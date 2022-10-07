REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man suspected of repeatedly stabbing a 65-year-old man. It happened on Sunday, Oct. 9, at around 7 A.M. Police had received a report of a stabbing within a camp behind the Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) station off of South Market Street. Upon response, officers found a 65-year-old man with knife wounds along his face, torso, and legs. He told police that he had been sleeping in a tent when a man, unprovoked, entered his tent and began stabbing him with a large knife.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO