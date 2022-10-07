Read full article on original website
Tehechapi News
Audubon Tehachapi to hold fall meeting
Audubon Tehachapi will hold its quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Golden Hills Elementary School cafeteria, 20215 Park Road. The speaker will be Brooke Stutz, RVT, CWR, presenting a program on how everyone can be aware of the nesting birds and roosting bats of Kern County. At the end of the program, everyone should be able to recognize spaces these amazing animals can utilize and how one can prevent any conflicts between people and animals. Refreshments and a raffle will be included.
Tehechapi News
Tehachapi Valley's wine harvest begins
Tehachapi wine growers have started harvesting their grapes. Triassic Vineyards had its harvesting crew out before dawn on Thursday morning. The eight-member team of experienced grape pickers harvested nearly five tons of Viognier grapes by noontime. The pickers were to return Saturday or Sunday to harvest the red varieties for an additional yield of seven to eight tons.
Tehechapi News
Natural Sightings: Fresh greens for the grazers
Marlan Woodside took this photo of California Mule Deer grazing on fresh grass. Marlan owns property near Meadowbrook Park in Golden Hills, and he says that the deer tend to make an evening appearance each day around 5 p.m. as they work their way back over toward the park. The...
Tehechapi News
Letter to the editor: Learn how to support the pool
Swimmers, water aerobics fans, and friends of Tehachapi’s Dye Natatorium! Many of us have wished that our local public indoor swimming pool could be open more months. This year the pool opened (part time) mid-April, and closed on Labor Day. Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Board members have...
Tehechapi News
Golden Hills residents hear from four candidates for two CSD board positions
About two dozen people turned out for an Oct. 6 forum to hear from candidates for two seats on the Board of Directors of Golden Hills Community Services District. The forum was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Kern County with Lois Watson moderating and Pam Baugher timing candidate responses to questions.
Tehechapi News
Letter to the editor: Join the mountain biking team
Mountain biking season is coming up! I would really encourage all of our local six through twelfth grade students to join the team! I am a seventh grade female student from Heritage Oak School (best school ever) and started on the mountain biking team last year in sixth grade, feeling unsure and nervous.
Tehechapi News
COVID-19 — Kern drops to low transmission rate
Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate remained at low last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In fact, the transmission rate in nearly all of California plus much of the United States was at low. In California, only Lassen, Plumas and Siskiyou counties were at medium and no counties were at high transmission rate.
Tehechapi News
City working on parking lot, street improvements
The city of Tehachapi is continuing efforts to upgrade infrastructure. At the Oct. 3 meeting of the City Council, the city approved an agreement with Southern California Edison that is necessary to move forward with a previously approved project to pave Pinon Street between Dennison Road and Brandon Lane. Also...
Tehechapi News
Third graders enjoy outdoors at two-day science camp
Science lessons are far more fun when they’re outside underneath tall pine trees. And for the second year in a row, third graders enjoyed a two-day science camp at Tehachapi Mountain Park.
Tehechapi News
‘Meet and greet’ for school board candidates Oct. 15
A “meet and greet” event for school board candidates has been set for 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to Gail Purdy, one of the organizers. She said all candidates are invited to attend, along with the public. The purpose of the event is to help acquaint candidates with issues related to Tehachapi Unified School District and for the public to be able to meet candidates, ask questions and encourage and support them, Purdy said.
Tehechapi News
TSO to hold fall concert
The Tehachapi Symphony musicians have begun rehearsals for their first concert of the 24th season. The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Country Oaks Baptist Church. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Country Oaks Baptist Church is located at 20915 Schout Road.
