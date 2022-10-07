State-ranked Howland holds off upset-minded Ursuline

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys soccer team fell behind early on Thursday but was able to rally to get a 3-1 win over Ursuline.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Irish would get on the board first as Luke Rowland fired home a shot from the top of the box to make it 1-0 Ursuline.

The Tigers would respond minutes later off a long throw-in that was put home by Vasili Gentis to make it 1-1.

The score would stay that way until the second half when Pasquale Carannante got behind the defense and slotted home the go-ahead goal.

Jak Kenney would add a late goal to push the Tigers’ lead to 3-1.

Howland improves to 12-1-1 with the win.

