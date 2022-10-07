ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Putin Helped By Saudi Arabia In His 'Despicable' Ukraine War, Says Schumer As Anti-Oil Cartel Bill Gains Bipartisan Momentum

By Bhavik Nair
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Comments / 35

relay
3d ago

Saudi Arabia knows that for the first time in American history we have no president. All we have is a feeble old man and stalled as president by a corrupt political system. And the Saudis are gonna go with the strongest nation out there for protection via Russia or China. All thanks to Joe Biden and his administration and the people that voted for him

Reply(5)
25
james gerber
3d ago

Well, Democrats brought this on. Every plan they have initiated has become a crisis and they have no backup plan.

Reply(4)
30
non negotiable
2d ago

Oil Producing Emerate Countries sit on top of a sea of Oil . Right now the world operates mainly on fossile fuel and so does America . Why did Biden slash American oil production and disrupt the supply chain? Why did Biden then go to Putin to supply our portion of Oil monthes before the Ukrainian war broke. Now he has to ask the Saudi Prince to supply our portion of Oil that they know Biden blocked off shore American drilling. Biden now asks Venezuela, The Socialists love Biden's money and they will also try and swindle Biden at the drop of a dime.

Reply
2
