WVNews
Harrison West Virginia sheriff: Motorcyclist who was mortally injured in Sunday wreck crossed center line, striking SUV
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A female suffered mortal injuries and her male passenger was seriously injured when the motorcycle she was operating crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on, Sheriff Robert Matheny said Monday. The wreck occurred just prior to 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 19...
WVNews
Leonard Keith Valentine
WESTON- Leonard Keith Valentine, 82, of Horner, WV went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Smithville, WV on May 3, 1940: son of the late Raymond Valentine and Vada (Scott) Valentine. On December 29, 1958, he married the love of his life, Doris Jean (Bush) Valentine, who survives.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, DHSEM, police departments hold active shooter training at FSHS, courthouse
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the three-day weekend, the Marion County Department of Homeland Security has partnered with the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Schools and more to provide a group of local law enforcement officers hands-on active shooter training. Throughout the weekend, 27 officers from nine...
WVNews
Lincoln's Hilliard, RCB's Childers receive AOW honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s Antwan Hilliard and Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers are the latest winners of the Truist/Exponent Telegram Athletes of the Week. Hilliard rushed 25 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ 31-20 win over Robert C. Byrd.
WVNews
Three vehicle accident injures two near Maple Lake in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two patients were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle T-bone type collision on the outskirts of Bridgeport near Maple Lake, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The Bridgeport Fire Department and Harrison Country EMS each transported a patient to United Hospital Center.
WVNews
Okey Samuel Snyder
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Okey Samuel Snyder, 64, of Bridgeport, passed away at the Rosewood Center in Grafton, WV. He was born in Frankfort, Germany on December 17, 1957, the son of the late Leonard and Luella Matheny Snyder.
WVNews
Kicking back: Acord's winning PAT earns Play of the Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) -- It's the life of a kicker. A week after missing a PAT in a tight loss to Lincoln, Lewis County's Owen Acord was the hero in the battle for the Pick, booting the winning extra point in the Minutemen's 35-34 overtime victory over rival Buckhannon-Upshur.
WVNews
Salem (West Virginia) Apple Butter Festival wraps up annual event
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Local residents and guests enjoyed carnival food and games, shopping and live music Sunday during the final day of this year's Salem Apple Butter Festival. Abby McDonough, a Doddridge High School senior, was crowned the festival queen Thursday but rode through the parade Saturday...
WVNews
The Humane Society of Harrison County's cat room is full of great potential pets
Cats await adoption in the cat room at the Humane Society of Harrison County. In addition to almost 20 grown cats, the shelter also has kittens available for adoption. Some animals are also being returned by previous potential owners.
WVNews
Karen Knotts (2).jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Paying tribute to her famous father, Karen Knotts is bringing her …
WVNews
Virginia Mae Davis
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia Mae Davis, 83, of Oceana, formerly of Shinnston, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her children. She was born September 14, 1939, in Bingamon to the late Wallace Franklin Hall, Sr. and Jessie Lorraine (Sharp) Hall. In...
WVNews
WVU's Tucker targets weekly honors; Varsity Sports Update
After a season-best performance in the Mountaineers’ win over No. 5 Ole Miss, senior Mary Tucker of the West Virginia University rifle team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Tucker tallied an aggregate score of 1193 against the Rebels over the weekend, which included a 594...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Kaden Prather 10/10/22
West Virginia receiver Kaden Prather describes the process of getting over a loss, the difficulty of weathering a long flight home in combination with such an outcome, and disabuses the notion that Texas' win over Oklahoma had any effect on their opinion of the Longhorns. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
WVNews
Keyser's Sadie Portillo moves towards the ball against Southern.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Coach Brian Kesner’s Keyser volleyball squad has been on the move …
WVNews
New tax credits for movies get 2 thumbs up
More than 50 years ago, Columbia Pictures made a movie in Moundsville called “Fools’ Parade.” It was based on a novel by West Virginia native Davis Grubb. Its all-star cast included Jimmy Stewart, George Kennedy, Strother Martin, Ken Russell and Anne Baxter. It was a major motion...
