Audubon Tehachapi will hold its quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Golden Hills Elementary School cafeteria, 20215 Park Road. The speaker will be Brooke Stutz, RVT, CWR, presenting a program on how everyone can be aware of the nesting birds and roosting bats of Kern County. At the end of the program, everyone should be able to recognize spaces these amazing animals can utilize and how one can prevent any conflicts between people and animals. Refreshments and a raffle will be included.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO