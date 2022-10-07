ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail to host employee, locals parking pass sales events

In October, the Vail Town Council approved changes to its parking rates and passes for the 2022-23 ski season. In order to assist Vail employees as well as town and Eagle County locals with the new pass offerings, the town is hosting two in-person events to walk individuals through the new online process.
VAIL, CO
Former Vail area local is walking all 6,800 miles of the American Discovery Trail

The United States is a pretty big country and Briana DeSanctis is seeing it one step at a time. The former Edwards resident is over 2,700 miles into her journey, which began on January 1, 2022. She is doing the American Discovery Trail, a 6,800-mile trail that starts in Delaware and ends in California. The American Discovery Trail is a system of recreational trails and roads that collectively form the coast-to-coast route.
VAIL, CO
Amy Jane David: Making the ‘Magic Hour’ a lifestyle

Amy Jane David isn’t just a caricatured Warren Miller-copying, tear-drop trailer-living, parking lot apres burrito-eating pow-chaser. Though she’s a featured on-snow star in Teton Gravity Research’s (TGR) “Magic Hour,” which makes it’s Vail debut on Sunday at Vail Mountain School at 7 p.m., the content creating Swiss army knife does more than rip crazy lines. She’s a writer, media producer and advocate for women empowerment in the backcountry square — where her niche was carved by her intellect as much as her Icelandic planks.
VAIL, CO
Benderz Burgers to open new location in Edwards

Vail Valley restaurateur Jim Pavelich is expanding into Edwards. The Eagle County commissioners recently approved a liquor license for a Benderz Burgers location in the Edwards Village Center, between Moontime Cyclery and Vail Valley Animal Hospital. The location formerly held the first Larkburger location. That restaurant closed following a kitchen...
EDWARDS, CO
Elevation country music event debuts at Beaver Creek

Some of the hottest names in country music and some names you’re sure to hear of soon were singing their hearts out in Beaver Creek and beyond earlier this month. It was all part of Elevation, a music industry event that literally breaks music and let’s radio, film and television music production professionals and influencers hear the music for the first time and possibly give those songs some more play.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Meet Your Chef: Christine Rice of North Coast Originals

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail asks voters to let the town keep $800,000 in excess tax revenue

The town of Vail’s piggy bank for housing appears to be getting fatter than expected. Vail voters in November approved a sales tax increase to support housing initiatives in the town after officials projected that by increasing the sales tax on all items (excluding groceries) from 4% to 4.5%, it would generate $4.5 million in revenue for housing projects.
VAIL, CO
Vail Symposium names James Kenly as its new director

Following the announcement of Kris Sabel’s retirement as executive director at Vail Symposium at the end of 2022, Vail Symposium Chairman Dale Mosier has announced that James Kenly will take over as executive director of the organization starting in 2023. Kenly will succeed Kris Sabel who will retire at the end of this year. Vail Symposium, which provides thought-provoking, diverse and affordable educational programs for the Vail Valley, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.
VAIL, CO
Orphaned bear cub camps out under Eagle deck

Locals’ heartstrings are being pulled by an unexpected new neighbor — a young black bear who has been finding shelter beneath a front porch in Eagle. The cub has been living in the neighborhood since its mother was struck and killed by a car on Oct. 6. and residents are beginning to worry for its well-being.
EAGLE, CO
Vail to host housing lottery for Vail Heights condo

On Wednesday, the town of Vail announced it would host a lottery drawing for the sale of a deed-restricted home at Vail Heights Condominiums. The 552-square-foot property is a one-bedroom, one-bath home located at 2059 Chamonix Lane #10 in West Vail for $422,000. Qualification info can be found at VailGov.com/currentlistings...
VAIL, CO
Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel

On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
VAIL, CO
Avon’s Eaglebend Park to close for construction

Avon’s Eaglebend Park at 5415 Eaglebend Drive will be closed for utility work that began Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. This closure will involve the disassembly and removal of playground equipment to allow access to the underground utilities in the area. Eaglebend Park is situated atop a utility easement. Throughout...
AVON, CO
Letter: Path along Gore Creek needs better signage

I live along Gore Creek in Cascade village. I have tried for years to get the powers that be to mark the path so that it indicates that it is a walking and bike trail and that it is a two-way path. This path is dangerous for people who walk...
VAIL, CO
Vail, CO
