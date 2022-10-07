ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Cedro, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Police: K9 and helicopter used to track down early-morning intruders

REDDING, Calif. - Officers used a helicopter and a police dog to catch two burglary suspects in Redding. The call came in just before 2 a.m. at California Custom Redding at Twin View Boulevard and Poppy Hills Drive. An employee spotted intruders on a security camera. Police said the two...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE stops half-acre fire near Red Bluff on Monday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (CAL FIRE) Tehama-Glenn Unit (TGU) stopped a small fire northeast of Red Bluff on Monday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE officials, the fire burned to around a half-acre on Sunriver Drive, near Highway 36 East, before being...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff Police looking for runaway 16-year-old girl Sunday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for help looking for a runaway teenager girl on Sunday. They are looking for 16-year-old Haley Palmer. She is white, 5’6”, 110 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes, as shown in the picture. Police say...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
ORLAND, CA
krcrtv.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Downtown Redding

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man suspected of repeatedly stabbing a 65-year-old man. It happened on Sunday, Oct. 9, at around 7 A.M. Police had received a report of a stabbing within a camp behind the Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) station off of South Market Street. Upon response, officers found a 65-year-old man with knife wounds along his face, torso, and legs. He told police that he had been sleeping in a tent when a man, unprovoked, entered his tent and began stabbing him with a large knife.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man flees from officers on foot after intending to commit a burglary in Downtown Redding

REDDING, Calif. — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 2:04 a.m., a Redding Police officer responded to an activated alarm at Trilogy Architecture & Design on Pine Street. According to the Redding Police Department, the officer saw a suspicious male, later identified as 34-year-old Travis McLaughlin of Red Bluff, leaving the location on foot. A witness informed the officer that he had heard the alarm and saw McLaughlin leaving the office before the officer's arrival.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

World War II boat surfaces with low lake levels at Lake Shasta

REDDING, Calif. — With low levels in Lake Shasta, a piece of history surfaced. Last fall this boat appeared during the low water levels. The mystery begins with the painted numbers found on the ramp, marked '31-17'. It confirms it as a boat assigned to the attack transport U.S.S....
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE suits up for fire prevention weeks 100th anniversary!

SHASTA COUNTY. Calif. — CAL FIRE is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. This year's campaign theme is "Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape" which works to educate everyone about simple but meaningful actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power back on for over 2,300 PG&E customers in Anderson area Sunday

ANDERSON, Calif. 10:53 A.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 2,356 PG&E customers in the Anderson area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at 9:09 a.m., power was restored at around 10:30 a.m. The original estimated restoration time was...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

'Hero's Weekend' continued at Historic Hawes Farm on Sunday

REDDING, Calif. — It was Heroes weekend at Historic Hawes farms this weekend to honor those who put their lives on the line for us every day. First responders received free entry all weekend long by showing their first responders card at the entrance of the event. Representing the...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after head-on crash in eastern Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person is dead following a crash with a big rig in Shasta County on Wednesday, the CHP told Action News Now Thursday morning. The CHP said a black Subaru Forester that was traveling south on Highway 89 crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a big rig.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Officers Locate a Parolee in Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Photos: Courtesy of Redding PD; Cover Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page:. “On September 30, 2022 at about 2:15 AM, an officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Highway 44 near the southbound I5 onramp. The driver, Tyrae Christopher Clayborne, age 43 of Shasta Lake City, was contacted. During the contact, it was discovered that Tyrae Clayborne was on parole. A search of Clayborne’s vehicle revealed a loaded handgun. Clayborne was arrested without incident on several charges, to include: felon in possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction; violation of parole. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail.”
REDDING, CA

Community Policy