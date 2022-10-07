WESTON- Leonard Keith Valentine, 82, of Horner, WV went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Smithville, WV on May 3, 1940: son of the late Raymond Valentine and Vada (Scott) Valentine. On December 29, 1958, he married the love of his life, Doris Jean (Bush) Valentine, who survives.

HORNER, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO