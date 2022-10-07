A “meet and greet” event for school board candidates has been set for 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to Gail Purdy, one of the organizers. She said all candidates are invited to attend, along with the public. The purpose of the event is to help acquaint candidates with issues related to Tehachapi Unified School District and for the public to be able to meet candidates, ask questions and encourage and support them, Purdy said.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO