Read full article on original website
Related
This Arizona City Is The Safest In The Nation For Trick-Or-Treating
ChamberofCommerce.org compiled a list of America's safest cities for trick-or-treating.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
10-Year Home Price Evolution in Arizona Breaks Records
The housing market has seen many ups and downs over the past decade and now, as inflation and low mortgage rates begin to rise, homebuyers and renters are once again in a tough spot. Although home prices are increasing across the board, prices have jumped in some markets much more...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Whimsical Women’s & Home Decor Brand LoveShackFancy Opens First Scottsdale Store
The vintage-inspired clothing brand LoveShackFancy is bringing its romantic flair to the desert with its first Arizona retail location at Scottsdale Quarter. Now open, the 1200-square-foot shop welcomes customers with LoveShackFancy’s signature greeting of an abundance of whimsical flowers all over the exterior as well as a new addition of two glow signs out front.
AZFamily
Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail. The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert man excited about 2-day Italian festival
Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director and a Gilbert resident. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
SignalsAZ
Downtown Goodyear Plans for Major Development
Globe Corporation and the city of Goodyear are excited to announce plans for what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated downtown area in the nation’s ninth-fastest growing city. This follows the grand opening of Goodyear Civic Square which opened its doors on August 1 thanks to a public/private partnership between the city and Globe. The project was completed on time and on budget.
SignalsAZ
Scottsdale to Dedicate Bell94 Sports Complex and DC Ranch Neighborhood Park
Celebrate the Dedication of the Bell94 Sports Complex Operations Building and DC Ranch Neighborhood Park on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5 – 7 p.m. Events will include music, activities for kids, food trucks and a “Ceremonial First Kick”. Don’t miss the opportunity to see Scottsdale Public Art’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Boulders Resort to Unveil $4 Million Golf Course Renovation This Month
Boulders Resort & Spa in Scottsdale will unveil a $4 million golf course renovation of its Boulder North and South Courses this October. The resort’s two championship golf courses, which have been recognized as some of the best courses in the western U.S., will now provide members and visitors with an even more advanced and luxurious playing experience.
Phoenix New Times
Two Valley Entrepreneurs Are Minting Their Future with Cannabis and Crypto
Two Scottsdale residents — one with a weed-friendly club in downtown Phoenix and another with a pot-focused clothing line — are mixing cannabis with blockchain to grow their businesses. George Gebran, who owns and operates breakfast joint U.S. Egg with his family, is building a cannabis community within...
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, Arizona
Some of the best pizza in Arizona is located right in Phoenix, and we want to take you through our favorite pizza places.(Creative Commons/powerplantop) If you're looking for some delicious pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, look no further! We've put together a list of the four best pizza places in the area that you need to check out. From deep dish to wood-fired to classic slice joints, there's something for everyone on this list!
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert deli thrives by being not so typical
Not Your Typical Deli in Gilbert isn’t typical in one critical aspect. When owners Chef W and Chuck Depalma learned how much people with developmental disabilities struggled in the workforce, they felt something should be done. So, they focused much of their hiring on developmentally disabled teens graduating from...
East Valley Tribune
Big ballot to hit Mesa early voters’ mailboxes
The massive Nov. 8 ballot will begin arriving in Mesa early voters’ mailboxes this week and some local contests share the spotlight with marquee races like the ones for a new governor and the hotly contested U.S. Senate seat. Along with races for all statewide offices, 10 propositions and...
gilbertsunnews.com
851 apartments, 238 homes proposed at Power, Williams Field
A proposal to build 851 apartment units, 238 duplexes and single-family homes and 104,670 square feet of retail at the northwest corner of Power and Williams Field roads will need more work if it wants approval from the town. The master-planned Bella Storia project is proposed on 79.71 agricultural acres...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 US cities, data shows
A home-price slump taking place across popular housing markets in the Sun Belt and other regions could result in some relative bargains for shrewd homebuyers, according to market data released Monday. The median home listing price has plunged by more than 10% in Austin, Texas, since June, according to an...
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
Fry's-led shopping center gets approval from Gilbert Planning Commission
Gilbert's Planning Commission gave unanimous approval for the new Morrison Ranch Commercial Center on the eastern side of town.
12news.com
Phoenix experienced its first population boom decades ago. Here's the reason why
ARIZONA, USA — Without air conditioning, Phoenix couldn't be the fifth most populated city in the country that it is today. Just ask state historian Marshall Trimble. Trimble grew up in Arizona before air conditioning. "I can remember those nights sleeping outside just moving your blankets and cots outside," said Trimble.
Comments / 1