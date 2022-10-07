Read full article on original website
Family, friends celebrate life of Bakersfield businessman Majid Mojibi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a prominent and successful businessman, Majid Mojibi. More than 500 people from across the world came to share memories at the Bakersfield Country Club. Majid Mojibi was an Iranian immigrant who came to the US in 1967 with just $18 in his […]
Bakersfield Californian
ROBERT PRICE: Dylan helps, but Dirt Band’s Hanna made whole by grateful audiences
Sixty years after a Bob Dylan record helped instill in a certain Long Beach teenager some of the rudiments of poetry, melody and dexterity, that now-grayed teen has repaid the folk-rock icon with an overdue homage. Jeff Hanna, co-founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, a country-folk-bluegrass-gospel-pop-rock band that’s now...
Investigator: Wendy Howard wanted to handle situation herself after reporting ex molested daughter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After telling police her ex had molested her teenage daughter, Wendy Howard said she wanted to handle the situation herself, an investigator said. “I admonished her about what she said,” former Tehachapi police Sgt. Amelia Thompson testified, adding she warned Howard there were serious consequences for taking the law into your […]
Southwest Bakersfield church building destroyed by fire
Last week, a fire damaged the home for the unhoused operated by Victory Outreach Church in southwest Bakersfield. The home was a place for people recovering from drugs and alcohol.
Vietnam veteran remembered in Arvin: A proud Marine
Vietnam veteran David Leal was laid to rest Friday at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. Family, friends, and loved ones gathered to remember him at a service with full military honors.
1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday night in Bakersfield. Authorities confirmed that one person was injured due to the crash.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Speedway hosts second night of 36th annual Bud Nationals
It wasn’t a clean sweep for Bakersfield’s Ethan Dotson. But it was close. Dotson, who is now living in North Carolina and spent the summer racing Modifieds back East, put on a dominating performance Friday and Saturday during the Bud Nationals at Bakersfield Speedway.
Tehechapi News
Audubon Tehachapi to hold fall meeting
Audubon Tehachapi will hold its quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Golden Hills Elementary School cafeteria, 20215 Park Road. The speaker will be Brooke Stutz, RVT, CWR, presenting a program on how everyone can be aware of the nesting birds and roosting bats of Kern County. At the end of the program, everyone should be able to recognize spaces these amazing animals can utilize and how one can prevent any conflicts between people and animals. Refreshments and a raffle will be included.
Pet of the Week: Dixie
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Dixie! Dixie is a little terrier mix, who is 3 months old. According to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA, she was spayed recently. For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.
Bakersfield church celebrates 100 years and invites the community to join in
The Bakersfield Apostolic Assembly Church on Mr. Vernon is feeling blessed to have reached 100 years of faith and community.
Tehechapi News
Pen in Hand: Changing seasons: animals as summer ends
The transition from summer to autumn is underway in the Tehachapi Mountains, though the effects are still subtle. Temperatures have cooled, days are usually bright but getting shorter, acorns have dropped and most local fruit has been picked from Tehachapi trees. However, our nighttime lows are still just in the...
Cruizin 4 Charity’s Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine show to benefit Kern’s World War II veterans memorial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine hosted by Cruizin 4 Charity takes place this weekend benefiting the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial. Classic roadsters, antiques and muscle cars will take over Chester Avenue on Friday and Saturday. Organizers said this year all proceeds will towards the ongoing construction […]
Taft Midway Driller
Search underway for missing Taft man
A search is underway for a missing Taft man who was last seen on Highway 99 near Copus Road early Saturday morning. Michael Wilson is 64 years old and is at risk due to his age and a medical condition. He is described as a white male standing 6-1 weighing...
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Sartuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
Tehechapi News
Natural Sightings: Fresh greens for the grazers
Marlan Woodside took this photo of California Mule Deer grazing on fresh grass. Marlan owns property near Meadowbrook Park in Golden Hills, and he says that the deer tend to make an evening appearance each day around 5 p.m. as they work their way back over toward the park. The...
Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch in Bakersfield open for the season
The "popular family tradition" opened on October 3rd and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will close on October 31st at 4 p.m.
Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
Tehechapi News
Letter to the editor: Learn how to support the pool
Swimmers, water aerobics fans, and friends of Tehachapi’s Dye Natatorium! Many of us have wished that our local public indoor swimming pool could be open more months. This year the pool opened (part time) mid-April, and closed on Labor Day. Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Board members have...
Greek Food Festival returns to Downtown Bakersfield
Follow your nose as the Greek Food Festival returns to Bakersfield. The whole family is invited to enjoy a variety of authentic Greek food in Downtown Bakersfield.
