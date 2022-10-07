Read full article on original website
Gas prices continue to rise in Northeast Ohio after oil production cuts
Gas prices are continuing to rise in Northeast Ohio with AAA reporting an average of $3.924 per gallon. That's 23 cents more than last week. Last week's average in Northeast Ohio was $3.695 per gallon and the average this time last year was $3.112 per gallon. The national average is $3.91 per gallon. The average price in Youngstown is $3.898 per gallon and the average price in Niles is $3.868.
Pennsylvania State Police investigating student found with marijuana
A small amount of marijuana was found on a student in school early last week in Mercer County. Pennsylvania State Police responded to a call to Mercer County Career Center on Greenville Road just before 9 a.m. on Monday, October 3. According to PSP, charges are pending against a student...
Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh off
It's not exactly the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but more like the Valley's answer to it!. We're talking about the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers' 28th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off. It takes place each year at Parks Garden Center in Canfield. This year's champ tipped the scales at a...
YSU unanimously votes to name Dr. Helen Lafferty new Interim President
Youngstown State University voted unanimously on Monday to name alumna and longtime professor at Villanova University in Pennsylvania as its new Interim President. Dr. Helen Lafferty graduated from YSU and is a global member of the YSU Board of Trustees and is set to serve as the university's new Interim President once current President, Jim Tressel leaves at the end of January of 2023.
Veterans can get a free oil change in Salem on Veterans Day; here's how
This Veterans Day, a Salem auto repair shop, and insurance agency are teaming up to offer local veterans a free oil change on Friday, November 11 (Veterans Day). In order to claim this offer, you must go to The Agent Insurance Services Salem office (620, Columbia St., Salem) between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Veterans Day and present your VA card.
World Mental Health Day: How to reduce stress
Monday is World Mental Health Day, where people raise awareness for anxiety, depression and more often, stress. The American Heart Association wants to remind the Mahoning Valley how important it is to take care of the mind. "Poor mental health and stress can lead to poor physical health which can...
Years Ago | October 9th
Vindicator file photo / November 8, 1982 | Hundreds of runners set out from the starting line at Wick Park on Youngstown’s North Side for the International Peace Race 40 years ago. The course went through Mill Creek Park and ended at the Youngstown State University track. October 9.
Fire safety taught to kids and adults in time for colder winter weather
Home fires can happen any time of year, but there are more during the fall and winter months when temperatures drop. That's why New Middletown Fire Department invited the community in for an open house during National Fire Safety week. On Saturday kids were taught fire safety with actions like...
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in Knox Township. According to a release from OSHP, a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Georgetown Road, traveled off the left side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle continued up the embankment, hit a tree and overturned.
YSU falls short against North Dakota
The Youngstown State University football team came up short against North Dakota Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium, 35-30. Mitch Davidson got the start at quarterback and went 21-for-32 for 280 yards and two touchdowns passes, while running back Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 138 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown.
Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man
According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. Police arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant lot on Logan Avenue. According to police, the man was bitten in the face, and the...
One man dead, another hospitalized after South Side shooting
One man is dead after a shooting that took place on the city's South Side shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday, October 7. The Youngstown Police Department responded to an alert about numerous rounds of gunfire in the area of East Evergreen Avenue. After expanding their investigation, police found a black...
