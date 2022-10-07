Read full article on original website
Some changes for the week ahead
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Coming off of a cooler weekend, temperatures this week will heat up. Cloud coverage and rain chances return middle of the week too. MONDAY: Temperatures are warming up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sky conditions remain clear and with a 0% chance for rain today.
A Front Brings Rain & Storm Chances Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One more day of fair weather before a front brings us long-awaited rain chances. TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly! Low near 46°. Calm winds. If you have plans, grab a jacket or hoodie before heading out the door!. TUESDAY: Warm and pleasant. Mostly sunny...
Lows fluctuate as mid-week cold front strikes
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs mostly remain in the upper 70s to low 80s. A mid-week cold front knocks lows into the upper 40s and brings a bonus rain chance. MONDAY: Clear skies and highs in the upper 70s make for a relatively comfortable day outside. No rain is expected. Lows bottom out in the upper 40s overnight.
Stennis Lock and Dam will undergo repairs tomorrow
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials advise you to avoid the Stennis Lock and Dam tomorrow if you’re in Columbus. Construction is taking place throughout the day related to last year’s flooding. Construction equipment will be flowing in and out of the area. The Columbus East Bank Day...
Main Street Columbus announces 2022 Christmas Parade, Grand Marshal
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Main Street Columbus, and Presenting Sponsor, Edward Jones Investments Josh Read, are. excited to announce the 2022 Columbus Christmas Parade, which will march down Main Street and back up College Street on Sunday, December 4th, at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is Christmas Around...
Eight Days of Hope continues helping victims of Hurricane Ian
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo-based Eight Days of Hope are still in Florida helping with recovery efforts. The group announced they have 100 volunteers and enough people and equipment to be at two different sites in Florida. Volunteers from Eight Days of Hope will be in Florida through the...
Firefighters investigate overnight mobile home fire in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville firefighters are investigating an overnight fire. These are pictures the department posted on Facebook. You can see the mobile home is a total loss after a fire. The fire department says they were called out to the home on Henderson Road around 9:30 Sunday...
One person dies after early morning crash in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a fatal Lowndes County accident continues. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Steens Vernon Road early Sunday morning for the crash. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it appears the driver left the road, struck a mailbox, and crashed into multiple...
YMCA provides safe place for teens and youth in Columbus
COLUMBUS Miss. (WCBI) – Just look for the yellow sign. It’s the message the YMCA and other places in the Golden Triangle want kids and teenagers to see when they need someone to talk to. These Safe Place signs are a beacon of hope. The YMCA and other...
3MA joins doctors to assist patients with medical marijuana program
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Medical Marijuana advocacy organization is teaming up with a group of doctors to help patients navigate Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana program. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, or 3MA, is hosting a free educational program this Thursday, October 13th, at the Cadence Conference Center in Tupelo. That’s the former BancorpSouth Conference Center.
MSU’s Rogers named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Mike Leach knew he’d be this good all along. WATCH:
Shuqualak man indicted for armed robbery, possession of stolen firearm
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The armed robbery case against a Shuqualak man moves forward after an indictment is handed down. Demetrias Prince is also facing possession of a stolen firearm. A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned the indictments. Noxubee County deputies were called to the Dollar General,...
