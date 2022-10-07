Read full article on original website
Related
USC Football honored maybe the greatest team of all time before Week 6
Before USC Football's Week 6 game against the Washington State Cougars, they honored the 1972 undefeated Trojan squad that won the National Championship. This team, led by Head Coach John McKay and star RB Anthony Davis (among many others), is of course considered by MANY to be the greatest team in college football history.
Draymond Green wants to join the Lakers (per Stephen A. Smith)
The Los Angeles Lakers had the biggest trade storyline of the offseason as the team explored the possibility of trading Russell Westbrook. At the end of the day, the Lakers did not find a single trade that they felt was worth trading assets with Westbrook for. Now the biggest trade...
FanSided
290K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0