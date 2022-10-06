Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman SaysJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A LandslideThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Chinese Food Places In LA You Need To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles Trial Begins TodayAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | PUSD School Board Candidate Pat Amsbry: Open Letter to The Voters of Northwest Pasadena PUSD District 3; Your Vote Matters
Dear Voters of Northwest Pasadena & PUSD District 3,. Whether or not you have school-aged children or you put your children in public schools, your vote in this specific PUSD race matters to nearly 15,000 students across the Pasadena Unified School District. Did you know that only 48% of PUSD’s 3rd graders read proficiently? 48% is a failure. In fact, the district has been failing these kids since 2016, well before the pandemic and all while my opponent was sitting on the school board. In addition, 53% of Hispanic students, 49% of African American students, and 76% of students with disabilities in 3rd grade are not reading proficiently. When the superintendent contract was up for review this year, my opponent gave a glowing review and voted to approve a 3 year contract salary increase and a summer vacation, while PUSD teacher salaries continue to be at the bottom in the county.
pasadenanow.com
La Cañada Presbyterian Church Parent Ed Announces New Class – Parent Express: Life Lessons in Parenting
La Cañada Presbyterian Church’s Parent Education Program (LCPC Parent Ed) is pleased to announce registration is now open for the class Life Lessons in Parenting offered to all parents with children in kindergarten to 12th grade. This 4-week Parent Express class will meet on Wednesday nights from 7-8:30...
pasadenanow.com
As More Riders Climb Aboard City Buses, Pasadena Transit’s Pandemic Recovery Rises Above Most County Bus Services
While many cities across the county struggle to restore ridership losses wrought by COVID-19, Pasadena seems to be doing better than most, with ridership reaching 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Pasadena Transportation Director Laura Cornejo said Pasadena Transit – the City-operated transit bus service – was able to maintain ridership...
pasadenanow.com
Happy Anniversary, Poly!
On Oct. 10, 1907, Poly opened its doors for the first time. Just 106 students were enrolled that first year in California’s first independent, coeducational day school (kindergarten students from 1907 are pictured). From the “Poly100” book, celebrating Poly’s centennial, “Polytechnic Elementary School aimed to provide a superior education...
pasadenanow.com
Westridge Upper School Latinx Affinity Interviews Life Coach Maria Serpas
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (or Latinx/e Heritage Month), Westridge Upper School Latinx Affinity continued their tradition of hosting a Latin Excellence Assembly with a special guest speaker. Affinity heads Melanie M. ’23, Isabella V. ’24, and Kayla A. ’25 interviewed entrepreneur, tutor, and life coach Maria Serpas during...
pasadenanow.com
From Mansion to Vacant Lot to Thriving Climate-Appropriate Garden, Learn How Arlington Garden Came To Be
Once the site of a 17,000 square foot mansion called the Durand, Arlington Garden has come to represent the importance of urban forest cover and climate appropriate habitat in Pasadena. After the palatial residence was torn down, the garden site sat forlornly for decades. “It was torn down and everything...
pasadenanow.com
Developer Reaches Out to Hire Local Pasadena Workers
Bridge Housing Corporation has reached out to the community to hire local skilled and unskilled workers for the Heritage Square South Project, a mixed-use development that would provide 70 affordable housing units for seniors. The project, to be built at 710-738 N. Fair Oaks Ave. and 19-25 E. Orange Grove...
pasadenanow.com
Pair of Mixed-Use Projects Proposed by Auto Dealer Paul Rusnak to Replace Volvo Dealership Site
The Pasadena Design Commission will hold a special meeting Tuesday to review a proposal by the Rusnak Group’s high end car dealership company to replace its current Volvo dealership in mid-central Pasadena with a pair of mixed-use complexes. One of the buildings is a three- and four-story, 91,864 square-foot,...
pasadenanow.com
Angela Davis Headlines at Tuesday’s Pasadena Glendale YWCA Racial Justice Breakfast
YWCA Glendale and Pasadena will feature political activist, philosopher, academic, scholar, and author Angela Y. Davis as keynote speaker at the annual Women for Racial Justice Breakfast on Tuesday, October 11, 9 a.m. at the Pasadena Hilton. Now in its 20th year, the annual breakfast brings together a diverse group...
pasadenanow.com
St. Elizabeth School’s Fall Market is Back!
