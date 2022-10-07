Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
When it comes to Macomb GOP power broker Stanley Grot, the truth is bad enough
Free legal advice is worth what you pay for it. But if the five Republicans Stanley Grot sued for defamation had consulted me before they started slinging mud, I would have told them: Stick to the facts; the truth is bad enough. Grot has been clerk in Shelby Township for more than 10 years, but his elected position is just part of what makes him such an influential and controversial figure in Macomb County, where things get...
thelivingstonpost.com
Thank you, Livingston GOP, for getting involved in our non-partisan school board elections
Livingston County’s hottest elections are for school board. We’ve got slates of candidates trying to outdo each other in races that answer the question: WTF? This election has everything: stealthy candidates; culture warriors; crazy family drama; wannabe library censors; and O-My-Mommas — it’s the thing when moms scream so loud you can’t make out the words, but you know they’re spouting a heaping pile of scary sass.
Michigan Daily
From The Daily: New Michigan Medicine contract reveals a nursing system in critical condition
On Oct. 1, with the ratification of a new agreement by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council, a months-long period in which nurses at Michigan Medicine had been working without a contract came to an end. The extended negotiation period was due to hospital administration and Michigan Medicine nurses’s failure to reach a new contractual agreement that would properly resolve the workplace problems that had permeated throughout the hospital.
Community unites around new Superior Township library, helps it move 1 book at a time
At a time when books are dividing a growing number of communities in Michigan and beyond, they did just the opposite Saturday in Superior Township, where hundreds gathered together to form a human chain to fill the shelves of their new library. More than 200 volunteers showed up at the old...
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe school board candidate accused of lying about background, provides teacher credentials as proof
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From the high-traffic business corridors to the residential areas of the Grosse Pointes, school board candidates are trying to get their names out there. On Wednesday, a concerned voter reached out to FOX 2 about one candidate specifically — Ginny Jeup – and claimed...
Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018
Following President Joe Biden’s announcement this week he will pardon people convicted of federal marijuana possession, Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said she is not familiar enough with the action to offer an opinion. But she did tell reporters after a Rochester Hills “Ask me anything” town hall Friday evening that she did not […] The post Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after hugging, touching 4 Wayne State University students
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after police say he hugged and touched four Wayne State University students Monday. All four sexual assaults happened on the Detroit campus. The first victim, a 21-year-old woman, was complimented and then hugged by the man while standing by her classroom...
Detroit News
Bernia named Walled Lake Schools new superintendent
The Walled Lake Consolidated School District, one of largest districts in Oakland County, has named John Bernia, the former chief academic officer of Warren Consolidated Schools, as its new superintendent. Walled Lake's Board of Education formally approved the appointment and contract of Bernia on Thursday. He begins his tenure Oct....
fox2detroit.com
Detroit to pay residents to complete education, enter jobforce
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The city of Detroit is implementing a unique approach to help residents get back on the job. The goal is simple: the city wants to pay residents to get jobs. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan unveiled the city's plan to pay up to $2,200 per person who has been on long-term unemployment, or even with a criminal history, to get into the workforce.
After latest fatal jump, Ann Arbor mulls better barriers on parking decks
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing before City Council this past week, Ann Arbor resident Peter Eckstein recalled speaking out five years ago about the urgent need to erect barriers at downtown parking decks to check “an ongoing epidemic of suicides.”. The Downtown Development Authority, which manages the city-owned...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan senators respond to misconduct allegations at Detroit VA medical center
DETROIT – Senator Debbie Stabenow is responding to the investigation at Detroit’s John Dingell VA Medical Center after allegations of misconduct were made. Senator Stabenow said, “they were doing internal investigations, they replaced the people involved, and now have brought it to all of us and we’re going to make sure this is done right.”
fox2detroit.com
Former Westland police officer who retired after severe Covid infection helps grow Michigan's newest corn maze
NEW BOSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - If April Bobby had it her way, the family would build an animal rescue in the backyard. But her husband Matthew thinks it would be better suited as a motor cross track. Instead, the couple settled on something everyone could enjoy and celebrate: one...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Birwood Wall, former racial divider, designated as historic spot
A wall used to segregate Black and white people in Detroit is now a historic place. The Birwood wall was build in 1941 to help a developer get home loans that Black people were not eligible for.
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MLive.com
Anchor Bay cross country standout Thomas Westphal is voted Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week
Thomas Westphal has had a highly successful cross country season so far and the New Baltimore Anchor Bay standout also had an impressive showing in the latest Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll. Westphal won the poll in a landslide by collecting 15,762 of the 17,486 total votes cast...
fox2detroit.com
Porter Burks shooting: Protestors demand officers' names
Protestors want to know the name of the five Detroit police officers who shot 20-year-old Porter Burks. The man was armed with a knife and in the midst of a mental health crisis when he was shot at 38 times because police say he charged officers.
After years of setbacks, couple hopes to open vineyard near Ann Arbor in 2024
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI -- After more than two years working with Scio Township officials, a 70-acre farm tucked in between Ann Arbor and Dexter is one step closer to becoming a winery and vineyard. Owners Brian and Lori Herron are hoping to create a spot at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor...
fox2detroit.com
New eviction service in Oakland County available for free to some residents
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Anyone in Oakland County who is facing eviction can apply for help through a housing services program in Bloomfield Hills. The legal services helps those who are struggling financially secure the best outcome for their housing issues if they are facing eviction. Those who qualify for the free service would have fallen behind on their payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sterling Heights senior community without heat for days, fire dept. issues warning to management
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Residents of a Sterling Heights senior apartment complex have been without heat for several days, including Friday night when a freeze warning was in effect. The residents have been raising concerns and caught the attention of the Sterling Heights Fire Department. They put up a...
