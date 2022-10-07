ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Greenwood County rolls out new initiative to put signs on all docks on Lake Greenwood

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Greenwood County is rolling out an initiative to put signs on all the docks on Lake Greenwood. "The reason that we need to label all the docks for Lake Greenwood is for any kind of emergencies we may have on the lake from boating accidents, drownings, any other kind of lake emergencies we have," said Jamie Parrish, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

HBCU Shaw University president calls Spartanburg County traffic stop involving school bus 'unjust and unfair'

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The president of a North Carolina historically black university on Monday publicly called out Upstate South Carolina law enforcement officers after a traffic stop involving students and staff on a bus. In a statement, Paulette Dillard, president of Shaw University, a private Baptist historically black...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases some victims' names in quintuple homicide

INMAN, S.C. — An Upstate coroner released two names of the five people killed at a home Sunday night. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger released the names of Thomas Ellis Anderson, 37, and Adam Daniel Morley, 32, both of Bobo Drive, in Inman. Both were found dead inside the...
INMAN, SC
WYFF4.com

Police investigating shots fired at vehicle in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville Police Department is investigating shots fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in West Asheville. According to police, officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered a vehicle that was hit by at least six rounds. Police said two or three men shot at a vehicle and the driver fired back. No one was injured.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says

GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies driver killed in Spartanburg County crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers say it happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Fairmont Avenue near Baron Court. They say Frederick Troy Benson, 55, of Glenn Dive Spartanburg was traveling north, went...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Escaped Upstate inmate arrested, deputies say

UNION, S.C. — A South Carolina inmate who was on the run for almost a week has been found and arrested, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped from the Union County Detention Center on Sept. 30. Authorities said Strickland was in...
UNION COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson moves up to No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson football team is ranked No. 4 in this week's AP Top 25 poll. The Georgia Bulldogs are back in the No. 1 spot, with last week's No. 1, Alabama, dropping to No. 3. Ohio State is ranked No. 2 and Michigan rounds out the...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

No. 5 Clemson pulls away for 31-3 win at Boston College

NEWTON, Mass. — (Clemson Athletics) No. 5 Clemson used touchdowns on its final offensive play of the first half and first drive of the second half to pull away from Boston College, 31-3, on Saturday night at Alumni Stadium. The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) held the Eagles (2-4, 1-3 ACC) to 34 rushing yards, piled up 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, broke up eight passes, and registered 13 quarterback hurries in the victory.
NEWTON, MA
WYFF4.com

Wofford still winless after 28-14 loss to No. 13 Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (Wofford Athletics) The Wofford College football team was defeated 28-14 by Samford on Saturday afternoon at Seibert Stadium. The Bulldogs took a 21-0 lead in the third quarter before the Terriers scored twice for the final margin. Wofford begins the season 0-6 and 0-3 in the...
SPARTANBURG, SC