St. Elizabeth School’s “The Market” is back! Sunday November 6th, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.!. Bring your family and friends along as you show support to the school and the many talented local vendors SEPS will be hosting. It is sure to be a great time! for student vendor opportunity info.
pasadenanow.com
Monday Morning Pot of Gumbo: Hot Off The Stove
The first serving of the Monday Pot of Gumbo is here. Yes the Bullpen is gone and back by the stove where it gets hot sometimes. I attended Justin Jones’ first community meeting last week. It was about what I expected, some butterflies, but he did fine otherwise. Slow...
pasadenanow.com
Cannabis Testing Lab Plans to Come Before Planning Commission
The Planning Commission on Wednesday will consider a Conditional Use Permit for a 17,399 square-foot cannabis-testing laboratory within an existing commercial office building on Bellevue Drive. “Encore Labs submitted an application to operate a cannabis-testing laboratory within a 17,399 square-foot, three-story, commercial office building located at the subject site,” according...
pasadenanow.com
Voters to Decide on Library Funding Next Month
On Nov. 8, local voters will decide on the continuation of Pasadena Public Library programs and services — Measure L. Pasadena public libraries play an essential role in providing safe, accessible, and 100% free educational resource centers for everyone. Individuals and families, no matter their socioeconomic status, can count on Pasadena libraries to provide them with the resources they need to succeed and the answers to important questions they can’t otherwise find.
pasadenanow.com
There is New Cannabis Nearby
Velvet Cannabis, a new dispensary a few blocks west of theb Pasadena border with Eagle Rock, celebrated its official grand opening on a busy Saturday with specials and giveaways. The store has been open since April 20, a cannabis-significant date. (Marijuana came to be ubiquitous as “420” in slang after...
pasadenanow.com
Council is Dark, Public Hearing Scheduled For Massive Development Project Later This Month
The City Council is dark but here’s what’s on the horizon. The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the Affinity project on Oct. 24. In August, the Planning Commission unanimously approved developer Arroyo Parkway, LLC’s applications for a Planned Development District and Variance for Historic Resources for a 3.3 acre site consisting of five parcels to facilitate the construction of Affinity Project, which includes a medical office building and a housing facility between 465 and 577 South Arroyo Parkway.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Gas Prices Drop, Southland Sees Fourth Consecutive Day Decline After Record Highs
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the fourth consecutive day after rising to a record, decreasing 2 cents to $6.41. The average price has dropped 8.4 cents over the past four days, including 2.8 cents Saturday, according to figures...
pasadenanow.com
ArtCenter Transportation Design Students Team Up To Design Next Jeep Wrangler
ArtCenter College of Design students in Pasadena will get a chance to design the next Jeep Wrangler in collaboration with Gravity Sketch, a collaborative 3D design technology leader. In a first for the design college, the process for a sponsored project will be documented in real-time across social media. “There...
pasadenanow.com
School Board Candidates Forum Scheduled For Monday
PUSD Board of Education Candidates will participate in a candidates’ forum from 5 to 8:30 p.m. p.m. The event is sponsored by six local organizations including the Pasadena Education Network. The forum will be split into two sessions with candidates running for districts 1 and 3 up first 5...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena High School Varsity Football Team beats Burroughs High School, 48-14
On Friday, October 7, the Pasadena varsity football team won their home conference game against Burroughs High School (Burbank, CA) by a score of 48-14. Pasadena High School, 2925 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 396-5880 or visit www.pusd.us/phs.
pasadenanow.com
Community Police Oversight Commission Approves Proposed Changes to the Pasadena Police Department’s Use of Force Policy
Pasadena’s Community Police Oversight Commission this week unanimously approved proposed changes to the Pasadena Police Department use of force policy, which provides guidelines on the reasonable use of force by police officers. The policy provides that officers should use force that is “objectively reasonable to effectively bring an incident...
