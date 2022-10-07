ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe, MI

The Detroit Free Press

When it comes to Macomb GOP power broker Stanley Grot, the truth is bad enough

Free legal advice is worth what you pay for it. But if the five Republicans Stanley Grot sued for defamation had consulted me before they started slinging mud, I would have told them: Stick to the facts; the truth is bad enough. Grot has been clerk in Shelby Township for more than 10 years, but his elected position is just part of what makes him such an influential and controversial figure in Macomb County, where things get...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Thank you, Livingston GOP, for getting involved in our non-partisan school board elections

Livingston County’s hottest elections are for school board. We’ve got slates of candidates trying to outdo each other in races that answer the question: WTF? This election has everything: stealthy candidates; culture warriors; crazy family drama; wannabe library censors; and O-My-Mommas — it’s the thing when moms scream so loud you can’t make out the words, but you know they’re spouting a heaping pile of scary sass.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Michigan Daily

From The Daily: New Michigan Medicine contract reveals a nursing system in critical condition

On Oct. 1, with the ratification of a new agreement by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council, a months-long period in which nurses at Michigan Medicine had been working without a contract came to an end. The extended negotiation period was due to hospital administration and Michigan Medicine nurses’s failure to reach a new contractual agreement that would properly resolve the workplace problems that had permeated throughout the hospital.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Advance

Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018

Following President Joe Biden’s announcement this week he will pardon people convicted of federal marijuana possession, Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said she is not familiar enough with the action to offer an opinion.  But she did tell reporters after a Rochester Hills  “Ask me anything” town hall Friday evening that she did not […] The post Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Suspect arrested after hugging, touching 4 Wayne State University students

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after police say he hugged and touched four Wayne State University students Monday. All four sexual assaults happened on the Detroit campus. The first victim, a 21-year-old woman, was complimented and then hugged by the man while standing by her classroom...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Bernia named Walled Lake Schools new superintendent

The Walled Lake Consolidated School District, one of largest districts in Oakland County, has named John Bernia, the former chief academic officer of Warren Consolidated Schools, as its new superintendent. Walled Lake's Board of Education formally approved the appointment and contract of Bernia on Thursday. He begins his tenure Oct....
WALLED LAKE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit to pay residents to complete education, enter jobforce

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The city of Detroit is implementing a unique approach to help residents get back on the job. The goal is simple: the city wants to pay residents to get jobs. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan unveiled the city's plan to pay up to $2,200 per person who has been on long-term unemployment, or even with a criminal history, to get into the workforce.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

After latest fatal jump, Ann Arbor mulls better barriers on parking decks

ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing before City Council this past week, Ann Arbor resident Peter Eckstein recalled speaking out five years ago about the urgent need to erect barriers at downtown parking decks to check “an ongoing epidemic of suicides.”. The Downtown Development Authority, which manages the city-owned...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan senators respond to misconduct allegations at Detroit VA medical center

DETROIT – Senator Debbie Stabenow is responding to the investigation at Detroit’s John Dingell VA Medical Center after allegations of misconduct were made. Senator Stabenow said, “they were doing internal investigations, they replaced the people involved, and now have brought it to all of us and we’re going to make sure this is done right.”
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Porter Burks shooting: Protestors demand officers' names

Protestors want to know the name of the five Detroit police officers who shot 20-year-old Porter Burks. The man was armed with a knife and in the midst of a mental health crisis when he was shot at 38 times because police say he charged officers.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New eviction service in Oakland County available for free to some residents

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Anyone in Oakland County who is facing eviction can apply for help through a housing services program in Bloomfield Hills. The legal services helps those who are struggling financially secure the best outcome for their housing issues if they are facing eviction. Those who qualify for the free service would have fallen behind on their payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE

