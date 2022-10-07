ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Leonard Keith Valentine

WESTON- Leonard Keith Valentine, 82, of Horner, WV went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Smithville, WV on May 3, 1940: son of the late Raymond Valentine and Vada (Scott) Valentine. On December 29, 1958, he married the love of his life, Doris Jean (Bush) Valentine, who survives.
Lincoln's Hilliard, RCB's Childers receive AOW honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s Antwan Hilliard and Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers are the latest winners of the Truist/Exponent Telegram Athletes of the Week. Hilliard rushed 25 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ 31-20 win over Robert C. Byrd.
Okey Samuel Snyder

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Okey Samuel Snyder, 64, of Bridgeport, passed away at the Rosewood Center in Grafton, WV. He was born in Frankfort, Germany on December 17, 1957, the son of the late Leonard and Luella Matheny Snyder.
Kicking back: Acord's winning PAT earns Play of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) -- It's the life of a kicker. A week after missing a PAT in a tight loss to Lincoln, Lewis County's Owen Acord was the hero in the battle for the Pick, booting the winning extra point in the Minutemen's 35-34 overtime victory over rival Buckhannon-Upshur.
Salem (West Virginia) Apple Butter Festival wraps up annual event

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Local residents and guests enjoyed carnival food and games, shopping and live music Sunday during the final day of this year's Salem Apple Butter Festival. Abby McDonough, a Doddridge High School senior, was crowned the festival queen Thursday but rode through the parade Saturday...
Karen Knotts (2).jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Paying tribute to her famous father, Karen Knotts is bringing her …
Virginia Mae Davis

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia Mae Davis, 83, of Oceana, formerly of Shinnston, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her children. She was born September 14, 1939, in Bingamon to the late Wallace Franklin Hall, Sr. and Jessie Lorraine (Sharp) Hall. In...
WVU's Tucker targets weekly honors; Varsity Sports Update

After a season-best performance in the Mountaineers’ win over No. 5 Ole Miss, senior Mary Tucker of the West Virginia University rifle team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Tucker tallied an aggregate score of 1193 against the Rebels over the weekend, which included a 594...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Kaden Prather 10/10/22

West Virginia receiver Kaden Prather describes the process of getting over a loss, the difficulty of weathering a long flight home in combination with such an outcome, and disabuses the notion that Texas' win over Oklahoma had any effect on their opinion of the Longhorns. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
New tax credits for movies get 2 thumbs up

More than 50 years ago, Columbia Pictures made a movie in Moundsville called “Fools’ Parade.” It was based on a novel by West Virginia native Davis Grubb. Its all-star cast included Jimmy Stewart, George Kennedy, Strother Martin, Ken Russell and Anne Baxter. It was a major motion...
