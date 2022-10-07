Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Tehama County teen recognized for heroic actions after saving choking classmate
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A teenager in Red Bluff is being recognized for his heroic actions after saving one of his fellow classmates who was reportedly choking on a piece of plastic. Officials with the Red Bluff High School said Student Isaac Rosas Delcid jumped into action when he...
krcrtv.com
Missing man last seen by co-workers in McCloud heading to Shasta County
MT. SHASTA, Calif. — The Mt. Shasta Police Department is looking for a missing man who they say was last seen in Siskiyou County on Tuesday, Oct. 4. 44-year-old Nicholas Alan Cooper was last seen by a co-worker and his supervisor in the McCloud area. Police say Cooper was heading to his home in Anderson.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: K9 and helicopter used to track down early-morning intruders
REDDING, Calif. - Officers used a helicopter and a police dog to catch two burglary suspects in Redding. The call came in just before 2 a.m. at California Custom Redding at Twin View Boulevard and Poppy Hills Drive. An employee spotted intruders on a security camera. Police said the two...
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE stops half-acre fire near Red Bluff on Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (CAL FIRE) Tehama-Glenn Unit (TGU) stopped a small fire northeast of Red Bluff on Monday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE officials, the fire burned to around a half-acre on Sunriver Drive, near Highway 36 East, before being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Shasta Lake murderer sentenced to over 82 years to life in prison
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A sex offender and felon from the Shasta Lake area has been sentenced to over 82 years to life in prison after admitting to shooting and killing a man back in March of this year after an argument over his girlfriend. The Shasta County District...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police looking for runaway 16-year-old girl Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for help looking for a runaway teenager girl on Sunday. They are looking for 16-year-old Haley Palmer. She is white, 5’6”, 110 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes, as shown in the picture. Police say...
KTVL
Man arrested for vandalizing and attempting to burglarize multiple stores in Redding
REDDING, Calif — At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 8. Redding Police were made aware of a possible burglary in progress at the 99 Cents Only Store in Redding. A man, later identified to be 51-year-old Rafael Zendejas, was reportedly smashing the store's front windows with rocks. Upon...
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Driver arrested in Red Bluff area for possession of over 2 pounds of suspected cocaine
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Tehama County Probation Department says that K9 unit, Riggs, helped officers find suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday in the Red Bluff area. K9 Riggs, during a free-air sniff, alerted officers to the presence of suspected cocaine in a locked suitcase in a...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
krcrtv.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Downtown Redding
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man suspected of repeatedly stabbing a 65-year-old man. It happened on Sunday, Oct. 9, at around 7 A.M. Police had received a report of a stabbing within a camp behind the Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) station off of South Market Street. Upon response, officers found a 65-year-old man with knife wounds along his face, torso, and legs. He told police that he had been sleeping in a tent when a man, unprovoked, entered his tent and began stabbing him with a large knife.
krcrtv.com
Man flees from officers on foot after intending to commit a burglary in Downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 2:04 a.m., a Redding Police officer responded to an activated alarm at Trilogy Architecture & Design on Pine Street. According to the Redding Police Department, the officer saw a suspicious male, later identified as 34-year-old Travis McLaughlin of Red Bluff, leaving the location on foot. A witness informed the officer that he had heard the alarm and saw McLaughlin leaving the office before the officer's arrival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office Dispatch experiencing system outage; 911 calls affected
TRINITY COUNTY, CALIF. — 911 calls in Trinity County are currently being routed through Shascom due to a system outage within the Sheriff's Office. | 911 line is not working properly due to AT&T outages, in Humboldt. When this happens, residents are advised to reach the Sheriff's Office Dispatch...
krcrtv.com
World War II boat surfaces with low lake levels at Lake Shasta
REDDING, Calif. — With low levels in Lake Shasta, a piece of history surfaced. Last fall this boat appeared during the low water levels. The mystery begins with the painted numbers found on the ramp, marked '31-17'. It confirms it as a boat assigned to the attack transport U.S.S....
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE suits up for fire prevention weeks 100th anniversary!
SHASTA COUNTY. Calif. — CAL FIRE is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. This year's campaign theme is "Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape" which works to educate everyone about simple but meaningful actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County fire agencies conduct illegal open fire patrols, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Fire agencies in Shasta County went to more than 25 homeless encampments and found they all had an active fire or evidence of a past fire, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIE said those people received information about local services. Over the past two...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 2,300 PG&E customers in Anderson area Sunday
ANDERSON, Calif. 10:53 A.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 2,356 PG&E customers in the Anderson area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at 9:09 a.m., power was restored at around 10:30 a.m. The original estimated restoration time was...
krcrtv.com
'Hero's Weekend' continued at Historic Hawes Farm on Sunday
REDDING, Calif. — It was Heroes weekend at Historic Hawes farms this weekend to honor those who put their lives on the line for us every day. First responders received free entry all weekend long by showing their first responders card at the entrance of the event. Representing the...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after head-on crash in eastern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person is dead following a crash with a big rig in Shasta County on Wednesday, the CHP told Action News Now Thursday morning. The CHP said a black Subaru Forester that was traveling south on Highway 89 crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a big rig.
crimevoice.com
Officers Locate a Parolee in Possession of a Loaded Firearm
Photos: Courtesy of Redding PD; Cover Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page:. “On September 30, 2022 at about 2:15 AM, an officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Highway 44 near the southbound I5 onramp. The driver, Tyrae Christopher Clayborne, age 43 of Shasta Lake City, was contacted. During the contact, it was discovered that Tyrae Clayborne was on parole. A search of Clayborne’s vehicle revealed a loaded handgun. Clayborne was arrested without incident on several charges, to include: felon in possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction; violation of parole. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail.”
Comments / 0