Jackson’s casualties of the culture war

I’ve been spending a lot of time on social media doom scrolling. I don’t do this on purpose; it’s just that I’m slapped in the face with it every time I open Twitter or Facebook.

For the uninitiated, doom scrolling is the process of sliding your thumb up and down your screen as you are continually faced with negative news on social media: a hurricane in Florida, a new variant of COVID, book bannings, healthcare freedoms being ripped away from women. In Tennessee, the only silver lining on my social media feed has been the UT Vols’ undefeated start to the season and a ranking in the Top 10 for the first time since 2016. And, keeping with the theme of doom scrolling, we all know how 2016 turned out for the Vols…and for America.

Each of the links I click that are negative are narratives that find themselves perched on the national or state level — just beyond my everyday reality. Maybe it’s the overturning of Roe v. Wade — a decision made on a level much higher than my influence as a voter reaches.

Maybe it’s a school board meeting in Williamson County where fears of indoctrination are venomously spewed as teachers try to walk political lines that they never thought they’d have to walk in a classroom. I’ve never had to personally deal with any of these in my little corner of west Tennessee until recently. Now, however, the culture wars that have been igniting all over the country are beginning to infiltrate the world where I live, and there most definitely are casualties.

A few months ago, in my town of Jackson, Tennessee, a Pride display in the public library came under attack by conservative groups who were worried that the books on display were targeting children. The library board met and discussed the display. The display was allowed to remain, but not after much consternation by local conservatives who decided to base their political views on a book written thousands of years ago rather than the actual laws of Tennessee. Through all of that fighting and debate in June, the LGBTQ community in Madison Couny was — once again — made to feel like they were second rate citizens.

With the dust of that skirmish settled, local right-wing extremists decided to manufacture horror, consternation, and disgust once again, this time in the direction of an annual celebration celebrating LGBTQ+ people in Jackson.

Every October, a group of LGBTQ citizens and allies known as Jackson PRIDE hosts Pridefest in Conger Park celebrating the LGBTQ community. Local businesses sponsor the event; churches are provide hugs to people who may not receive those hugs from family. There is music and laughter and a time to celebrate. This year, a family-friendly drag show was added as part of the day’s activities. And, according to some local conservatives, a drag show in Jackson is like opening a Pandora’s Box filled with grooming, sexuality, and transgender goodie bags whose sole purpose is to transform children to the opposite gender they were assigned at birth. At least, that’s what Rep. Chris Todd, R-Jackson, would have the public think.

Hand-wringing constituents of Todd “flooded” him with calls, worried about the irreparable harm this drag show would cause. Local pastors of Baptist churches spoke out on social media, strongly condemning the drag show. The main concern (supposedly) was that this drag show would be held in a park where children would be exposed to the abomination.

Groups of people who are devalued based on religious influence and political power are the casualties of these culture wars we’re all fighting right now in Tennessee, whether they be women, minorities, or LGBTQ who are being victimized by the hyper-conservative political environment

Todd, as he is wont to do, incorrectly cited a state law referencing “adult cabarets” and those “cabarets” existing near a public park to help solidify his argument. A meeting was held in the Mayor Scott Conger’s office and a compromise was reached to move the Pride event to the Civic Center — a public venue owned by the city that would shield innocent eyes from the sexual carnage of a drag show. Theoretically, this move would absolve all fears of grooming that concerned some members of the community. That wasn’t the case, though.

I was on a local radio show opposite Todd earlier this week. On the same day, he and several of his constituents filed a complaint in local court seeking to put a stop to the drag show as well as Pridefest. The proximity to the park was no longer the issue; the use of a public venue was. In reality, however, the issue for Todd and a handful of people was the type of lifestyle that was being celebrated.

Like most culture wars, this one was manufactured out of ignorance and fear. Todd continually uttered phrases about “protecting children” when I would ask him his reasoning for banning the drag show. When I asked him what he was afraid of, he responded that he wasn’t afraid of anything. He referenced the Bible several times and how drag shows were grooming grounds for confusing children about their own sexuality. It was a tired narrative that had gathered steam in conservative circles for a long time, and now it was affecting people that I knew and cared about in my community.

Personal beliefs and opinions about preferred lifestyles are a right that every person has. Choosing a lifestyle that makes someone happy or fulfilled is also a right in which every person is entitled. The issue with either of those things is when those opinions and beliefs ostracize a group of people and make them feel like they are morally stunted because of who they are as a person.

When elected leaders like Todd and Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson, attach their names to legal documents seeking to shut down an event that has nothing to do with them, based on their own personal and religious beliefs, they are using their political power as a form of social abuse by ostracizing a group of citizens that are as valuable as every other citizen in our city.

Groups of people who are devalued based on religious influence and political power are the casualties of these culture wars we’re all fighting right now in Tennessee, whether they be women, minorities, or LGBTQ Tennesseans who are being victimized by the hyper-conservative political environment in which Tennessee finds itself.

There’s a fine line these days between our virtual worlds and our physical worlds. When the two collide and real people with real power pander to a base that is close-minded and pharisaical, real people get hurt. But, what else should I expect from the Tennessee Republican Party in 2022.







