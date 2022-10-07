Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall Is Beautiful at The Bountiful Ridge Golf Course in The Bountiful HillsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
O-Ku Sushi and Poke Restaurant is a Good Place for Asian Food In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Retiring Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored At A Luncheon in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Judge Michael Kwan Lecture Series Featured Dr. Frank Wu As Its First SpeakerS. F. MoriTaylorsville, UT
Indigenous People's Art Market Will Sell Items In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kjzz.com
18-year-old arrested after alleged fight with gun at Ben Lomond High School
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly fighting on the campus of Ben Lomond High School with a gun. An officer with the Ogden Police Department said he was first made aware of the fight on Oct. 3, when the school's assistant principal showed the officer a video of two males fighting.
kjzz.com
Sugar House suspect allegedly in possession of 3 firearms, large amount of ammunition
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man arrested in Sugar House on Sunday was allegedly in possession of three firearms, a large amount of ammunition and hundreds of miscellaneous pills. Samuel Hanley, 33, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on several charges after exhibiting concerning behavior while...
kjzz.com
Man arrested in Sugar House gun incident facing aggravated assault, weapons, drugs charges
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police identified a 33-year-old man who they said had a gun — which he reportedly pointed toward at least one person — in a high-rise apartment in the Sugar House neighborhood. The investigation started at noon on Sunday when...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City leaders rolling out updated Crime Control Plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake leaders are rolling out the city’s third iteration of its Crime Control Plan. The city and police department shared the first phase of the plan in January 2021 and the second phase in November 2021. The third piece has a major focus on reducing violent crime in the most violent-prone areas of Salt Lake City, taking what Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall referred to as a "hotspot policing approach."
kjzz.com
Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
kjzz.com
'Very troubling' video of fights, vandalism seen outside homeless resource center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Fighting and vandalism were captured on "very troubling" video outside a homeless resource center in Salt Lake City. Bob Danielson said he’s had a bottle thrown at him, been chased by a man with a knife, and had his building including the windows pelted by rocks—all at the place where he makes a living.
kjzz.com
Silver Alert canceled for man last seen at airport TRAX station
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Additional details weren't released. The original story continues below. A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who police said was last seen heading downtown from the Salt Lake Airport on TRAX. They said Ricardo Marino,...
kjzz.com
Residents, pets rescued off balcony after fire breaks out in Murray apartment complex
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Some residents of an apartment in Murray had to be rescued from their balconies after a fire broke out in the building. According to Fire Chief Joseph Mittelman with Murray City Fire, the fire started near 4500 South Atwood Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Friday.
kjzz.com
Ramp from I-15 to I-80 reopens after rollover crash, fertilizer spill forced closure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A rollover crash Monday morning on a ramp from I-15 to I-80 spilled fertilizer across the road and created major backups on northbound I-15 that stretched for several miles. Crews could be seen on UDOT's traffic cameras as they cleaned the fertilizer from the...
kjzz.com
Orem school feasibility study lacks detail on school safety
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — At the July 12th meeting of the Orem City Council meeting, Dr. Paul McCarty, the author of Orem's controversial school split feasibility study, suggested that 12 Alpine School District buildings in Orem City would not withstand an earthquake. DEC says these schools have seismic concerns:
kjzz.com
Golfer beats up another player for 'playing too slow' at Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he beat up another golfer at the Hill Air Force Base Golf Course after accusing another player of playing too slowly. David Robles, 61, was booked on charges related to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct on October 8.
kjzz.com
Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
kjzz.com
High School Football: Woods Cross defeats cross-town rival Viewmont on FNR
October 7, 2022 — (KUTV) - In a game filled with big plays, Woods Cross put away rival Viewmont 31-19 on Friday Night Rivals. The Wildcats scored two second half touchdowns to pull away for the win. Watch highlights of this game and eleven other match-ups from Week 9 of the high school football season right here.
