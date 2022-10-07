ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Woman arrested in connection to September 2022 Charleston shooting

By Isaac Taylor
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Charleston’s West Side on Sept. 28 .

The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News that Talekia Stroud was arrested for shooting another woman in the shoulder on Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue. The incident happened just after 5:15 p.m.

CPD Lieutenant Tony L. Hazelett says the shooting was allegedly connected to an incident involving, “a disturbance over jewelry.” A criminal complaint states the victim told authorities she was walking with a friend in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue when Stroud allegedly approached them and accused her of stealing a bracelet.

According to the complaint, the victim says Stroud allegedly tried to punch her twice, but the victim stepped away from Stroud. The victim says Stroud then allegedly took out a silver firearm and fired one shot which struck the victim’s shoulder. The complaint says Stroud then fled the scene.

They say Stroud is being charged with malicious wounding.

According to the WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Stroud is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 surety/cash bond.

