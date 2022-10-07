ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

1420 WBSM

Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated

Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall Art at the Dartmouth Cultural Center [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

Fresh off a very successful Wet Paint celebration in September, the Dartmouth Cultural Center is announcing exhibits and programs for October and November. The mission of the cultural center is to promote the work of SouthCoast artists while extending the life of their home, the former Old Southworth Library building on Elm Street.
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal

SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
SANDWICH, MA
1420 WBSM

New Meditative Spiral Path at New Bedford’s Haskell Gardens

Find your zen at New Bedford's Haskell Gardens where a brand new meditative spiral path has been completed. After days of clouds and rain, why not get back out in the SouthCoast sunshine for a stroll through the Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens? The 6 acres of botanical bliss are free for all to explore every day from sunrise to sunset and there is now something brand new to explore as well.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native

KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
KINGSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost

One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
WEYMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Cat Returned to Shelter & Hopes for Second Chance at Loving Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Our mission of getting animals adopted continues. When it comes to animals, there are hundreds of them on the SouthCoast waiting for a forever place to call home. The goal of Wet Nose Wednesday is to unite these loving animals with the perfect family, and this week, we head to Fairhaven Animal Shelter in Fairhaven where a loving cat is ready to meet you.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
1420 WBSM

Win Tickets to Todd Baptista’s Doo Wop Show at the Zeiterion

Todd Baptista is bringing his annual doo wop show to New Bedford's Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, and we're giving away pairs of tickets leading up to the big show. This year's Doo Wop XIX: The Real Deal stars five original rock and roll, rhythm and blues and doo wop artists from the 1950s and early ‘60s. It's happening Sunday, October 16 at 3 p.m. at the Z.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Would You Consider Living at the Providence Place Mall?

It is no secret that online shopping has kicked the stuffing out of many retail establishments in recent years. The suffering worsens each year and has resulted in once-thriving shopping malls and plazas crumbling as shoppers abandon them for the convenience of internet shopping. If the move away from brick-and-mortar...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Boston’s WGBH Call Sign Makes a ‘Hill’ of a Lot of Sense

While perusing the internet, I learned a little something that the media geek in me never knew about until today: how Boston’s WGBH got its call letters. WGBH is the call sign for both the public radio and public television stations in Boston, so I always assumed it stood for “Greater Boston” something-or-other.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

DATMA Creating Public Art in New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

The Massachusetts Design, Art, and Technology Institute (DATMA) has been working in New Bedford for almost five years, creating public art and encouraging other artists to show their imagination and talent. DATMA has also brought artists from other parts of the world to New Bedford to display their creations. DATMA...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Fire Damages Three-Story Apartment House In New Bedford

A fire early Saturday morning caused extensive damage to a three-story building at 110 Eighth Sreet in New Bedford. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2:30 am after flames were spotted coming from a third floor window. According to the Fire Department Union's Facebook page, the building contained...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Community Policy