terrible event' in Indiana town

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified three men who were fatally shot over the weekend in northern Indiana, including a 19-year-old suspected gunman who was killed by police. Bryar Wolfe of Fremont was shot early Sunday after exchanging gunfire with police in Angola, Indiana State Police said. Police were investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found outside an Angola home when they spotted Wolfe, who was considered a suspect. The other men were identified as Francisco Javier Velazquez Martinez, 23, and Fernando Reyes Fernandez, 21, the Steuben County coroner’s office said.
ANGOLA, IN
The Associated Press

Whetstone locals mixed on seeing border shipping containers

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents of Whetstone are not too keen that their community being the staging area for shipping containers that will go to the Mexico border. The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reports some locals find the containers make for unsightly views being near residents and visible from State Route 90. An emergency management contractor is temporarily leasing a property just east of State Route 90, north of Huachuca City, to ready the containers. It’s part of an effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Washington state's fire season lightest in a decade

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state this year has had the fewest square miles burned in a decade following the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021. State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Friday that about 219 square miles (567 square kilometers) burned in 2022 wildfires, The Seattle Times reported. That’s compared to nearly 781 square miles (2,023 square kilometers) in 2021 and 1,316 square miles (3,408 square kilometers) burned in 2020. 2015 was the state’s worst fire season in recorded history, when more than 1,562 square miles (4,045 square kilometers) burned.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Jury in 3rd trial won't hear earlier results in Whitmer plot

The results of two federal trials won’t be shared with jurors hearing evidence against three men who are charged in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a judge said Monday. Defense lawyers pressed a judge in Jackson, Michigan, to let the jury know what happened to the six men who were separately charged with conspiracy in federal court. An FBI agent has presented text messages, social media posts and recorded conversations to try to tie the three men to the others who were considered bigger players in the scheme. But two of those six were acquitted earlier this year, a result that wasn’t revealed during Hank Impola’s testimony. “Bring it all in,” Leonard Ballard, an attorney for Joe Morrison, urged Judge Thomas Wilson with the jury out of the courtroom.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story. Yet turning on the lights in a wrecked mobile home that’s likely beyond repair and reeks of dried river mud and mold isn’t much solace to people who lost a lifetime of work in a few hours of wind, rain and rising seawater. Sorting through soggy old photos of her kids in the shaded ruins of her carport, Palmer couldn’t help but cry. “Everybody says, ’You can’t save everything, mom,′ ” she said. “You know, it’s my life. It’s MY life. It’s gone.” With the major search for victims over and a large swath of Florida’s southwest coast settling in for the long slog of recovering from a rare direct hit by a major hurricane, residents are bracing for what will be months, if not years, of work. Mourning lost heirlooms will be hard; so will fights with insurance companies and decisions about what to do next.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance devolved quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs. Vance said Ryan had supported policies as a congressman that led to a 10-year-old girl in Ohio being raped. Ryan said Vance had started a “fake nonprofit” to help people overcome addiction issues. The two accused each other of being beholden to their party, with Ryan calling Vance an “a— kisser” to...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy