ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Jackson’s casualties of the culture war

By Gabe Hart
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23n5Y4_0iPMzFq600

A Pride parade images its way down iconic Beale Street on June 4 in Memphis, Tennessee. (© Photo by Karen Pulfer Focht/Tennessee Lookout)

I’ve been spending a lot of time on social media doom scrolling. I don’t do this on purpose; it’s just that I’m slapped in the face with it every time I open Twitter or Facebook.

For the uninitiated, doom scrolling is the process of sliding your thumb up and down your screen as you are continually faced with negative news on social media: a hurricane in Florida, a new variant of COVID, book bannings, healthcare freedoms being ripped away from women. In Tennessee, the only silver lining on my social media feed has been the UT Vols’ undefeated start to the season and a ranking in the Top 10  for the first time since 2016. And, keeping with the theme of doom scrolling, we all know how 2016 turned out for the Vols…and for America.

Each of the links I click that are negative are narratives that find themselves perched on the national or state level — just beyond my everyday reality. Maybe it’s the overturning of Roe v. Wade — a decision made on a level much higher than my influence as a voter reaches.

Maybe it’s a school board meeting in Williamson County where fears of indoctrination are venomously spewed as teachers try to walk political lines that they never thought they’d have to walk in a classroom. I’ve never had to personally deal with any of these in my little corner of west Tennessee until recently. Now, however, the culture wars that have been igniting all over the country are beginning to infiltrate the world where I live, and there most definitely are casualties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FybY5_0iPMzFq600

Rep. Chris Todd, R-Jackson (Photo: TN.gov)

A few months ago, in my town of Jackson, Tennessee, a Pride display in the public library came under attack by conservative groups who were worried that the books on display were targeting children. The library board met and discussed the display. The display was allowed to remain, but not after much consternation by local conservatives who decided to base their political views on a book written thousands of years ago rather than the actual laws of Tennessee.  Through all of that fighting and debate in June, the LGBTQ community in Madison Couny was — once again — made to feel like they were second rate citizens.

With the dust of that skirmish settled, local right-wing extremists decided to manufacture horror, consternation, and disgust once again, this time in the direction of an annual celebration celebrating LGBTQ+ people in Jackson.

Every October, a group of LGBTQ citizens and allies known as Jackson PRIDE hosts Pridefest in Conger Park celebrating the LGBTQ community.  Local businesses sponsor the event; churches are provide hugs to people who may not receive those hugs from family.  There is music and laughter and a time to celebrate. This year, a family-friendly drag show was added as part of the day’s activities.  And, according to some local conservatives, a drag show in Jackson is like opening a Pandora’s Box filled with grooming, sexuality, and transgender goodie bags whose sole purpose is to transform children to the opposite gender they were assigned at birth.  At least, that’s what Rep. Chris Todd, R-Jackson, would have the public think.

Hand-wringing constituents of Todd “flooded” him with calls, worried about the irreparable harm this drag show would cause.  Local pastors of Baptist churches spoke out on social media, strongly condemning the drag show. The main concern (supposedly) was that this drag show would be held in a park where children would be exposed to the abomination.

Groups of people who are devalued based on religious influence and political power are the casualties of these culture wars we’re all fighting right now in Tennessee, whether they be women, minorities, or LGBTQ who are being victimized by the hyper-conservative political environment

Todd, as he is wont to do, incorrectly cited a state law referencing “adult cabarets” and those “cabarets” existing near a public park to help solidify his argument.  A meeting was held in the Mayor Scott Conger’s office and a compromise was reached to move the Pride event to the Civic Center — a public venue owned by the city that would shield innocent eyes from the sexual carnage of a drag show. Theoretically, this move would absolve all fears of grooming that concerned some members of the community. That wasn’t the case, though.

I was on a local radio show opposite Todd earlier this week. On the same day, he and several of his constituents filed a complaint in local court seeking to put a stop to the drag show as well as Pridefest. The proximity to the park was no longer the issue; the use of a public venue was. In reality, however, the issue for Todd and a handful of people was the type of lifestyle that was being celebrated.

Like most culture wars, this one was manufactured out of ignorance and fear. Todd continually uttered phrases about “protecting children” when I would ask him his reasoning for banning the drag show. When I asked him what he was afraid of, he responded that he wasn’t afraid of anything. He referenced the Bible several times and how drag shows were grooming grounds for confusing children about their own sexuality.  It was a tired narrative that had gathered steam in conservative circles for a long time, and now it was affecting people that I knew and cared about in my community.

Nashville’s 2022 Pride event featured a float from Dollar General Stores. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Personal beliefs and opinions about preferred lifestyles are a right that every person has. Choosing a lifestyle that makes someone happy or fulfilled is also a right in which every person is entitled.  The issue with either of those things is when those opinions and beliefs ostracize a group of people and make them feel like they are morally stunted because of who they are as a person.

When elected leaders like Todd and Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson, attach their names to legal documents seeking to shut down an event that has nothing to do with them, based on their own personal and religious beliefs, they are using their political power as a form of social abuse by ostracizing a group of citizens that are as valuable as every other citizen in our city.

Groups of people who are devalued based on religious influence and political power are the casualties of these culture wars we’re all fighting right now in Tennessee, whether they be women, minorities, or LGBTQ Tennesseans who are being victimized by the hyper-conservative political environment in which Tennessee finds itself.

There’s a fine line these days between our virtual worlds and our physical worlds. When the two collide and real people with real power pander to a base that is close-minded and pharisaical, real people get hurt. But, what else should I expect from the Tennessee Republican Party in 2022.



The post Jackson’s casualties of the culture war appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 3

hometown guy
3d ago

Mr. Hart, Every thing you have written about in this article that you are so proud of goes against GOD'S word. If you are ever in HIS presence you will have an opportunity to account for your self. Good luck with that.

Reply(1)
6
Logan Baines
3d ago

Clueless op-Ed drenched in leftist propaganda. Devils are always in the details. If you want to sexual your children by showing them adult oriented acts, be the parents of the year and cultivate that future lost cause who will drag your name down from the monumental poor choices he/she will make due to your inability to find red lines of civil decency. No one cares about LGBTQ ++ Infinity, it’s the simple fact you are dragging children into the situation while attempting to use medical/educational platforms to entice them into things they can’t understand or comprehend at such young ages. Ever heard of waiting for people to become adults to make their own decisions once their informed? I’m reaching out in a non-religious perspective. I would not want children to learn about sex clubs and strip clubs either at the age of 5 years old, it’s equally in appropriate and sick. The left has gone too far.

Reply
2
Related
AL.com

Songwriter honors Tennessee, other WWII veterans on latest album

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Often, a song can capture a life better than a long story. Local songwriter Don Goodman knows this well. He helped to write the song “Mama’s Bible,” about local World War II veteran J.B. Stubblefield who passed on Sept. 8 and was honored at this year’s American Mule and Bluegrass Festival.
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Physicians Call on Legislators to Reverse Abortion "Trigger Law"

More than 700 doctors sign letter calling on General Assembly to take action on reproductive health care. A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care released a letter today calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to reverse the state's abortion "trigger law" that has resulted in a near total ban on abortion in the state in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
City
Jackson, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Release inmates with more than just 30 days of meds

State lawmakers serving on a new committee studying Tennessee’s prison release policy are running into a harsh reality: Rehabilitating violent prisoners isn’t easy or cheap. Cleotha Abston Henderson, who is charged with raping and murdering Memphis kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher, committed his first major crime when he was 16, kidnapping and robbing attorney Kemper Durand. […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Release inmates with more than just 30 days of meds appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
wknofm.org

TN Politics: Protecting Children From Drag Queens Costs Nothing

Mississippi's Child Protective Services estimates an influx of 5,000 children annually due to the state's abortion ban. Staffing shortages at the state agency are blamed on low wages. Tennessee's Department of Children Services reports that the state's juvenile detention centers are "100 percent filled," and some high-risk youths are sleeping...
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places for a fun and exciting weekend getaway in Tennessee that are suitable for a longer vacation too, if you happen to have more free time on your hands. Here is what made it on the list and what are the places you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Todd
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today

More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Culture War#Real People#Baptist Churches#Real Power#Racism
WATE

Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers.  It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee to require debris burn permits starting Oct. 15

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry said debris burn permits are required for leaf and brush piles starting Oct. 15 as the state heads into fall fire season. Dry conditions and trees that shed their leaves heighten fire danger, according to a release from...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wpln.org

Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee

Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
Tennessee Lookout

Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments

November’s midterm elections approach, and for Tennesseans, that means only a handful of major hot-ticket races.  Gov. Bill Lee has opposition for his second term from Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville. Martin entered the race as a reaction to Lee’s oft-criticized — from all political segments — handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, […] The post Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy