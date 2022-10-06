Dear Voters of Northwest Pasadena & PUSD District 3,. Whether or not you have school-aged children or you put your children in public schools, your vote in this specific PUSD race matters to nearly 15,000 students across the Pasadena Unified School District. Did you know that only 48% of PUSD’s 3rd graders read proficiently? 48% is a failure. In fact, the district has been failing these kids since 2016, well before the pandemic and all while my opponent was sitting on the school board. In addition, 53% of Hispanic students, 49% of African American students, and 76% of students with disabilities in 3rd grade are not reading proficiently. When the superintendent contract was up for review this year, my opponent gave a glowing review and voted to approve a 3 year contract salary increase and a summer vacation, while PUSD teacher salaries continue to be at the bottom in the county.

