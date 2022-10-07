ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunland Park, NM

DACC and Union Pacific holds ribbon-cutting for new workforce training academy

By Brie Lockhart
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecOuo_0iPMwovi00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The ribbon cutting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Union Pacific Industrial Careers Academy located at the DACC Sunland Park Center.

The new academy is to help Sunland Park and Santa Teresa residents further develop their skills and training for local employers. The academy is said to provide training in logistics, warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, and more.

The following courses will be offered through the academy:

  • Certified Logistics Technician
  • CDL Training
  • Certified Technician Supply Chain Automation
  • Certified Production Technician 4.0
  • Digital Foundations/IC3 Certification
  • Welding Fast-Track Certificate
  • OSHA 10 training
  • OSHA Forklift training

The courses include classroom activities, job-shadowing, company tours, and internship opportunities.

The Academy was made possible through a $350,000 grant by Union Pacific. This grant money also includes funding for student scholarships.

You can find more information by clicking on this link : Online Registration (asapconnected.com)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theshelbyreport.com

Novipax To Open New Manufacturing Plant In El Paso, TX

Novipax has announced its plans to open a new manufacturing facility in El Paso, Texas. The plant will help Novipax support its growth plans, including continued growth into markets adjacent to protein, which include healthcare, produce and foodservice. The new location, in addition to its other manufacturing facilities, will offer...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Sunland Park, NM
City
Santa Teresa, NM
KTSM

Marine recruit from Las Cruces dies after collapsing during training in California

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Military officials say an 18-year-old Marine recruit died last month after collapsing during training at Southern California’s Camp Pendleton. The Marine Corps said in a Saturday statement that Pfc. Javier Pong “became unconscious and unresponsive” while “conducting scheduled training” on Sept. 27 at the base near San Diego. Officials didn’t release […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso Giving Day kicks off with Gator Tank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Giving Day kicks off on Thursday, Oct.13 with an early giving celebration and Gator Tank. El Paso Giving Day is a time to show support for nonprofits working to better the community and it is the community’s largest day of charitable giving. The 7th annual Early El Paso Giving Day Kick-off Event […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso wants feds to reimburse $6.1 million in migrant costs

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The City Council on Tuesday will discuss extending through November an emergency ordinance to deal with an ongoing humanitarian and public safety migrant crisis. The move comes as federal authorities continue to release more migrants in El Paso than anywhere else in Texas. Data released during Monday’s City Council […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County receives $4M award for flood mitigation

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has approved an application from the El Paso County for $4 million dollars for a watershed within the cities of Socorro, Horizon and El Paso. The approved $4 million in financial assistance will consist of $2 million in financing and a $2 million grant. The […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
KTSM

City of El Paso launches new Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management have launched a new web-based dashboard regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The new web-based dashboard is said to provide essential information for emergency management officials, policymakers, media partners, and residents regarding the ongoing migrant […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Dedication of Bordalo II Mountain Lion Mural takes place in San Jacinto Plaza

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Paso del Norte Community Foundation, Green Hope Project and Franklin Mountain Investments hosted the dedication of the Bordalo II Mountain Lion Mural. The dedication took place Saturday, Oct. 8 at the San Jacinto Plaza Stage. The dedication occurred during the 15th Annual Chalk the Block Festival. On August 20th, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rollover crash in central El Paso; unknown extent of injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two cars were involved in a rollover incident in central El Paso this afternoon close to 4:30 p.m. on Gateway West at Piedras. Emergency crews responded to the emergency. An EPFD spokesperson said people at the scene are being medically evaluated, and so far, injuries are unknown. According to the […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Pacific#Las Vegas Strip#Internship#Osha#The Apple App Store
KTSM

Train crashes into semi-truck stuck on North Fabens Rd.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a semi-trailer flatbed truck that was stuck on the roadway in Fabens on Sunday, Oct. 9. At approximately 11:59 a.m., a deputy called out over the radio to the Sheriff’s Office concerning a train that was approaching an intersection where a semi-trailer […]
FABENS, TX
KTSM

Walmart hosts Wellness Day event in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Walmart invites the El Paso community to a wellness day event on Saturday, Oct. 8. Walmart is hosting a wellness day event where the community can get affordable flu shots, Covid-10 boosters and other vaccines. The event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
95.5 KLAQ

The EV Drivers In El Paso Feel the Struggle After Reading This

If you are considering buying an electric vehicle, maybe you should hold off on that. The only reason I say that is because of something I came across the other day. Since gas prices started going up there have been people trading in their gas vehicles for electric ones. Despite driving a gas guzzler I personally couldn't switch to electric but that's just me.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified

EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Corvette Club hosts Shine Car Show for Salvation Army

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Corvette Club had their annual Shine Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8. The car show took place at Applebee’s on George Dieter Drive. The club raised donations and funds for The Salvation Army at El Paso. The El Paso Corvette Club is not a nonprofit organization as they contribute […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

A Tribute to Latinas in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at Rincon de Mesilla

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Rincon de Mesilla Co-owner, Juan Albert, about their first annual tribute to Latinas in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. He and his wife and Co-owner, Claudia Gonzalez, are proud to host their first Latina Leadership Award Breakfast on Tuesday, October 11th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Rincon de Mesilla, 2488 Calle de Guadalupe in Mesilla, across from the Fountain Theatre. Albert says, “this year’s honor goes to Erlinda Puentes Portillo, a long-time contributor in our community in the arts, culture and education.” Portillo worked 12 years with the Las Cruces Public Schools, 25 years at New Mexico State University and Dona Ana Community College and served for 12 years as the Director of the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference. RSVP by calling 575-556-9510, they will be serving coffee and breakfast items. Rincon de Mesilla is also on Facebook.
MESILLA, NM
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy