ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Family, friends celebrate life of Bakersfield businessman Majid Mojibi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a prominent and successful businessman, Majid Mojibi. More than 500 people from across the world came to share memories at the Bakersfield Country Club.     Majid Mojibi was an Iranian immigrant who came to the US in 1967 with just $18 in his […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Investigator: Wendy Howard wanted to handle situation herself after reporting ex molested daughter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After telling police her ex had molested her teenage daughter, Wendy Howard said she wanted to handle the situation herself, an investigator said. “I admonished her about what she said,” former Tehachapi police Sgt. Amelia Thompson testified, adding she warned Howard there were serious consequences for taking the law into your […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Obituaries
City
Shafter, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Tehachapi, CA
Tehechapi News

Audubon Tehachapi to hold fall meeting

Audubon Tehachapi will hold its quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Golden Hills Elementary School cafeteria, 20215 Park Road. The speaker will be Brooke Stutz, RVT, CWR, presenting a program on how everyone can be aware of the nesting birds and roosting bats of Kern County. At the end of the program, everyone should be able to recognize spaces these amazing animals can utilize and how one can prevent any conflicts between people and animals. Refreshments and a raffle will be included.
TEHACHAPI, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
KGET

Pet of the Week: Dixie

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Dixie! Dixie is a little terrier mix, who is 3 months old. According to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA, she was spayed recently. For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Pen in Hand: Changing seasons: animals as summer ends

The transition from summer to autumn is underway in the Tehachapi Mountains, though the effects are still subtle. Temperatures have cooled, days are usually bright but getting shorter, acorns have dropped and most local fruit has been picked from Tehachapi trees. However, our nighttime lows are still just in the...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Cruizin 4 Charity’s Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine show to benefit Kern’s World War II veterans memorial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine hosted by Cruizin 4 Charity takes place this weekend benefiting the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial. Classic roadsters, antiques and muscle cars will take over Chester Avenue on Friday and Saturday. Organizers said this year all proceeds will towards the ongoing construction […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leanne#Memorial Hospital#The Lancaster Hospital#Tehachapi High School#Peters Funeral Home
Taft Midway Driller

Search underway for missing Taft man

A search is underway for a missing Taft man who was last seen on Highway 99 near Copus Road early Saturday morning. Michael Wilson is 64 years old and is at risk due to his age and a medical condition. He is described as a white male standing 6-1 weighing...
TAFT, CA
KGET

2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
MOJAVE, CA
Tehechapi News

Natural Sightings: Fresh greens for the grazers

Marlan Woodside took this photo of California Mule Deer grazing on fresh grass. Marlan owns property near Meadowbrook Park in Golden Hills, and he says that the deer tend to make an evening appearance each day around 5 p.m. as they work their way back over toward the park. The...
GOLDEN HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Walmart
KGET

Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Letter to the editor: Learn how to support the pool

Swimmers, water aerobics fans, and friends of Tehachapi’s Dye Natatorium! Many of us have wished that our local public indoor swimming pool could be open more months. This year the pool opened (part time) mid-April, and closed on Labor Day. Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Board members have...
TEHACHAPI, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy