communityadvocate.com
David W. Adams, 74, former Marlborough Fire Chief
– Former Fire Chief, David W. Adams, 74, of Marlborough, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late William and Alice (Ripley) Adams and the husband of Nancy A. (Ercolani) Adams to whom he had been married to for the last 56 years. A graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1966. David entered into Fire Service with the City of Marlborough on August 20, 1979 and working through the ranks and retiring as Fire Chief February 19, 2010. He was affectionately known as “Chief” to all of his friends.
A look at Grafton’s Fall Town Meeting warrant
GRAFTON – Changes to on-street parking street parking, marijuana regulations and a chance to obtain more open space, will be part of the 18-article fall Grafton Town Meeting Warrant. Town Meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium. One of the articles...
Dennis M. Murphy, 76, former Hudson Fire Chief
– Dennis M. Murphy, 76, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at UMASS Medical Center, University Campus in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen D. (Peterson) Murphy. He also leaves his daughter, Brenna Maguire and her husband Jason of Marlborough, MA; his son, Kevin P. Murphy and his wife Catherine of Hudson, MA; his five grandchildren, Colin Maguire, Keira Maguire, Nora Maguire, Joey Murphy and Emilia Murphy along with his brother, Jay Murphy and his wife Christine and many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Daniel Murphy and survived by Daniel’s Wife Cindy Murphy.
Rhonda L. Bartolini, 58, of Southborough
Southborough – Rhonda (Simard) Bartolini, 58, of Southborough, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was the daughter of Catherine Kurra and the wife of the late Leo F. Bartolini, Jr. Besides her mother, she is survived by her son, Brendan Bartolini and his...
A time for the scarecrows at Assabet Park
NORTHBOROUGH – There are some new friends hanging out at Assabet Park – some spooky, some heroic. And then there’s Bob Ross. On Oct. 8, the Recreation Department hosted the 14th annual Build-a-Scarecrow Day. The department provided the straw, twine and the scarecrow mounting; participants provided the imagination.
Shrewsbury Then & Now: A look back at the Svea Gille
SHREWSBURY – Of the many social and ethnic clubs that once lined the shores of Lake Quinsigamond, probably the most elaborate quarters were those of the Svea Gille. This club had its quarters on what is now South Quinsigamond Avenue, just opposite Oak Street. Here we have an elaborate...
Brian S. Williams, 65, of Shrewsbury
– Brian S. Williams, 65, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away at UMASS – Memorial Medical Center – University Campus on Saturday, October 8, 2022, after a 20 year battle with non Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Brian grew up in North Grafton, MA and graduated from Grafton High School in...
Rimkus: Siblings walk for Kathy Wolfe, new crown for St. Michael’s statue
HUDSON – Siblings came from as far as Pennsylvania and Virginia to walk in memory of Kathy Wolfe in the Boston Heart Walk last month. “Wolfe Pack” raised over $3,000 for the fund. Kathy’s parents, Doug and Fran Wolfe of Hudson, walked on the same day and time in the Sudbury cemetery.
Westborough Lions hosting Peace Poster, Youth Speech contests
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Lions Club is once again hosting its annual Peace Poster Contest for middle school-aged students, and its Youth Speech Contest for high school students. Westborough has produced state-level winners in both contests in recent years. The Peace Poster contest is designed for students between the...
Westborough electric vehicle event on Oct. 15
WESTBOROUGH – Want to know more about electric vehicles?. Come to the “Get Charged Up” regional EV Expo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2-5 p.m. at Amazon Robotics, 50 Otis Street. “The purpose of the event is to provide a gathering place for visitors to have one-on-one conversations...
Marlboro Shamrocks fall in league title game
MARLBOROUGH – After going scoreless for the first three quarters, the Marlboro Shamrocks rallied in the fourth quarter in the East Coast Football League championship game against the Southern New England Admirals in Brockton Saturday night. The Shamrocks scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, sending the game into...
