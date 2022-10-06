ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | PUSD School Board Candidate Pat Amsbry: Open Letter to The Voters of Northwest Pasadena PUSD District 3; Your Vote Matters

Dear Voters of Northwest Pasadena & PUSD District 3,. Whether or not you have school-aged children or you put your children in public schools, your vote in this specific PUSD race matters to nearly 15,000 students across the Pasadena Unified School District. Did you know that only 48% of PUSD’s 3rd graders read proficiently? 48% is a failure. In fact, the district has been failing these kids since 2016, well before the pandemic and all while my opponent was sitting on the school board. In addition, 53% of Hispanic students, 49% of African American students, and 76% of students with disabilities in 3rd grade are not reading proficiently. When the superintendent contract was up for review this year, my opponent gave a glowing review and voted to approve a 3 year contract salary increase and a summer vacation, while PUSD teacher salaries continue to be at the bottom in the county.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

As More Riders Climb Aboard City Buses, Pasadena Transit’s Pandemic Recovery Rises Above Most County Bus Services

While many cities across the county struggle to restore ridership losses wrought by COVID-19, Pasadena seems to be doing better than most, with ridership reaching 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Pasadena Transportation Director Laura Cornejo said Pasadena Transit – the City-operated transit bus service – was able to maintain ridership...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Happy Anniversary, Poly!

On Oct. 10, 1907, Poly opened its doors for the first time. Just 106 students were enrolled that first year in California’s first independent, coeducational day school (kindergarten students from 1907 are pictured). From the “Poly100” book, celebrating Poly’s centennial, “Polytechnic Elementary School aimed to provide a superior education...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Marino, CA
State
California State
City
Sierra Madre, CA
City
Glendale, CA
Altadena, CA
Society
City
Altadena, CA
Local
California Education
City
Highland Park, CA
Local
California Society
City
Pasadena, CA
pasadenanow.com

Westridge Upper School Latinx Affinity Interviews Life Coach Maria Serpas

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (or Latinx/e Heritage Month), Westridge Upper School Latinx Affinity continued their tradition of hosting a Latin Excellence Assembly with a special guest speaker. Affinity heads Melanie M. ’23, Isabella V. ’24, and Kayla A. ’25 interviewed entrepreneur, tutor, and life coach Maria Serpas during...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Developer Reaches Out to Hire Local Pasadena Workers

Bridge Housing Corporation has reached out to the community to hire local skilled and unskilled workers for the Heritage Square South Project, a mixed-use development that would provide 70 affordable housing units for seniors. The project, to be built at 710-738 N. Fair Oaks Ave. and 19-25 E. Orange Grove...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Emissions#Greenhouse Gas#Pollution#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Ami#Adolescent Montessori#The Oak Knoll Montessori#Altadena Town Council
pasadenanow.com

St. Elizabeth School’s Fall Market is Back!

St. Elizabeth School’s “The Market” is back! Sunday November 6th, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.!. Bring your family and friends along as you show support to the school and the many talented local vendors SEPS will be hosting. It is sure to be a great time! for student vendor opportunity info.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Monday Morning Pot of Gumbo: Hot Off The Stove

The first serving of the Monday Pot of Gumbo is here. Yes the Bullpen is gone and back by the stove where it gets hot sometimes. I attended Justin Jones’ first community meeting last week. It was about what I expected, some butterflies, but he did fine otherwise. Slow...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Cannabis Testing Lab Plans to Come Before Planning Commission

The Planning Commission on Wednesday will consider a Conditional Use Permit for a 17,399 square-foot cannabis-testing laboratory within an existing commercial office building on Bellevue Drive. “Encore Labs submitted an application to operate a cannabis-testing laboratory within a 17,399 square-foot, three-story, commercial office building located at the subject site,” according...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Education
pasadenanow.com

Voters to Decide on Library Funding Next Month

On Nov. 8, local voters will decide on the continuation of Pasadena Public Library programs and services — Measure L. Pasadena public libraries play an essential role in providing safe, accessible, and 100% free educational resource centers for everyone. Individuals and families, no matter their socioeconomic status, can count on Pasadena libraries to provide them with the resources they need to succeed and the answers to important questions they can’t otherwise find.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

There is New Cannabis Nearby

Velvet Cannabis, a new dispensary a few blocks west of theb Pasadena border with Eagle Rock, celebrated its official grand opening on a busy Saturday with specials and giveaways. The store has been open since April 20, a cannabis-significant date. (Marijuana came to be ubiquitous as “420” in slang after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Council is Dark, Public Hearing Scheduled For Massive Development Project Later This Month

The City Council is dark but here’s what’s on the horizon. The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the Affinity project on Oct. 24. In August, the Planning Commission unanimously approved developer Arroyo Parkway, LLC’s applications for a Planned Development District and Variance for Historic Resources for a 3.3 acre site consisting of five parcels to facilitate the construction of Affinity Project, which includes a medical office building and a housing facility between 465 and 577 South Arroyo Parkway.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

ArtCenter Transportation Design Students Team Up To Design Next Jeep Wrangler

ArtCenter College of Design students in Pasadena will get a chance to design the next Jeep Wrangler in collaboration with Gravity Sketch, a collaborative 3D design technology leader. In a first for the design college, the process for a sponsored project will be documented in real-time across social media. “There...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

School Board Candidates Forum Scheduled For Monday

PUSD Board of Education Candidates will participate in a candidates’ forum from 5 to 8:30 p.m. p.m. The event is sponsored by six local organizations including the Pasadena Education Network. The forum will be split into two sessions with candidates running for districts 1 and 3 up first 5...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Community Police Oversight Commission Approves Proposed Changes to the Pasadena Police Department’s Use of Force Policy

Pasadena’s Community Police Oversight Commission this week unanimously approved proposed changes to the Pasadena Police Department use of force policy, which provides guidelines on the reasonable use of force by police officers. The policy provides that officers should use force that is “objectively reasonable to effectively bring an incident...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy