ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

18-year-old arrested after alleged fight with gun at Ben Lomond High School

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly fighting on the campus of Ben Lomond High School with a gun. An officer with the Ogden Police Department said he was first made aware of the fight on Oct. 3, when the school's assistant principal showed the officer a video of two males fighting.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Salt Lake City leaders rolling out updated Crime Control Plan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake leaders are rolling out the city’s third iteration of its Crime Control Plan. The city and police department shared the first phase of the plan in January 2021 and the second phase in November 2021. The third piece has a major focus on reducing violent crime in the most violent-prone areas of Salt Lake City, taking what Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall referred to as a "hotspot policing approach."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
kjzz.com

Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Silver Alert canceled for man last seen at airport TRAX station

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Additional details weren't released. The original story continues below. A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who police said was last seen heading downtown from the Salt Lake Airport on TRAX. They said Ricardo Marino,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Violent Crime#Slcpd
kjzz.com

Orem school feasibility study lacks detail on school safety

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — At the July 12th meeting of the Orem City Council meeting, Dr. Paul McCarty, the author of Orem's controversial school split feasibility study, suggested that 12 Alpine School District buildings in Orem City would not withstand an earthquake. DEC says these schools have seismic concerns:
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy