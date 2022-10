A comedian is going viral for her response to a heckler that has left social media stunned. While performing at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey on Saturday. Oct. 8, Ariel Elias opened up the floor for a question and answer part of her set. She immediately regretted it when one woman in the audience asked her, "Did you vote for Trump?"

