Greenwood County rolls out new initiative to put signs on all docks on Lake Greenwood
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Greenwood County is rolling out an initiative to put signs on all the docks on Lake Greenwood. "The reason that we need to label all the docks for Lake Greenwood is for any kind of emergencies we may have on the lake from boating accidents, drownings, any other kind of lake emergencies we have," said Jamie Parrish, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County.
HBCU Shaw University president calls Spartanburg County traffic stop involving school bus 'unjust and unfair'
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The president of a North Carolina historically black university on Monday publicly called out Upstate South Carolina law enforcement officers after a traffic stop involving students and staff on a bus. In a statement, Paulette Dillard, president of Shaw University, a private Baptist historically black...
New Greenville restaurant, with well-known dining muscle behind it, opening soon
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The force behind some of Greenville's most popular restaurants announced Monday it is putting its muscle into a new neighborhood venture with a historical twist. Rick Erwin Dining Group is set to open a new restaurant concept in the Augusta Road area in late October called...
Ohio teen uses 'Make-A-Wish' to start community blood drive
An Ohio teen who is battling leukemia was honored with a pep rally Friday for his very "wish" to help others. William Davis, 18, of Liberty Township, has been battling leukemia yet wants to use his illness to take the focus off him and give back to his community. The...
Authorities called to death investigation in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are on scene for an incident in Inman. They said they received a call around 7:45 p.m. on Bobo Drive. Authorities told WYFF News 4, multiple deaths are being investigated at the address but they did not give an...
Fall For Greenville chef shares favorite recipe you can make at home
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The countdown to Fall For Greenville is on, with the popular downtown fall event set to kick off Thursday at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday. WYFF News 4 Today is introducing you to a chef whose entrees will be on display during the gastronomic festival.
Suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars of furniture from Greenville store
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police are still searching for the suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars of furniture from an Upstate store. The owners of Up 2 Us Furniture are now offering $500 a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. Greenville police say the...
Coroner releases some victims' names in quintuple homicide
INMAN, S.C. — An Upstate coroner released two names of the five people killed at a home Sunday night. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger released the names of Thomas Ellis Anderson, 37, and Adam Daniel Morley, 32, both of Bobo Drive, in Inman. Both were found dead inside the...
Coroner called to deadly crash on Midway Road in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has been called to a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County. The crash was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at Midway Road and Stevens Court, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website. No other information was immediately available. A WYFF News 4...
Police investigating shots fired at vehicle in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville Police Department is investigating shots fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in West Asheville. According to police, officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered a vehicle that was hit by at least six rounds. Police said two or three men shot at a vehicle and the driver fired back. No one was injured.
Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says
GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
Coroner identifies driver killed in Spartanburg County crash
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers say it happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Fairmont Avenue near Baron Court. They say Frederick Troy Benson, 55, of Glenn Dive Spartanburg was traveling north, went...
Escaped Upstate inmate arrested, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — A South Carolina inmate who was on the run for almost a week has been found and arrested, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped from the Union County Detention Center on Sept. 30. Authorities said Strickland was in...
3 arrested, charged in shooting of teen in Clemson church parking lot, chief says
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson police announced Monday the arrest of three people after a shooting left a teen injured last month in a church parking lot. Clemson police Chief Jorge Campos said in a release that the following people were arrested and charged:. Jayveon Bostick-Barnette, 19, charged with attempted...
Four people found dead at Inman home, another person dies at hospital, coroner says
Hours after deputies were called to an Upstate home, the coroner has confirmed five people are dead. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a release Monday that four people were found dead at the home on Bobo Drive in Inman on Sunday night. Clevenger said another person was taken...
Clemson moves up to No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson football team is ranked No. 4 in this week's AP Top 25 poll. The Georgia Bulldogs are back in the No. 1 spot, with last week's No. 1, Alabama, dropping to No. 3. Ohio State is ranked No. 2 and Michigan rounds out the...
No. 5 Clemson pulls away for 31-3 win at Boston College
NEWTON, Mass. — (Clemson Athletics) No. 5 Clemson used touchdowns on its final offensive play of the first half and first drive of the second half to pull away from Boston College, 31-3, on Saturday night at Alumni Stadium. The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) held the Eagles (2-4, 1-3 ACC) to 34 rushing yards, piled up 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, broke up eight passes, and registered 13 quarterback hurries in the victory.
Wofford still winless after 28-14 loss to No. 13 Samford
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (Wofford Athletics) The Wofford College football team was defeated 28-14 by Samford on Saturday afternoon at Seibert Stadium. The Bulldogs took a 21-0 lead in the third quarter before the Terriers scored twice for the final margin. Wofford begins the season 0-6 and 0-3 in the...
