DACC and Union Pacific holds ribbon-cutting for new workforce training academy

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The ribbon cutting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Union Pacific Industrial Careers Academy located at the DACC Sunland Park Center.

The new academy is to help Sunland Park and Santa Teresa residents further develop their skills and training for local employers. The academy is said to provide training in logistics, warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, and more.

The following courses will be offered through the academy:

Certified Logistics Technician

CDL Training

Certified Technician Supply Chain Automation

Certified Production Technician 4.0

Digital Foundations/IC3 Certification

Welding Fast-Track Certificate

OSHA 10 training

OSHA Forklift training

The courses include classroom activities, job-shadowing, company tours, and internship opportunities.

The Academy was made possible through a $350,000 grant by Union Pacific. This grant money also includes funding for student scholarships.

You can find more information by clicking on this link : Online Registration (asapconnected.com)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.